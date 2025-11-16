50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

by

Call the Aesthetics Police because we’ve got a crime spree to report. They say there’s no arguing about taste, but there are some truly awful design decisions out there. They don’t just ask to be judged, they demand it. ‘Quirky and unique’ don’t quite cut it anymore.

We like to think that we’ve got a good eye for quality designs. And on the flip side, we think we know what best to avoid when decorating your home. That’s why our team here at Bored Panda has put together this list of the very worst home interior design fails. Some of these are so epic, they’re bound to make your inner designer wince. Check out the best of the worst, and remember to give the pics you hate with a burning passion a big old upvote.

Read on for Bored Panda’s in-depth interview about our sense of aesthetics, how it forms, and how we can develop it. Spoiler warning: nobody is ever truly lost, no matter how bad their current sense of style might be.

Meanwhile, if you find yourselves in the mood for some jaw-droppingly horrific design ‘solutions,’ take a look through Bored Panda’s recent articles about them right here, here, and here.

#1 Staircase Beautified With Loose Boulders And A Broken Pelvis

Image source: SteveCalloway

#2 Lars Ulrich

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: miguelopop

#3 This Chandelier At A Restaurant I Ate At Bothers Me So Much

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: fluffynuff

#4 This Is A Bad Idea

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#5 You Have To Step Over The Bathtub To Get Between The Toilet And The Sink

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Mococe

#6 You Can Take A Bath And Die Immediately

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: the_geek_next_door

#7 When They Said “Half-Bath”, I Wasn’t Expecting This

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: ArmyMPSides

#8 We Have A Really Small Radiator In Our House

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Arre90000

#9 I Raise You Carpet Wall Bathroom

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: LukeV18

#10 Man Opening The Curtains Of His Windowless Hotel Room

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: imgur.com

#11 Can’t Stop Thinking About This Sink

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: aprilcotz

#12 My Grandparents Have A Fish Pond In Their Living Room

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: brokentelescope

#13 Bottom Side Of The Stairs. Just Why

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: vinylas

#14 My Eyes Are Hurting Me

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: MyMomSaysIAmCool

#15 The White Is Actually A Part Of The Marble Floor

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source:  SatanistPenguin

#16 Fleshy Shower

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: lalavilala

#17 An Apartment In London That Has No Front Door. Just A Set Of Stairs Leading Up To A Window

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Lord-Crimble

#18 This Bathroom With Too Many Stairs

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: bgwinup

#19 Privacy? Never Heard Of It. Only Showers With Full Viewing Windows In This House

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: ctomp8

#20 This Combination Of Staircase, Cellar And Bathroom Gets Worse Every Second You Look At It

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: GdoubleWB

#21 “Don’t Come Down The Stairs! I’m Pooping”

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Chomilk23

#22 What Was The Point Of This Again

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: colorfulsoul_

#23 Okay, What The Hell

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#24 One Closet. 6 Feet Above The Ground And No Stairs To Get To It. Why?

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: RussiannTaco

#25 Sacred Resource

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: IAMmojo

#26 Flat For Sale In Kiyv, Ukraine

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: imgur.com

#27 The Intersection Of Three Rooms At My New Place

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: spsajewski13

#28 Studio Apartment. No Thanks

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Cyanidesuicideml

#29 Fish Scale Stairs At My Grandma’s

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: BumperTABBY21

#30 Nice Paint Job On The Cabinets But Why Purple

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: AstronomicalCat

#31 DC Condos Really Pretend That This Is Ok (5’7″ Man For Scale)

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: cosinetangentini

#32 My Grandparent’s Carpeted Bathroom

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Iamwallpaper

#33 $500 Per Week Excluding Expenses. Close To Shops

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: moogoquack

#34 Stairs Retrofitted Into Old House Are A Death Trap

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Wynton99

#35 This Shower At My Airbnb

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: daredelvis421

#36 Let Me Just Hop Into The Bathtub To Fill/Empty The Washing Machine. No Problem

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Sami Kuhmonen

#37 Part Three Of Things In My House At Annoy The Hell Out Of Me

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Locos_Tacos4

#38 Someone Played Cat’s Cradle With These Heating Pipes

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: AhegaoSuckingUrDick

#39 Stairs To More Stairs

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: madethisjustforpewds

#40 Oh, What A Cute House For Sale. Aaaaahhhhh What?

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: thebeerbabe

#41 My Parents’ Bathroom Is On A Platform Next To An Angled Ceiling So You Hit Your Head Every Time… And It Has A Telephone

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Bdipentima

#42 Have A Good Sleep

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Flyingfox178

#43 Refrigerator Island?

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: neuroprncss

#44 My Uncle’s House Got A Bathroom Without A Door, Literally The First Thing You See When You Enter The House

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: muurilin

#45 This Bathroom In A House I Was Shown By My Realtor

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: the_flynn

#46 Well You Asked For A Kitchen Island Didn’t You?

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: foxrealtyaustin

#47 The Lamp Prevents The Cupboard From Fully Opening In My New Apartment

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: 88miyou88

#48 Because Having Two Staircases Is Better Then One In The Bathroom. Toilet Is Behind The Wall On The Left

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: mrhealthy

#49 My House Has Many Of These Architect Flaws (I Live In Brazil), One Of Them Is The Flaw In The Ceiling Of The Living Room’s Stairs That Makes My Mom’s Bathroom Have Stairs

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Louas52

#50 Why Would You Choose This Carpet For Your Hotel?

50 Times Homes Had Such Awful Interiors, It Was Unclear What The Designers Were Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: BaronVonBroccoli

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
