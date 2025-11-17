Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

by

One of the best things you can do in life is make others laugh—often and hard! If you’ve got a comedic soul, there are a few main ways you can do this. You could to stand-up shows. Or you could tell joke after joke at your job and at home. But some folks pick an even more creative route—they use signs and puns to spread smiles. And you know how much we love a good pun…

Vince Rozmiarek, aka Vince the Sign Guy, is known for the amusing and pun-tacular roadside messages. We’ve collected some of the freshest and funniest ones to boost your mood and chase away the blues. Check them out below and remember to upvote your faves. And if you’re a fan of Vince’s comedy, be sure to follow his socials.

Bored Panda reached out to the Vince the Sign Guy team and a member of the company was kind enough to tell us all about the phenomenon. “We have now moved to a new location in Vallecito Lake in Durango Colorado so we can continue that expansion,” they told us that the sign has moved from the Indian Hills Community Center. 

More info: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | VinceTheSignGuy.com | Kickstarter

#1

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#2

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#3

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#4

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#5

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#6

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#7

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#8

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#9

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#10

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#11

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#12

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#13

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#14

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#15

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#16

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#17

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#18

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#19

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#20

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#21

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#22

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#23

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#24

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#25

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#26

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#27

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#28

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#29

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#30

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#31

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#32

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#33

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#34

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#35

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#36

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#37

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#38

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#39

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#40

Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 40 Of The Best New Ones

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Draw A Human (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Build Tiny Things From Recycled Materials
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Rudest Thing Anyone Has Said To You? (Ended)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Amazing Photos That Won The 2018 Travel Photographer Of The Year Awards
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
28 St. Patrick’s Day Facts To Know Before You Start Celebrating
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 “Shameless” Pets That Stole Their Owners’ Partners And Didn’t Even Feel Sorry About It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.