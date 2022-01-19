10 Things You Didn’t Know about Esha Deol

Esha Deol grew up in the spotlight. She knows what it is like to have the world looking over your shoulder every moment of her life. She knows what it is like to grow up with the press always clamoring for a photo or a story, the world wondering what you are doing right now, and everyone always asking her what she’s wearing, how she’s been and hoping to see her fail in some way so that they have something to write about. She’s an actress, and she’s the woman who grew up in a household with famous parents. Being in the spotlight has been her life since day one, and the world is always curious to learn more about her.
1. She’s From India
Esha Deol grew up in India. When she was born, it was called Bombay. It is now called Mumbai. She grew up with her mom and dad, and she grew up with her younger sister. Her parents both worked and lived in the area.
2. She’s Older Than She Looks
She might look like she’s in her late 20s, and that is why fans are always shocked to learn that she is not. She celebrated her 40th birthday in November of 2021. She was born in 1981.
3. She is a Model and Actress
When she’s not busy being the fabulous woman she is, she’s working on a few careers. She’s had a career as a model and she works as a successful actress. She is someone who does what she does, and she does it well. She has always dealt with the accusations of nepotism, but anyone who has family in the industry does.
4. Her Parents are Famous
Speaking of nepotism, she is the daughter of some famous people. Her father is Dharmendra, and her mother is Hema Malini. Both of her parents are working actors and politicians. She grew up with fame in her life, and she was able to learn so much about her chosen career from her parents by watching them work and by being present in their everyday lives as a child.
5. She is Athletic
She is not a woman who is only good at one or two things, either. She grew up playing football. She was a midfielder in her school days, and she was quite good on the field. She was selected for the state team, and she was the captain of her own team when she was in school. To say she was good is very likely a gross understatement.
6. She is Educated
When she finished her primary school career, she went on to college. She wanted to obtain her education, to learn as much as she could, and she wanted to experience college life. She was a student at the famous Oxford University where she graduated with a Master’s Degree in the arts (media arts, we should mention – and computer technology).
7. She is Married
She’s no longer a newlywed, but she hasn’t been married for long, either. She was married to her husband, Bharat Takhtani, in the summer of 2012. The couple is ready to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in 2010 – which officially makes them older.
8. She is a Mom
She and her husband have two small children. Both of their children are daughters, and they were born in 2017 and 2019. They are currently living the toddler life, and there is nothing more exciting than having kids who are at that age in life as they learn to talk and make their own decisions, play, and they foster their own independence.
9. She is Close to Her Family
She is exceptionally close to her family. They spend a great deal of time together, and she and her sister are also close. The press loves to see family photos posted on social media accounts, and we get it. This is one sweet family, and they clearly enjoy their time together.
10. She is Private
She does share some of her life with the world. She always has. She grew up in the spotlight as the daughter of famous actors, and taking on the career as her own only put her further into the spotlight. She is a woman who knows a thing or two about keeping her family to herself, though, and she focuses on that. She grew up with it, and she learned more than a few things. Privacy is important to her, and that will not change.