How the Oscars Broke Sylvester Stallone with Rocky

Before Rocky hit movie theaters in 1976, virtually nobody knew who Sylvester Stallone was. The Italian-American actor had been struggling to get by in New York City, taking on bit parts here and there, and even getting rejected for a background role in The Godfather. Deciding enough was enough, he took control of his own destiny and wrote Rocky.
Sylvester Stallone became an overnight sensation and his passion project was a major box office hit. Then came the pinnacle of cinematic success: the Oscars. This wasn’t art imitating life, it was the other way round. Rocky Balboa rose from rags to riches, and so did Stallone. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing.
Sylvester Stallone and Rocky: Zero to Hero
As a child, Sylvester Stallone dreamed of being an action hero like his idol Steve Reeves (Hercules). However, his home life wasn’t entirely conducive to such aspirations. As a teenager, he was labelled as a reprobate, perhaps rightfully so. By the time he was 13, he was kicked out of 14 schools, mostly for fighting. However, he was conditioned for such brutality due to his father’s penchant for lashing out violently.
Around 1969, at the age of 23, Stallone relocated to New York to pursue a career in acting. Refusing to succumb to his hinderances – facial paralysis and a speech impediment – he auditioned tirelessly. After countless rejections, he put pen to paper and created Rocky in three and a half days. But his battle wasn’t over. Stallone had to fight relentlessly to bag the part of Rocky Balboa. The studio were eyeing big names like James Caan, Burt Reynolds, and Robert Redford. Stallone was a complete unknown, and therefore, a major gamble.
Despite being flat broke, Sly turned down the offer to sell the script and essentially said that without him, there is no Rocky. Through sheer determination and perseverance, Stallone achieved his wildest dreams, and he was about to enjoy the fruits of his labor. However, his Oscar glory was underscored with heartbreak and trauma.
Rocky and the 1977 Academy Awards
Sylvester Stallone made Oscar history in 1977, becoming the third ever person to be nominated for both acting and writing in the same year, putting him up there with Charles Chaplin and Orson Welles. Rocky was nominated for a total of 10 Academy Awards and was triumphant for Best Film Editing, Best Director, and Best Picture. As Stallone wasn’t a producer on the film, technically he didn’t win that night. However, spiritually he did. Rocky was his brainchild – his creation.
Sadly, Stallone didn’t have anyone to share his big moment with. In 2023, when featuring on his daughters’ podcast, Unwaxed, the Italian Stallion got extremely candid. He went into great detail about his mother’s behavior as he grew up, explaining how she tried to abort him, regularly hurled harsh words at him, and generally made him feel unwanted, leading to intimacy issues in his adult years. He then explained how he invited her to the Academy Awards and she turned him down.
In December 2025, during a conversation with CBS Mornings, Stallone dove into his Oscar heartbreak some more. Choking up and holding back tears, he said: “You want people that you love that denied you, now you’re here, you’re at the Oscar, and they don’t want to go. You realize that, at that moment, that you’re never ever going to come to terms with this.” He then went on to express the importance of nurturing a child.
“Kids are the same as soft clay. They really are. You mold them, and you dent them, and you hurt them, or you drop them off the table, and they’re not the same shape anymore. I still walk around with it. And I wish I couldn’t. And I pray, and I do everything, but it’s always there.”
History Repeated Itself in 2016
In 2025, Ryan Coogler convinced Stallone to return to his most beloved character, Rocky Balboa. Creed told the story of an ageing, widowed Rocky who takes on the role of trainer to his late friend Apollo’s son, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan). His performance was grounded, understated, but powerful in the right moments – making for a truly magnetic rendition. This acclaimed portrayal led to an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 2016. And yet again, he made history – becoming the sixth performer nominated twice for the same character.
Thankfully this time around, Stallone has his family by his side. His three daughters Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet, and his wife, Jennifer Flavin accompanied him. While he rose triumphant at the Golden Globes, he lost out at the Oscars when Mark Rylance took home the gold for his role in Bridge of Spies.
