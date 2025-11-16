My 13 Drawings Of New Zealand Towns, Cities, And Islands With A Panoramic Perspective

I lost my job as a graphic designer in the lockdown of 2020 in my native Auckland, NZ, so I decided to use my newfound spare time to create my own style of Aerial map drawings. Since then, I’ve tried to draw as many towns and cities around New Zealand as possible, and with the lockdowns and people not being able to travel as much as they normally would, the large drawings with incredible detail have become so popular I have started my own business, CitizenArt.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | citizenart.co.nz
#1 New Plymouth
#2 Auckland
#3 Wellington
#4 Waiheke Island
#5 Hamilton
#6 Dunedin
#7 Withianga
#8 Christchurch
#9 Marlborough Sounds
#10 Greytown
#11 Wanaka
#12 Kaikoura
#13 Havelock
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us