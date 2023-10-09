Rocky James Prinze: Life of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Son

Rocky James Prinze is the first son of Scooby-Doo co-stars – Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Prinze began making the headlines even before he was born but his parents have never allowed media attention to overwhelm his life. It even took a couple of months before his name was revealed to the public.
Though born to Hollywood bigshots, Rocky James Prinze has had a normal childhood without all the fuss that comes with media attention on celebrities. In the same vein, Prinze is also absent from social media at this time in an attempt to guard his personal life from public scrutiny. Nevertheless, read on for some interesting tidbits about Gellar and Freddie Prinzze’s son.
Rocky James Prinze Has a Beautiful Relationship with his Parents
Rocky James Prinze was born on September 21, 2012, in Los Angeles California. He was born into a family of entertainers but he doesn’t bask in the glory of his family heritage. In addition to his famous parents, Prinze is the grandson of Freddie Prinze – the late comedian and actor known for his performances in the 1974 NBC-TV sitcom Chico and The Man. He also has an older sister named Charlotte Grace who was born three years before him. Prinze courted media attention prior to his birth when Gellar’s second pregnancy went public.
When Rocky James Prinze was born, his name was already decided by fans of the couple and media outlets. This stems from the fact that his father was named after his grandfather. However, Prinze’s parents decided to break the chain and named him differently. Besides, the name reveal took a few months to go public as they kept details about their last child private.
For the most part, Rocky James Prinze and his parents have a good relationship, though he didn’t like seeing his parents kiss as a child. They respect his privacy by not flaunting him and his sister on social media. Prinze shares a lot of similarities with his mother and enjoys skateboarding with his dad. He is outgoing and easily mingles with strangers like his mother. His mom often shares family vacation photos on social media but not without protecting her children’s identity.
His Parents Met in 1997
While they are known for co-starring in the 2002 American fantasy adventure comedy film, Scooby-Doo, Rocky James Prinze’s parents, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. actually met a few years earlier. The actors met in 1997 while filming the teen horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer. However, they didn’t date until 2000. Subsequently, they fell deeply for each other and got engaged in April 2001. On September 1, 2002, Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. exchanged wedding vows in a wedding ceremony officiated by director Adam Shankman in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.
Rocky James Prinze’s parents starred as each other’s love interests, Fred and Daphne in Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Other notable projects they worked together include Happily N’Ever After (2006), and Star Wars Rebels (2014–2018). Gellar appeared in a non-speaking role in She’s All That where her husband played a major role.
Named after his father, Freddie Prinze Jr. is the only child of Freddie Prinze, a renowned American comedian and actor who died in 1977. Sarah Michelle Gellar on the other hand was born to Jewish parents who had no history in the entertainment industry. She was scouted by a talent agent at the age of four and went on to make a name for herself after her acting debut in An Invasion of Privacy (1983). Aside from her appearances with her husband, Gellar is known for projects such as Swans Crossing (1992), All My Children (1993-1995), and Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997–2003).
Rocky James Prinze’s Interests and Hobbies
While he has not picked a career yet, Rocky James Prinze has shown interest in a few interesting hobbies. He loves watching his mother on Buffy the Vampire Slayer but has not indicated any interest in acting. One thing he loves to do is skateboarding which he often does with his father. Freddie is a fan of the sport and his son probably picked it up from him. Prinze has also explored his passion for boxing and martial arts.
Aside from skateboarding Rocky James Prinze’s dad is an avid Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner. He has earned a purple belt in the sport. Interstingly, Prinze’s older sister, Charlotte is the one who followed their dad’s footsteps to practice Jiu Jitsu. She has also made her acting debut in a musical theatre program.