How Ryan Coogler Can Capitalize on Jack O’Connell’s Remmick and Why He SHOULD

Sinners is one of the biggest hit movies of 2025. With this genre-bending flick, director Ryan Coogler has cemented himself as one of the finest of his generation, and the cast have all received heaps of praise as well. While Michael B. Jordan stands out in his dual performance lead role, it is Jack O’Connell who appears to be the talk of the town.
Set in 1932, British-born O’Connell plays the film’s lead antagonist Remmick, an Irish vampire who shows up at an illegal party in the Mississippi Delta to wreak havoc. Prior to this role, he has made waves with roles in movies like Unbroken, Starred Up, and Money Monster. However, Sinners is what many are calling his breakout role. So, here’s why Ryan Coogler should keep the ball rolling.
Exploring Remmick From Sinners
Over the last two decades, Jack O’Connell has proven to be an extremely versatile actor. Out of his many roles, he arguably shines brightest as volatile men like that of James Cook in Skins, the role that launched his career in the UK. Outside of this loveable bad boy image, he also dazzles portraying menacing characters. In fact, one of his earliest most-memorable villainous roles was that of Brett in the disturbing UK video nasty Eden Lake, where he played a despicable teenage thug who carries out a torture campaign on an innocent young couple. At only 17 years of age, O’Connell set the framework for an impressive career with this role, showcasing his talent by laying out one of the most chilling performances ever performed by a young actor.
In Sinners, Jack O’Connell’s Remmick is just as wicked. However, there’s an odd charm about him too, which makes him all the more riveting to watch. He can sing, he can play the banjo, and he has a cheeky grin that’s hard to take your eyes off. But underneath this enthralling exterior, lies utter evil. Remmick is a vampire who has been around for a long time, and his aim is to reconnect with his ancestors in Ireland. But to do that, he needs Sammie Moore (Miles Caton), the young musician who is gigging at the get-together. Sammie has a hidden talent that he doesn’t even realize he has; he can connect people from the past and future with his music. And this is what Remmick comes looking for, seeking to turn everyone into vampires so they can follow him on his journey.
Jack O’Connell has stated in various interviews that Remmick believes he is a hero amidst the chaos. With his backstory not explored deeply, we don’t know if he was evil before he became a vampire. This in turn makes for the ideal setting for a spinoff project. To see where this character came from and whether he was born wicked or not could go either way, potentially giving us an anti-hero to root for instead of a villain to fear.
Jack O’Connell Is Open to Playing the Character Again
Although the finer details of Remmick’s backstory weren’t explored in Sinners, O’Connell has stated that Ryan Coogler was very open to exploring this behind the scenes. From these conversations, O’Connell learned that Remmick had been around for centuries before the events of the movie, giving him lots to explore and imagine in his process. While there are no details of a sequel of spinoff just yet, O’Connell is certainly keen to play the character again. When speaking with GQ, he said: “That’s a f***ing fantastic character to step into. So, if Coogler’s up for it, I am.” Michael B. Jordan has also expressed interest in a sequel or spinoff too, telling Games Radar+ “I mean, you know, I’m always… I’d be up for it.” So, it sounds like everyone is “up for it”, we just need Coogler to write up another screenplay.
What’s Next For the British Breakout Star?
Before O’Connell can step back into the role of Remmick, he has filming to finish in Australia. He will be reuniting with Sinners cast mate Delroy Lindo in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. He is expected to star as the older brother to Kaitlyn Dever‘s character, and Dan Stevens will return as Trapper. Before this lands in cinemas in 2027, O’Connell will be seen in two more horror movies, 28 Years Later, and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. The latter will see him bump from a supporting character to the film’s lead. So, it’s safe to say his stardom is only going to ascend further, and perhaps then, Ryan Coogler will capitalize and cast him in a Sinners prequel.
