50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Call the Aesthetics Police because we’ve got a crime spree to report. They say there’s no arguing about taste, but there are some truly awful design decisions out there. They don’t just ask to be judged, they demand it. ‘Quirky and unique’ don’t quite cut it anymore.
We like to think that we’ve got a good eye for quality designs. And on the flip side, we think we know what best to avoid when decorating your home. That’s why our team here at Bored Panda has put together this list of the very worst home interior design fails. Some of these are so epic, they’re bound to make your inner designer wince. Check out the best of the worst, and remember to give the pics you hate with a burning passion a big old upvote.
Read on for Bored Panda’s in-depth interview about our sense of aesthetics, how it forms, and how we can develop it. Spoiler warning: nobody is ever truly lost, no matter how bad their current sense of style might be.
Meanwhile, if you find yourselves in the mood for some jaw-droppingly horrific design ‘solutions,’ take a look through Bored Panda’s recent articles about them right here, here, and here.
#1 Staircase Beautified With Loose Boulders And A Broken Pelvis
Image source: SteveCalloway
#2 Lars Ulrich
Image source: miguelopop
#3 This Chandelier At A Restaurant I Ate At Bothers Me So Much
Image source: fluffynuff
#4 This Is A Bad Idea
Image source: reddit.com
#5 You Have To Step Over The Bathtub To Get Between The Toilet And The Sink
Image source: Mococe
#6 You Can Take A Bath And Die Immediately
Image source: the_geek_next_door
#7 When They Said “Half-Bath”, I Wasn’t Expecting This
Image source: ArmyMPSides
#8 We Have A Really Small Radiator In Our House
Image source: Arre90000
#9 I Raise You Carpet Wall Bathroom
Image source: LukeV18
#10 Man Opening The Curtains Of His Windowless Hotel Room
Image source: imgur.com
#11 Can’t Stop Thinking About This Sink
Image source: aprilcotz
#12 My Grandparents Have A Fish Pond In Their Living Room
Image source: brokentelescope
#13 Bottom Side Of The Stairs. Just Why
Image source: vinylas
#14 My Eyes Are Hurting Me
Image source: MyMomSaysIAmCool
#15 The White Is Actually A Part Of The Marble Floor
Image source: SatanistPenguin
#16 Fleshy Shower
Image source: lalavilala
#17 An Apartment In London That Has No Front Door. Just A Set Of Stairs Leading Up To A Window
Image source: Lord-Crimble
#18 This Bathroom With Too Many Stairs
Image source: bgwinup
#19 Privacy? Never Heard Of It. Only Showers With Full Viewing Windows In This House
Image source: ctomp8
#20 This Combination Of Staircase, Cellar And Bathroom Gets Worse Every Second You Look At It
Image source: GdoubleWB
#21 “Don’t Come Down The Stairs! I’m Pooping”
Image source: Chomilk23
#22 What Was The Point Of This Again
Image source: colorfulsoul_
#23 Okay, What The Hell
Image source: reddit.com
#24 One Closet. 6 Feet Above The Ground And No Stairs To Get To It. Why?
Image source: RussiannTaco
#25 Sacred Resource
Image source: IAMmojo
#26 Flat For Sale In Kiyv, Ukraine
Image source: imgur.com
#27 The Intersection Of Three Rooms At My New Place
Image source: spsajewski13
#28 Studio Apartment. No Thanks
Image source: Cyanidesuicideml
#29 Fish Scale Stairs At My Grandma’s
Image source: BumperTABBY21
#30 Nice Paint Job On The Cabinets But Why Purple
Image source: AstronomicalCat
#31 DC Condos Really Pretend That This Is Ok (5’7″ Man For Scale)
Image source: cosinetangentini
#32 My Grandparent’s Carpeted Bathroom
Image source: Iamwallpaper
#33 $500 Per Week Excluding Expenses. Close To Shops
Image source: moogoquack
#34 Stairs Retrofitted Into Old House Are A Death Trap
Image source: Wynton99
#35 This Shower At My Airbnb
Image source: daredelvis421
#36 Let Me Just Hop Into The Bathtub To Fill/Empty The Washing Machine. No Problem
Image source: Sami Kuhmonen
#37 Part Three Of Things In My House At Annoy The Hell Out Of Me
Image source: Locos_Tacos4
#38 Someone Played Cat’s Cradle With These Heating Pipes
Image source: AhegaoSuckingUrDick
#39 Stairs To More Stairs
Image source: madethisjustforpewds
#40 Oh, What A Cute House For Sale. Aaaaahhhhh What?
Image source: thebeerbabe
#41 My Parents’ Bathroom Is On A Platform Next To An Angled Ceiling So You Hit Your Head Every Time… And It Has A Telephone
Image source: Bdipentima
#42 Have A Good Sleep
Image source: Flyingfox178
#43 Refrigerator Island?
Image source: neuroprncss
#44 My Uncle’s House Got A Bathroom Without A Door, Literally The First Thing You See When You Enter The House
Image source: muurilin
#45 This Bathroom In A House I Was Shown By My Realtor
Image source: the_flynn
#46 Well You Asked For A Kitchen Island Didn’t You?
Image source: foxrealtyaustin
#47 The Lamp Prevents The Cupboard From Fully Opening In My New Apartment
Image source: 88miyou88
#48 Because Having Two Staircases Is Better Then One In The Bathroom. Toilet Is Behind The Wall On The Left
Image source: mrhealthy
#49 My House Has Many Of These Architect Flaws (I Live In Brazil), One Of Them Is The Flaw In The Ceiling Of The Living Room’s Stairs That Makes My Mom’s Bathroom Have Stairs
Image source: Louas52
#50 Why Would You Choose This Carpet For Your Hotel?
Image source: BaronVonBroccoli
