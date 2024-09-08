Kyle Mooney’s 5 Best Roles in TV and Movies

Kyle Mooney is an American actor and comedian born on September 4, 1984. Over the years, he has risen from a comic to a leading man in movies. While he may not be a household name just yet, he has garnered a loyal cult following.
In 2024, he makes his directorial debut with A24‘s horror comedy movie Y2K. As well as writing and directing the movie, Mooney stars in a supporting role. So, as his name continues to ascend, let’s take a look at his most notable roles in TV and film.
5. Saturday Night Live – Various Characters (2013-2022)
In 2007, Kyle Mooney formed the comedy sketch group, Good Neighbor. Alongside Beck Bennett, Nick Rutherford and Dave McCary, Mooney and his comedic friends uploaded their videos to YouTube. After building a following on the platform, Mooney eventually caught the attention of the prestigious sketch show, Saturday Night Live. He was given the chance to audition in 2012 but was rejected. However, he came back the next year and wowed the producers, securing him a spot that he would keep up until 2022. Across his time on the show, Mooney starred as an array of characters, sharing the stage and screen with the likes of Adam Driver, Will Ferrell, and Jonah Hill. After starring in the series for nearly a decade, Mooney has etched himself into pop culture as one of the most iconic performers in SNL history, and his time on the show helped lay the groundwork for his illustrious career in TV and movies.
4. Arrested Development as Murphy Brown (2018-2019)
Kyle Mooney joined the star-studded cast of Arrested Development in its fifth season, bringing his distinct comedic flair to the beloved series. Known for his offbeat and quirky sense of humor, Mooney took on the role of Murphy Brown, an awkward character who grapples with indecision about his life’s direction. Balancing aspirations of becoming both a veterinarian and an actor, Murphy embodies the blend of ambition and uncertainty that resonates with many viewers. Mooney’s unique comedic style injected fresh energy into the already popular comedy, offering new dynamics and laughter as the Bluth family’s misadventures continued. His portrayal showcased the show’s signature blend of wit and satire, further solidifying Arrested Development as a staple in modern television comedy.
3. No Hard Feelings as Jody (2023)
No Hard Feelings is a raunchy comedy film that centers around Maddie, played by Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence, who finds herself in a precarious financial situation and takes on an unusual job: she must “date” a socially awkward young man named Percy, played by Andrew Barth Feldman, to help him break out of his shell before he goes off to college. Despite featuring Lawrence in a rare comedic role, the film received a mixed reception from critics upon its release, with some questioning its premise and execution. However, Kyle Mooney shines in a supporting role as Jody, Percy’s former nanny, who harbors deep skepticism about Maddie’s intentions. Mooney’s portrayal of Jody, marked by his untrusting and hilariously paranoid demeanor, delivers some of the film’s most memorable and laugh-out-loud moments, proving that even amidst critical backlash, his comedic presence is undeniably captivating.
2. Hello Ladies as Rory (2013-2014)
Hello Ladies is an underrated HBO comedy series from the mind of Stephen Merchant, which also sees him take on the lead role. The show focuses on Stuart Pritchard (Merchant), an Englishman living in Los Angeles. While he has found great success in his job as a web designer, his love life is a travesty. As he tries to enter the dating pool of LA, he is constantly thrown into wacky situations where his clumsiness and penchant to over-try set him back disastrously. In the series, Kyle Mooney shines as a comedic sidekick to the already comedic lead. Mooney stars as Rory, Stuart’s assistant and a guy somehow even more geeky and awkward than him. Underneath their slapstick back-and-forth, Rory is a pivotal character who grounds the often tactless Stuart. Hello Ladies ran for one season in 2013 and ended with a feature length special in 2014.
1. Brigsby Bear as James (2017)
Brigsby Bear is a unique 2017 film that weaves together elements of comedy and drama, showcasing the remarkable versatility of Kyle Mooney, who starred in the lead role and co-wrote the screenplay. The story follows James, a man who was raised in isolation by his parents, who have kept him sheltered from the outside world. His only connection to reality comes through a children’s television show called “Brigsby Bear,” which he adores. However, when his parents are imprisoned and he is introduced to life beyond his secluded existence, James embarks on a journey to create a concluding film for the show he loves, seeking closure and a sense of belonging in a world he hardly understands.
Mooney’s performance transcends genres, blending heartfelt emotional moments with quirky humor, highlighting his ability to navigate complex themes of identity and creativity. This film marks a departure from his previous comedic work, presenting him as a multifaceted actor capable of delivering both laughter and poignant reflection. Want to read about another Saturday Night Live actor who has gone on to Hollywood stardom? Here are Eddie Murphy‘s 5 most underrated roles.
