Billie Eilish & Lorde: The Intersection of Music and Pop Culture

Through music, the entertainment industry exerts a great influence on popular culture, and pop stars like Billie Eilish and Lorde have changed, or at least refined, the dominant culture—not only with their styles of music but also with their public persona. Choosing to do things differently, the American singer-songwriter and her New Zealand counterpart have affected pop music uniquely, fostering multiculturalism while introducing elements that would inspire future generations of artists to stay true to their talents and convictions. Their efforts have earned them some of the most coveted awards in the industry, including the Grammys.
Of the two, Lorde has spent more years in the industry, with five nominations for Grammys, of which she’s won two. On the other hand, Billie Eilish has won seven Grammys out of 25 nominations. Having sold millions of records, the pop stars have cemented their legacies with memorable songs and albums. While they have their unique style and identity, their careers have often drawn comparisons from fans and critics. Eilish has acknowledged Lorde’s influence on her career, and here’s a rundown of the similarities that have trailed the singers over the years.
Billie Eilish And Lorde Both Began Their Careers As Teenagers
Lorde got her start in the music industry in 2009 when she signed with Universal Music Group. Working with producer Joel Little, she recorded an EP, The Love Club, released for free download on SoundCloud. It garnered thousands of downloads on the audio streaming service, compelling Universal Music Group to commercially release the EP in March 2013. “Royal,” the most successful song of the extended play, sold over 10 million copies worldwide and has since received a diamond certification from the Recording Industry of America (RIAA).
It also attained the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100 and won two Grammys at the 56th ceremony, all of which saw the New Zealander artist become a globally acclaimed pop star. Lorde attained these feats within her mid and late teens. The same is true for Billie Eilish. The American singer stormed the limelight at age 14 in 2015 after “Ocean Eyes,” a song she recorded with her brother Finneas O’Connell, gained traction on SoundCloud. The song’s popularity attracted Justin Lubliner, who signed her to Darkroom and Interscope Records in August 2016.
Rather than pursuing a big hit that would cement Billie Eilish’s growing reputation, Lubliner focused on creating a distinct public persona for the artist. Roughly a year later, Billie Eilish released her debut EP, Don’t Smile at Me. The extended play charted in various countries, reaching number 12 on the UK Albums Chart and 14 on the US Billboard 200. It has since received multiple platinum certifications from several countries, setting the trajectory for the singer’s phenomenal career.
Comparing The Music Style Of The Pop Stars
Lorde is often credited for creating the new wave of dark pop, which artists like Billie Eilish have ingrained into pop culture. The New Zealand star created a distinct pop sound with her contralto vocal range and brooding lyrics. Although she’s mostly considered a pop artist, Lorde’s genre-blending attitude toward making music distinguished her from the pack when she broke out. It was difficult for critics to categorize her debut album, Pure Heroine. Upon the album’s release in 2013, she was described as an electropop singer, as much as she was labeled a dream pop artist, art pop, and indie pop.
Lorde acknowledged her musical ambiguity in an interview with NME. She told the publication that there are no boundaries in creating her sound. “When I’m making work, I don’t think about staying in my genre lane,” she said. Although her second album, Melodrama, abandoned the hip-hop vibe of its predecessor, incorporating the tune of musicians from various eras, it stayed true to Lorde’s indrawn melody. Lorde’s unique sound is akin to Billie Eilish’s sopranic pop—a blend of subgenres, from dark pop to indie pop, electropop, and what no.
The New Zealand star recognizes the similarities in their music style. She reached out to the American singer via Twitter when she started gaining mainstream attention to offer her support. Recalling this, Billie Eilish told The Edge NZ that she was 15 when Lorde sent her a direct message on the platform. “That was right at the beginning, so I always prop her for doing that for me,” said the “Bad Guy” singer.
Billie Eilish And Lorde’s Influences
Lorde’s influence on Billie Eilish is crystal clear and extends beyond their music style. Their public personae are worlds apart, but Billie Eilish and Lorde are known for their unsexualized performances. Apart from the New Zealand singer, Billie Eilish’s influences include a variety of artists in the hip-hop, pop, and rock genres. She has named the likes of Lana Del Rey, The Beatles, Arctic Monkeys, Justin Bieber, and Linkin Park among the artists she enjoyed listening to as a child. English singer Matty Healy was one of her earliest music-writing influences, just as Taylor Swift, Avril Lavigne, Nicki Minaj, Tyler, the Creator, and Childish Gambino have inspired her musical style at some point.
Lorde has also drawn inspiration from a range of artists in various genres. She grew up listening to the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Otis Redding, Billie Holiday, Cat Stevens, and Sam Cooke. While working on her debut album, the singer acknowledged influences from Sleigh Bells, Sbtrkt, and Grimes. Her second album mirrored the works of artists like The 1975, Rihanna, Phil Collins, and Frank Ocean, among others. The “Royals” singer also emulates the pieces of various authors for her introspective lyrics. She particularly cited Ray Bradbury’s sci-fi short story There Will Come Soft Rains as a big inspiration for her sophomore album.
