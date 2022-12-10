Home
Freddie Prinze Jr. is Back and Better Than Ever in Netflix Christmas Story

Credit: Christmas With You

What happened to Freddie Prinze Jr. is the question we ask ourselves every few years. The 90s heartthrob was in every movie imaginable for years, and suddenly he dropped off the map. Of course, we know that handsome Freddie Prinze Jr. married his “I Know What You Did Last Summer” co-star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, but even she’s a little MIA these days. What happened to Freddie Prinze Jr., and what has he been up to for the past few decades?

Freddie Prinze Jr. is In His 40s

Can we believe this? The boy who played a teen in all the movies we watched growing up is actually in his 40s now, and we are shocked. Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrated his birthday on March 8, 1976. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and we think he and his wife still spend time there living and working.

While making “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” Freddie Prinze Jr. met Buffy the Vampire Slayer, or Sarah Michelle Gellar as she’s called. It was 1997. They starred together in the sequel in 1998, but they did not begin a romantic relationship until 2000. From that point, however, things were fast for them. They dated in 2000, became engaged in 2001, and were married in 2002 in Mexico. They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in 2022.

The two beautiful people also share two children. Their oldest is a little girl. She was born in 2009. Almost three years to the day later, they welcomed their son in 2012. They do a remarkable job of keeping their children’s lives as private as possible, which is a welcome thing in Hollywood.

What Happened to Freddie Prinze Jr.?

Since his starring role in the Scooby Doo movies alongside his wife in the early 2000s, there hasn’t been much going on with him. Or, has there? We might not see his face any longer, but we do hear his voice. He’s spent some time voicing characters in the Star Wars animated films as well as a few other films. He’s also lent his voice to animated television characters, too.

Credit: Christmas With You

Guest appearances have been his thing since the 2010s began. He’s made several. For instance, Freddie Prinze Jr. spent some time appearing on Bones in 2013/2014. He also had a guest appearance in the Witches of East End. He’s been quite busy though he’s not been doing anything major until later when he was cast in 10 episodes of Punky Brewster in 2021. He played a character by the name of Travis.

As of 2022, he’s the official host of WWE Rivals, which seems to suit him. We didn’t know he was an avid WWE Fan, but he’s good enough at the role that we think he’s always been. Freddie Prinze Jr. is now the host of the show, and it’s working well for him. He’s regularly interviewed about the matchups he sees and always has something to say about how that’s going.

He’s Headed to Netflix

When he wasn’t busy starring in teenage horror flicks in the late 90s, he was a rom-com professional (She’s All That, anyone?). Now he’s back and better than ever in a new Netflix Christmas movie – we already cannot wait to see where this one goes. We love holiday movies this time of year, even if our husbands are only struggling through them with us.

What happened to Freddie Prinze Jr. is that he’s been working on a film for Netflix called Christmas With You, and we are all ready to watch it. This movie is your standard Christmas romantic comedy, which means either Prinze Jr. or the female lead likely come home from the big city to save something/care for a loved one/take over a small business, and find love with the other – the lonely and loving it small town girl/guy (We don’t know who plays which one, though). They will argue and disagree over things. Perhaps they will bake or head to a Christmas tree lighting ceremony?

Credit: Christmas With You

Of course, we could be making this all up, but it won’t be far off. Every standard Christmas movie is a mixture of feel-good moments and Christmas magic, and we know Netflix won’t disappoint. They can’t. They can’t Freddie Prinze Jr. as the lead male in a Christmas movie, and we already feel the magic. For those already mentally tuning in to this one, the movie drops on Netflix on November 17, 2022, which means it’ll be just in time for a Thanksgiving weekend Christmas movie marathon. Welcome back, Freddie Prinze Jr. Your fellow 90s teens missed you.

