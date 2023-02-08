Did Marilyn Monroe Have a Relationship With Charles Chaplin Jr.?

The little girl born Norma Jeane Mortenson in 1926 would grow up to become the woman known as Marilyn Monroe. Her life would be filled with amazing highs and the lowest of lows, and she would become an icon. Monroe’s life ended all too soon, and she may never rest in peace because of the sheer number of conspiracy theories floating around. Did she really overdose and kill herself? Is there truth to the fact that she intended to kill herself? Did she even kill herself at all, or did someone in the Kennedy family kill her?
It’s rumored that her affair with JFK and possibly Robert Kennedy had her killed, and no one may ever know the truth. However, there are plenty of other rumors about Monroe floating around, such as the one in which she had an affair with Charles Chaplin Jr., son of the infamous Charlie Chaplin. Is it true?
He Went by Cass Chaplin
Technically, Charles Chaplin Jr. was known by many names. Charles Jr. Charlie Jr. Cass Chaplin. However, he was the oldest son of legendary Hollywood actor Charlie Chaplin. He’d go on to follow in his father’s footsteps by starring in the movies just like his father, and he’d become a legend. However, the biographer Anthony Summers believes that there was an affair between Cass Chaplin and Marilyn Monroe.
Cass and Monroe Met in 1947
At the time, she would have been around 21. Summers alleges that this is the year that Chaplin met Monroe and invited her to join him for lunch at the family home. His father was a huge fan of the young starlet. Friends of Chaplin Jr. also reported that Monroe would spend the night with Cass Chaplin in his little bed in a shared bedroom. He shared a bedroom with his brother, Sydney Chaplin, and Monroe would sleep in their room. However, that’s all the rumors speculate. Is there a chance they did have a fling or a love affair? Or was their romance a friendship and nothing more?
Marilyn Monroe Was Rumored to Have Many Affairs
She was a young woman who married several men throughout her short life, but rarely do we hear much about her marriages. Her affairs dominate the news when her name is brought up. Perhaps the most infamous of all of her affairs (alleged affairs, we should add) are the affairs she reportedly participated in with the President of the United States and his brother. JFK was already president when the rumors began. The infamous Happy Birthday song she sang to the President on his 45th birthday had everyone believing they were sleeping together.
She sang the song to the president just months before she died of a ‘probable suicide’ in 1962. She was only 36 at the time of her death. The rumor stands as this – and we can assure you it is not pretty. Monroe was in her late 20s when she was introduced to the future President of the United States in 1954. She began her affair with the very married JFK, but he grew tired of their affair. When he was done with her, he reportedly gave his brother, Robert Kennedy, permission to have an affair with her. She reportedly happily obliged.
Cass Chaplin and the Kennedy Brothers are Not the Only Men Monroe Allegedly Slept With
It seems that her life was filled with affairs. While seeing a married man behind the back of his wife is nothing we condone in any situation, who she chooses to sleep with is really her own business. However, she’s rumored to have had a brief affair with the famous actor Marlon Brando. Though he was unmarried and she was divorced at the time, the world loves to speculate. She also reportedly lived with Frank Sinatra for a time, though it’s long been rumored that Sinatra was a closeted gay man. Jerry Lewis also said that he had a long-standing affair with the actress. Her talent was unlike any other, and we feel that the truth about her life and death will never be known, but everyone loves to speculate.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!