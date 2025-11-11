Dragon And Cat Become Two Unlikely Best Friends

by

Meet Charles the female bearded dragon and Baby the cat, the lovely duo that proves that true friendship can flourish against all odds. While the cat could easily hurt the beardie, he prefers keeping Charles safe and sound by cuddling with his Toothless instead.

The beardie is also there for the cat when her fluffy friend is scared of thunder – Charles gently hugs the feline to calm him down. When the two are not snuggling, they enjoy each other’s company by playing outside and looking through the window and guarding their home. Though Charles might be a bit territorial – he has stolen Baby’s bed once, “poor kitty went to sleep in a box,” writes the owner on Instagram – they’re best friends for life!

More info: Instagram

Their owner thought that the cat would attack the bearded dragon when they first met

Dragon And Cat Become Two Unlikely Best Friends

But all they do is cuddle!

Dragon And Cat Become Two Unlikely Best Friends

As well as guard their house!

Dragon And Cat Become Two Unlikely Best Friends

The beardie is also there for the cat when he’s scared of thunder

Dragon And Cat Become Two Unlikely Best Friends

Charles gently hugs her fluffball to calm him down

Dragon And Cat Become Two Unlikely Best Friends

Though the cat could easily hurt the beardie…

Dragon And Cat Become Two Unlikely Best Friends

The feline prefers keeping her safe and sound by cuddling with his Toothless instead

Dragon And Cat Become Two Unlikely Best Friends

They have the most amazing brunches, too!

Dragon And Cat Become Two Unlikely Best Friends

This lovely duo proves that true friendship can flourish against all odds

Dragon And Cat Become Two Unlikely Best Friends

Watch the video here:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Recap: True Blood 2.11 “Frenzy”
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2009
Daughter Puts Herself Into Her Mother’s Childhood Photos
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
100 Hilarious Snapchats That Are Too Good To Disappear Forever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Embroidered ‘Psychological Landscapes’ That Tell Stories In Thread
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Lumen The Siberian Cat, A Vision Of Beauty
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
A Girl And Her Husky
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.