Chris Evans Addresses Rumors About ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

MCU star Chris Evans has confirmed that Captain America will not be returning to the franchise for Avengers: Doomsday, set to release on May 1, 2026. Evans joined the MCU back in 2011 with the release of Captain America: The First Avenger. However, he retired after Avengers: Endgame in 2019 with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson stepping into the role. While it was rumored that the actor would make appearances in the franchise’s following phrases, especially with the multiverse opening the door for past characters to return, Evans has no plans of doing so.
In a recent interview with Esquire Magazine, Evans addressed the speculation around his character’s possible return. The actor joked that every year since the release of Avengers: Endgame, people start making up stories about Captain America’s future in the MCU. “I’ve just stopped responding to it,” claimed the actor while adding that he is happily enjoying his retirement.
Anthony Mackie also spoke with the magazine and expressed his opinion on the original Captain America’s return. Turns out the Captain America: Brave New World star had just spoken to Evans a few weeks before the rumors started, and he confirmed that the option “wasn’t on the table.” When Mackie asked Evans if he would ever come back, the actor admitted that he didn’t see the need for it. However, Mackie noted that he hasn’t seen the script for Avengers: Doomsday yet, so nothing is certain for now.
Anthony Mackie Talks About the Importance of Representing His Race As Captain America
Captain America: Brave New World is premiering on February 14, 2025. The upcoming film features Sam Wilson Captain America in a race against time as he tries to dismantle a growing global threat. The 2021 TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier featured Mackie stepping into Steve Rogers’s role for the first time and struggling with upholding his legacy. However, the upcoming film will feature the character fully embracing his new identity.
While speaking to Esquire Magazine, Mackie shared how important it is for young Black children to see a superhero who looks like them on screen. He recalled The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering at a time when America grappling with heightened racial tensions. That’s when the actor realized that his portrayal of the fan-favorite superhero sparked discussions of race and power in Hollywood. However, Mackie also acknowledged the pressure of that responsibility. “It’s a heavy weight to realize people look up to you,” he admitted.
Despite the significance of his role, Mackie took a moment to express how much he misses his parents as the release of his film draws near. His father was displaced by Hurricane Katrina and passed away in 2025. The actor’s mother died unexpectedly when he was only 15. Mackie shared how moments like the Avengers: Infinity War premiere reminded him of their absence. The actor recalled spending the evening with Black Panther star Winston Duke’s mother. “She was the sweetest little lady,” added Mackie. However, he later realized that he, too, wished that he also got the chance to share his success with his parents.
|Captain America: Brave New World
|Cast
|Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson
|Release Date
|February 14, 2025
|Stream On
|Theatrical Release (Marvel Studios/Disney)
|Directed by
|Julius Onah
|Produced by
|Kevin Feige
|Based On
|Marvel Comics characters created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby
|Plot Summary
|Sam Wilson’s first solo outing as Captain America, facing a new threat that challenges his role as the symbol of American heroism
|Musical Elements
|Score by Henry Jackman
|Current Status
|In post-production, scheduled for theatrical release
