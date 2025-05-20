Every Major Iconic Character Portrayed by Michael B. Jordan, Ranked

Michael B. Jordan has carved a distinct place for himself in Hollywood through raw talent, charisma, and an undeniable screen presence. Over the years, Jordan has captivated audiences with his powerful portrayals and ability to bring emotional depth to every role he takes. From complex dramatic performances to high-octane action roles, Jordan delivers a remarkable range and a commitment to authenticity.
As his filmography has grown, so has his influence within the entertainment industry. Since making his screen debut in 1999, Michael B. Jordan’s work spans various genres, showcasing his evolution from a promising young actor to a commanding leading man. Here’s a ranking of Micheal B. Jordan’s most iconic characters and how his performances helped improve the film’s plot.
8. Johnny Storm/Human Torch in Fantastic Four
Michael B. Jordan portrayed Johnny Storm/Human Torch in Josh Trank’s 2015 Fantastic Four movie. He became the third and only black actor to portray the character after Jay Underwood and Chris Evans. Jordan’s portrayal of the superhero received mixed reactions, though his individual performance was generally viewed more favorably than the film itself. Michael B. Jordan brought charisma and a modern edge to Johnny Storm, portraying him as a rebellious, intelligent young man with a chip on his shoulder. His version diverged from the comic book’s more carefree, playboy version of the character. While Jordan’s performance wasn’t the main focus of the criticism, it was largely overshadowed by the movie’s overall panned reception.
7. Guy Montag in Fahrenheit 451
The Ramin Bahrani-directed dystopian drama Fahrenheit 451 was loosely based on Ray Bradbury’s 1953 book. Michael B. Jordan led the cast, portraying the protagonist, Guy Montage. Jordan’s performance was met with mixed to positive reviews from critics, though the overall reception of the movie was more mixed. As Montage, a fireman who begins questioning a dystopian society where books are banned and burned, Jordan effectively conveys the character’s inner conflict and transformation. His performance was one of the stronger elements of the film adaptation. Even among those who criticized the movie for being visually stylish but shallow, many agreed Jordan’s portrayal gave the film emotional weight and helped ground the narrative.
6. John Kelly in Without Remorse
In the 2021 action thriller Without Remorse, Micheal B. Jordan portrayed another iconic character, John Kelly. His character is an elite U.S. Navy SEAL who becomes a CIA operative known as John Clark. As a major character in Tom Clancy’s Ryanverse, Jordan is the third and first black actor to portray the character, after Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber. While Without Remorse was criticized for its formulaic plot and lack of depth, Michael B. Jordan’s performance was one of the film’s brightest spots, playing a big role in keeping audiences engaged and invested in the character. Critics generally agreed that Jordan brought intensity, physicality, and charisma to the role of an elite Navy SEAL on a revenge mission.
5. Bryan Stevenson in Just Mercy
In Just Mercy (2019), Micheal B. Jordan portrayed Bryan Stevenson, a real-life civil rights attorney and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative. Stevenson has dedicated his career to defending wrongfully convicted and marginalized individuals on death row. Jordan portrayed Stevenson during the early years of his legal career, focusing on his work to free Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a Black man wrongly convicted of murdering a white woman in Alabama. Michael B. Jordan’s performance as Bryan Stevenson was a quiet powerhouse, helping Just Mercy go beyond being a legal drama to a deeply human story about dignity, justice, and perseverance.
4. Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station
The 2013 Fruitvale Station was Ryan Coogler’s directorial debut and the first of several collaborations between the filmmaker and Michael B. Jordan. In Fruitvale Station, Jordan portrayed Oscar Grant, a 22-year-old Black man fatally shot by a BART police officer in Oakland, California, on New Year’s Day in 2009. The film dramatizes the final 24 hours of Oscar’s life. Jordan’s performance was universally acclaimed and considered his breakout role. Critics praised him for his authenticity, emotional depth, and ability to inhabit Oscar’s life entirely. Although deserving, Jordan’s performance failed to receive a nod from the Academy. His portrayal of Oscar Grant is one of Jordan’s raw, real, and most unforgettable performances.
3. Erik Killmonger in Black Panther
Michael B. Jordan played Erik “Killmonger” Stevens, the primary antagonist in Ryan Coogler’s 2018 Black Panther. Killmonger is a complex character with deep motivations driven by personal loss, racial injustice, and a desire to reshape the world by overthrowing the monarchy of Wakanda. Jordan’s portrayal of Killmonger is layered, blending rage, pain, ambition, and vulnerability. He brought a charismatic intensity to the role, which made Killmonger not just a traditional villain but a sympathetic and multifaceted character. Although not his breakout role, Black Panther put Michael B. Jordan on the global stage, making him a household name.
2. Adonis Johnson in the Creed Film Series
In the Creed film series, Micheal B. Jordan plays Adonis “Donnie” Creed, the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed from the Rocky franchise. Adonis, raised without knowing his famous father, is determined to carve out his legacy in the boxing world despite the shadow of his father’s legacy looming over him. While he initially struggles with his identity, he decides to pursue boxing professionally and seeks out Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to train him. Jordan’s performance was key to the film series’ success, turning Adonis from a novice fighter into a more mature and self-assured champion. Despite his performance, it failed to impress the Academy, denying Michael B. Jordan a well-deserved nomination.
1. The Moore Brothers in Sinners
Michael B. Jordan’s greatest performance as an actor is currently in Ryan Coogler’s 2025 horror film Sinners. Jordan plays a dual role as twin brothers Elijah and Elias Moore. The brothers return to their 1930s Mississippi hometown, seeking redemption and a fresh start. However, their homecoming is short-lived after a band of vampires invade the town. Jordan’s portrayal of the twin brothers showcases his versatility. He effectively differentiates the characters, capturing their distinct personalities and struggles. Undoubtedly, this Michael B. Jordan’s critically acclaimed performance cannot go unnoticed by the Academy. It is being projected as the actor’s first Oscar nomination.
Follow Us