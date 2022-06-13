10 Things You Didn’t Know about Patrick Muresan

When Patrick Muresan was a child, he was going big places. He knew he was, and he didn’t think that he’d have anything stopping him along the way. Now, don’t get us wrong, he did go big places…he just didn’t go the places he thought he might go. He thought he’d become a professional skateboarder. However, his skating years came to an end, and it was the gift he didn’t see coming because it allowed him to focus on what he really loved in life. Music.
1. He’s an Athlete
There are athletes of all types in the world, and he’s one that you don’t see as often or as prominently as you might see someone who plays football, basketball, or baseball. However, being a skateboarder doesn’t make him less of an athlete. It’s an intense sport, and it requires a great deal of talent and skill that he’s worked his entire life to cultivate.
2. He’s a Rapper
In addition to being an athlete, he is also a musician. He’s been inspired by some of the industry’s best, and he’s spent a great deal of his life listening to their music and learning all he can about the business so he can make it his own. He’s a huge fan of people such as Andre 3000, Usher, and Eminem, who are the best of the best.
3. He’s from Atlanta
We don’t know where in Atlanta he calls home, but we do know that he grew up there. He’s approximately 26 based on information we found in this article from 2020. It says that as of May 2020, he was 24, so we believe that he must be 26 or 27 at this point depending on his birthday.
4. His Parents are From Romania
His own parents came to the United States from Romania. Their reasoning for coming to the states is a simple one. They wanted to have kids and raise them in a place that they felt offered more opportunities and a different life for their kids. Their entire goal was to provide for their kids to the best of their ability.
5. He Snuck Out Growing Up
As a teen, he made it a habit to sneak out of his house without his parent’s knowledge. He wasn’t sneaking out to meet girls or to do drugs or anything illegal or nefarious, however. He went to his local music stores and he would listen to rap and hip-hop musicians for inspiration. He was heavily into music, and that was something he wanted to learn more about, and he had to do it this way.
6. He Found Music Through Injury
What many people don’t realize is that this young man was injured. He broke his ankle at one point in his life, and he needed something to do while he couldn’t use his skateboard. He decided he might try music. He’d always been a fan, and he’d always loved what he was doing with music, and that changed his life.
7. He’s Into Fashion
It’s something he’s said more than once is meaningful to him. He loves clothes, style, and fashion, and he is often seen wearing things that he feels good in. He’s not someone who is afraid to try something new, and it shows. His social media accounts show off his love of fashion, which is something he’s been into for many years.
8. He is German
We mentioned that he lives in Atlanta and that his family is from Romania, but we didn’t go into specifics. His family lived in Germany when he was born, and they stayed in the country until he was two. He spent the next five years living in Romania, which is where his family is from. He didn’t come to Atlanta until he was seven.
9. He’s Bilingual
Growing up, he spoke Romanian. He lived there until he was seven, and it is the country from which both of his parents were raised. It’s natural that this is his first language, and he didn’t learn English until he came to America at 7. It’s not his first language, but he’s good enough you’d never know it’s not. Growing up, he didn’t understand the music he was listening to based on the words, but he did know the vibe and the feeling it gave him, and that was all that mattered.
10. He’s Private
While his hopeful musician is happy to talk about his work and his music, he’s not that into talking about his personal life. He wants fans to listen to his music and focus on his talent, and talking about his personal life just does not fit the bill for him.