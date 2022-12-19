50+ Interesting Facts and Rumors About Billie Eilish

1. She is the youngest artist to receive a Grammy for Album of the Year, winning the award at only 18 years old.
2. She fears the ocean and doesn’t go swimming in the ocean, despite the title of her debut single being “Ocean Eyes.”
3. Billie’s full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell.
4. Billie Eilish has a passion for reading and has been known to read books such as 1984 and Frankenstein.
5. She fears the dark and sleeps with a nightlight on.
6. She has a charity called “Bury A Friend,” which raises money for mental health organizations and charities.
7. She loves horror movies and has said she is a fan of directors like Stephen King and Edgar Allan Poe.
8. She has a tattoo of a broken heart on her chest, which symbolizes the heartbreak she has experienced in her life.
9. Billie Eilish has a love for fashion and has been known to collaborate with brands such as Gucci and Calvin Klein.
10. She wrote her hit song “bury a friend” in just 20 minutes.
11. She is fascinated with conspiracy theories and has said she spends a lot of time researching them.
12. Billie is a fan of the “Animal Crossing” video game and has even included references to it in her music and music videos.
13. Billie’s favorite book is 1984 by George Orwell.
14. She has a distinctive voice described as having a “whispery” quality, which she attributes to her asthma.
15. Billie Eilish is a fan of horror movies and has cited The Shining as her favorite film.
16. Billie fears flying and has to take medication to calm her nerves before flights.
17. She has a tattoo on her foot that says “not my responsibility,” which is a lyric from her song “bury a friend.”
18. Billie’s favorite TV show is The Office.
19. She has a green belt in karate and has been practicing martial arts since she was a child.
20. She is a massive fan of the Harry Potter series and has a tattoo of the Deathly Hallows symbol on her arm.
21. Billie Eilish has a passion for art and often creates her artwork, including the cover art for her album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
22. Billie Eilish is an avid reader and is particularly interested in horror novels.
23. She loves animals and has a pet cat named Wally.
24. She has a rare genetic condition called synesthesia, which allows her to see colors when she hears music.
25. Billie has a pet snake named Delicate Steve, after the musician of the same name.
26. She has a fear of flying, which has caused her to cancel shows in the past.
27. She has a close relationship with her grandmother, who has significantly influencednce on her music.
28. Billie Eilish is an avid video gamer and has said she spends much of her free time playing games like Fortnite and Apex Legends.
29. She is a Star Wars franchise fan and dressed up as characters from the series for Halloween.
30. She has been a fan of the band, Linkin Park since she was a child and said their music helped her through some difficult times.
31. She loves art and has even designed some of her album covers and merchandise.
32. She has a tattoo of the word “alligator” on her foot, which references a song by her favorite band, 1975.
33. Billie’s hit single “Bad Guy” was initially written as a joke song but became a chart-topping hit.
34. She loves traveling and has been known to visit countries such as Japan and Italy.
35. She has a passion for fashion and often creates her unique style, incorporating elements of both punk and gothic fashion.
36. She fears clowns and has said that she would “never” attend a circus.
37. She is the youngest to win all four main categories at the Grammy Awards (Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year).
38. Billie’s favorite animal is a sloth, with a sloth tattoo on her arm.
39. She is a certified scuba diver and has dived in places such as Hawaii and the Great Barrier Reef.
40. She has a strong interest in environmental issues and has worked with organizations like Greenpeace to raise awareness about climate change.
41. She has a green belt in taekwondo, which she practices as a form of self-defense.
42. Billie Eilish has a close relationship with her family and often collaborates with her brother Finneas on her music.
43. Billie’s favorite color is green; she often wears it in her music videos and performances.
44. She fears public speaking and claims she gets nervous before interviews and public appearances.
45. She fears public restrooms and avoids using them whenever possible.
46. She is a skilled pianist and has been playing the instrument since she was a child.
47. Billie Eilish was only 13 years old when she gained popularity with her debut single, “Ocean Eyes.”
48. Billie loves sushi and often includes it as a part of her tour ride when on the road.
49. She has a snake tattoo on her arm, representing her personal growth and transformation.
50. She is a fan of video games and has been known to play games such as Animal Crossing and Fortnite.
51.] She loves horror movies and often incorporates horror elements into her music videos and live performances.
52. Billie Eilish has a dog named Pepper that she often posts about on social media.
53. She is a fan of the Pokémon franchise and has a collection of Pokémon merchandise.
54. She is a vegan and has been since she was 13.
55. She has a fear of dolls and a collection of creepy dolls in her house to confront her fear.