10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gus Kenworthy

Gus Kenworthy is a name every sports enthusiast knows. He’s one of the most talented, most successful freestyle skiers in the world – though he does his skiing for Great Britain when he’s involved in the Olympic games. Additionally, he is a reality television star, and he is someone that many look up to. He’s a young made who might only be in his early 30s, but he’s led such a life to this point. It’s time the world gets to know him and what he is all about. Understanding his journey is something he’d like young people to do because he wants to help them with their own journey. Read on to find out what we mean.
1. He is a 90s Kids
Growing up in the 90s was such a cool time. The fashion, the laid-back vibe, the easy and simple fun we had as kids. Kenworthy was born in the beginning of the decade, so he was fortunate to experience a little of all of it. His date of birth is October 1, 1991.
2. He is From England
Many people forget that he’s not from the States. He was born and raised for many years in a place called Chelmsford. That’s located in Essex, which is located in London. His father is American, but his mother is from London. She grew up there.
3. He’s an Athlete
He is a skier. He’s so good at his skiing career that he earned a spot competing in the Olympics in 2014. If you remember correctly, that was the Olympic games that was held in Sochi. He did not ski for America, however. He reps Great Britain when he competes like that.
4. He is One of Three Kids
He grew up in a pretty exciting household. We say exciting because he is one of three kids who are all boys. We imagine it was loud, not always the most pleasant to smell – which we imagine his mother was good at handling – and it was probably always filled with other kids. Gus is, however, the baby of the family. His brothers are both older.
5. He Lived in Colorado
Because of his father’s job, he and the family moved to Colorado back in 2006. They lived in Telluride, which is well-known for its great outdoor living situation and its outdoor sports. He was able to graduate high school there.
6. He is Gay
He is gay, and he told the world via ESPN. He did it this way because he stated he wanted to do it this way – and that’s the only way to do things in his mind. His way, or no way. He came out, he did it the way that he wanted to do it – and he is happy he did. His choice to come out on his own was a good one, and it is something that he handled with grace and with pride. He did it on his own terms, and that is a situation that everyone should get to choose for themselves.
7. He Gives Back
There is not a time in his life when he feels it is not important to help the world in some way. He’s been very active in raising money and awareness for the AIDS/LifeCycle. He does what he can, and he has helped raise a lot of money for this program – among others.
8. He Wants to Help
Part of his reasoning behind coming out in an ESPN interview was so that he was in control of the news. This was important to him because he wanted to show kids like him across the world that they can do the same thing. He has always wanted to help.
9. He Did Have Relationships With Women
Before he came out to the world, he did have some relationships with women. However, he didn’t like to. He wanted to keep up the appearances of being straight, and he would sleep with women to make it seem that way. However, he was so upset about it, he would later cry. It was an emotional time for him to be someone other than his true self.
10. He Tried to Fit In
By pretending he was straight, he was trying to fit the narrative that was made up for him by those around him. It hurt him to do so, and it was problematic in many ways. He felt bad, he was unhappy, and he was not being authentic – all of those things take a heavy toll.