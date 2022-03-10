Treasure Planet Really Needs The Live-Action Treatment

One classic animated movie from the early 2000s I never got to actually own is Treasure Planet. Now I am a ’90s kid, so I think I grew up during a time where the best animated movies were coming out. And I’m talking about the classics beyond those animated movies everyone and their parents know. Some examples include the very famous Toy Story movies, Tarzan, Aladdin, and the Lion King, just to name a few. Speaking of those classics, at least two of those movies have received the live-action movie treatment. Now I’m pretty sure Toy Story will never get that treatment, but I’m sure Tarzan will get it in the near-future. I mean, I guess it technically already did, but that Margot Robbie movie from 2016 was hardly the Tarzan story we ’90s kids all know and love. It’s probably a good idea for these live-action movies to not deviate from the classic stories so much. Then again, I get the desire to make things a little different, but personally, I’d be okay if these live-action movies followed the same exact stories the animated movies told. They would be kind of pointless then, wouldn’t they? But you know what? Either way, I’m always up for seeing a live-action take on my favorite animated movies from my childhood. And after revisiting Treasure Planet recently on Disney+, I must say, that underrated classic needs the live-action movie treatment.
I feel like Treasure Planet is one of those underrated animated movies from the early 2000s that everyone watched, but then stopped talking about after it came out. That’s a real shame, because it deserves more attention. However, I will admit that after I went to see it in theaters in 2002, that was the only time I would see it, at least for a while. I can’t remember watching it again after that. It’s probably because I was too much in love with the more popular animated classics, like the Toy Story movies and Aladdin. Now we got the live-action Aladdin movie and that wasn’t bad. It seems that Disney still wants to do more live-action adaptations and I believe they should. The question is what animated movies are on their list to do the adaptations? Oh, I’m sure they have several in mind, but I think they should bump up Treasure Planet to the top of that list. Now why am I pushing Treasure Planet above the others? It’s honestly more than just out of that nostalgic desire after rewatching it on Disney+. On the downside, Treasure Planet did bomb at the box office, which could hinder its chances of getting the live-action treatment. However, I do think its chances are higher now, given the growing popularity of fantasy shows and movies. In my opinion, what made Treasure Planet so fun was how it capitalized on the steampunk-style genre of fantasy. A young and naive, but ambitious adolescent who embarks on an adventure in space with space pirates, where the crew is a combination of anthropomorphic animals, exotic aliens, and an infamous cyborg with a golden eye? What is there not to like? As far as steampunk/science fiction stories go, Treasure Planet is about as perfect as it gets.
That is why now is the right time for Disney to pursue a live-action movie for Treasure Planet. In recent years, we have seen how popular the fantasy and the science fiction genre has become. We have begun to see it become more successful with several television shows, including Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime, the upcoming Lord of the Rings series that will also be coming to Prime, and the excellent Arcane series on Netflix. Now if you want to watch a really good series that capitalizes on the steampunk genre, then Arcane is the series to binge. Seriously, it’s all kinds of fun. After seeing how well season one did on Netflix, I feel like more studios can be confident in developing more shows with a similar style. Now yes, I am aware Treasure Planet wouldn’t likely work as a series. However, I would still argue that the recent success of some current steampunk shows could make audiences more interested in a live-action Treasure Planet movie. The growing interest in the genre can very well give the live-action movie a better chance of achieving box office success than the animated movie.
That is honestly the only reason I would imagine Disney not pursuing a live-action Treasure Planet movie. It’s understandable, but we’re in different times. Back in 2002, the whole pirate theme wasn’t exactly very popular, especially if you look at the multiple failed pirate movies that came before Treasure Planet. The best example would be Treasure Island. How many times did that movie get a remake? About too many and each one didn’t exactly receive the best reception. And of course, we all know what came after 2002 that turned the pirate adventure theme around. Who doesn’t enjoy watching the first Pirates of the Caribbean? If you don’t care too much for the sequels, you can surely appreciate the first one. That is undoubtedly an all-time classic.
Would things have been different if Treasure Planet came out after the first Pirates of the Caribbean? I’d like to think so, but we can find out now with a live-action adaptation. I still think it can work and with the growing success of the current steampunk-style shows, I think it has a chance. Now if we’re talking about casting, that’s a whole other story. Is Joseph Gordon-Levitt too old to play a live-action version of Jim Hawkins? Probably, but that’s okay. I’m personally more curious to see that whole universe in live-action form. Just imagine seeing what John Silver would look like. Heck, imagine what Morph would look like. With today’s improvements with CGI, I know it will all look magnificent. Like I said, I think it will happen and it will make many other people who grew up in the early 2000s very happy.