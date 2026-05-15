5 Longest-Lasting Relationships From The Bachelor and The Bachelorette

Since the early 2000s, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have promised audiences that a reality television romance could lead to real, lasting love. While many couples who left the shows eventually went their separate ways, a select few proved the franchise can create genuine relationships that could stand the test of time. Over two decades, several pairs have turned televised courtships into marriages, families, and long-term partnerships.
Fans of the franchise often keep track of which relationships lasted the longest, especially since the success rate has historically been mixed. While dramatic breakups dominate headlines, a surprising number of couples remain together years after their finales aired. Some married within months of their engagement, while others waited years before tying the knot. To keep the list concise, the focus will be on couples that appeared in the main The Bachelor and The Bachelorette series, excluding its many spinoffs. These couples from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have built enduring relationships that make a case for finding true love on television.
1. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham — 7 Years
Married On: January 12, 2019
Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor in 2018 became one of the most controversial finales in franchise history. Arie initially proposed to Becca Kufrin but later ended the engagement after realizing he still loved Lauren Burnham. The breakup aired in an unedited segment that sparked intense debate among fans.
Arie proposed to Lauren during the After the Final Rose special in March 2018. The couple married on January 12, 2019, in Hawaii. They later welcomed four children: Alessi, born in 2019; twins Lux and Senna, born in 2021; and Livvy, born in 2025. Despite their rocky beginning, Arie and Lauren have remained together and frequently share their family life online.
2. Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried — 11 Years
Married On: January 18, 2015
Desiree Hartsock’s season of The Bachelorette aired in 2013 and produced another enduring love story. Chris Siegfried proposed during the finale filmed in Antigua after Desiree’s early frontrunner unexpectedly left the show. Despite the dramatic circumstances, the pair quickly proved their connection was genuine.
Desiree and Chris married on January 18, 2015, in Palos Verdes, California. Their ceremony included many members of Bachelor Nation and marked one of the franchise’s most anticipated weddings at the time. The couple later welcomed three sons, Asher in 2016, Zander in 2019, and Noah in 2024. They have maintained a relatively private life compared with other franchise alumni.
3. Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici — 12 Years
Married On: January 26, 2014
Sean Lowe made history during The Bachelor Season 17 when he proposed to Catherine Giudici in the 2013 finale. Their romance developed gradually during filming, and Catherine’s sense of humor helped her stand out during the season. Sean presented her with a 3.15-carat platinum and diamond Neil Lane engagement ring during the proposal in Thailand. The couple married on January 26, 2014, during a live televised wedding on ABC. Sean and Catherine later welcomed three children: Samuel in 2016, Isaiah in 2018, and Mia in 2019. Their long-lasting marriage remains one of the most celebrated relationships in Bachelor Nation.
4. Jason Mesnick and Molly Mesnick — 16 Years
Married On: February 27, 2010
Jason Mesnick’s journey on The Bachelor Season 13 became one of the most dramatic stories in the franchise. During the 2009 finale, Jason proposed to Melissa Rycroft but later realized he still had feelings for runner-up Molly Malaney. The situation unfolded during the After the Final Rose special, where Jason ended his engagement and asked Molly for another chance.
Jason and Molly began dating again in early 2009 and quickly rebuilt their relationship away from the cameras. Jason proposed to Molly in October 2009 during a trip to New Zealand. They married on February 27, 2010, in a televised ABC special. The couple welcomed their daughter, Riley, in 2013 and continues to live in Washington with Jason’s son, Ty, from his previous marriage.
5. Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter — 22 Years
Married On: December 6, 2003
The very first success story from The Bachelorette began in 2003 when Trista Rehn chose Ryan Sutter during the Season 1 finale. Their relationship started during filming earlier that year, and Ryan proposed during the final episode with a diamond ring. The proposal immediately captured national attention because audiences had never seen a couple from the franchise publicly commit to marriage.
The couple married on December 6, 2003, in a televised ceremony that aired as a special titled Trista & Ryan’s Wedding. The wedding took place at the Lodge & Spa at Cordillera in Colorado and attracted millions of viewers. Trista and Ryan later welcomed two children, Max in 2007 and Blakesley in 2009. More than two decades after their televised engagement, they remain the longest-lasting couple in the history of the franchise.
Follow Us