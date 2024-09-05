Freddie Prinze Jr.: Life & Career of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Husband

The multi-talented Freddie Prinze Jr. is a versatile actor, producer, and writer whose career in Hollywood spans over 28 years. Freddie Prinze Jr. is famous for his boy-next-door charm and leading roles in popular teen movies of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Beyond his early acting success, Prinze Jr. expanded his influence in the entertainment industry by exploring other works behind the scenes.
Although he has had fewer acting roles in the last decade, he’s pursued another passion with professional wrestling. Although far from the ring, Prinze Jr. has contributed and collaborated with the WWE as a writer. Also, his over two-decade marriage to actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has made him a staple in discussions of Hollywood’s most beloved and long-lasting couples. Here’s a rundown of Freddie Prinze Jr.’s life and career journey.
Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Early Life & Influences
He was born Freddie James Prinze Jr. in Los Angeles, California, on March 8, 1976. His father was the stand-up comedian and television actor Freddy Prinze. Prinze Jr.’s father was famous for playing Chico Rodriguez in the NBC sitcom Chico and the Man from 1974 until his death by suicide in 1977. Freddie Prinze Jr.’s mother was Katherine Elaine Prinze (née Cochran).
As the only child of his parents, after his father’s death, it was easy for his mother to move them to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he was raised. Freddie Prinze Jr. had a natural interest in acting and the performing arts from an early age. He participated in several plays in school and for the local Albuquerque Children’s Theatre. Although he enjoyed acting, Prinze Jr. had initially hoped to have a career as a civil engineer. Freddie Prinze Jr. attended and graduated from La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Neil Patrick Harris heavily influenced Prinze Jr.’s decision to become an actor. Although he was a senior at La Cueva High School, Harris was already a famous child actor from his roles in Clara’s Heart and playing Douglas “Doogie” Howser in Doogie Howser, M.D. (1989–1993). Freddie Prinze Jr. graduated from La Cueva High School in 1994 and, choosing to follow his passion for acting, moved to Los Angeles to make a name for himself in Hollywood.
Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Rose to Fame
Freddie Prinze Jr. burst into the Hollywood scene in the late 1990s, quickly becoming a teen idol. However, he made his Hollywood acting debut in 1995, appearing as a tough guy in an episode of Family Matters. He also guest-starred in an episode of The Watcher. Prinze Jr. had his film debut in 1996 as Joey Bost in To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday. However, it was his character, Ray Bronson, in the slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer that was his breakthrough role.
Although critical ratings were low, I Know What You Did Last Summer was a Box Office success. It grossed $125.3 million against a $17 million budget. The movie’s 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, solidified Prinze’s rising fame. The films became a cult classic, with Prinze Jr. becoming an instant audience favorite for his ability to blend his charm with playing a vulnerable character.
Following the success of the I Still Know What You Did Last Summer movies, Prinze Jr. starred in a string of romantic comedies that solidified his heartthrob status. He played the lead, Zachary “Zack” Siler, in the 1999 teen rom-com She’s All That. In 2002, Freddie Prinze Jr. portrayed Fred Jones in Scooby-Doo, reprising the character in the 2004 sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.
He Married Sarah Michelle Gellar in 2002
Before dating Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. was in a romantic relationship with actress Kimberly McCullough. The young couple dated for about three years, from 1996, before splitting in 1999. Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar first crossed paths while filming I Know What You Did Last Summer. They formed a close friendship that eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship.
The couple officially began dating in 2000 and were engaged by 2001. Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar married on September 1, 2002. Their marriage has been one of Hollywood’s most enduring—a rare success story in an industry known for fleeting relationships. The couple have two children: daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze (born September 19, 2009) and a son, Rocky James Prinze (born September 19, 2012).
Freddie Prinze Jr. Began Expanding His Career in the 2000s
While many actors of his generation struggled to transition from teen roles, Freddie Prinze Jr. Successfully diversified his career. He ventured into voice acting, lending his voice to several animated films, TV series, and video games. One popular role was voicing Kanan Jarrus in the billion-dollar-grossing film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Besides voice acting, Prinze Jr. also succeeded as a producer and writer.
He’s credited as a writer in 27 episodes of WWE Smackdown!, where he contributed to the creative development of storylines. While taking on fewer roles on the big screen, Freddie Jr. transitioned to television. From 2005 to 2006, he played the titular character Freddie Moreno in the ABC sitcom Freddie. He reprised the role in a guest appearance in a 2008 episode of George Lopez. In 2010, he played Cole Ortiz on Fox’s 24 TV series and voiced Kanan Jarrus in the Star Wars Rebels TV series.
Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Recent Projects
In the last decade, Freddie Prinze Jr. has shifted his focus away from the spotlight to prioritize his role as a father and pursue personal interests. However, as his children grow, he slowly returns to acting. In 2022, Prinze Jr. played Miguel Torres in the Netflix Christmas romantic comedy Christmas with You. In 2024, he played Thomas in the mystery thriller The Girl in the Pool. Also, Prinze Jr. is set to reprise his role as Ray Bronson in the 2025 legacy sequel I Never Forget What You Did Last Summer. As a proud father, here’s everything to know about Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gella’s son, Rocky James Prinze.
