Dragon And Cat Become Two Unlikely Best Friends

Meet Charles the female bearded dragon and Baby the cat, the lovely duo that proves that true friendship can flourish against all odds. While the cat could easily hurt the beardie, he prefers keeping Charles safe and sound by cuddling with his Toothless instead.
The beardie is also there for the cat when her fluffy friend is scared of thunder – Charles gently hugs the feline to calm him down. When the two are not snuggling, they enjoy each other’s company by playing outside and looking through the window and guarding their home. Though Charles might be a bit territorial – he has stolen Baby’s bed once, “poor kitty went to sleep in a box,” writes the owner on Instagram – they’re best friends for life!
Their owner thought that the cat would attack the bearded dragon when they first met
But all they do is cuddle!
As well as guard their house!
The beardie is also there for the cat when he’s scared of thunder
Charles gently hugs her fluffball to calm him down
Though the cat could easily hurt the beardie…
The feline prefers keeping her safe and sound by cuddling with his Toothless instead
They have the most amazing brunches, too!
This lovely duo proves that true friendship can flourish against all odds
