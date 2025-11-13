My Newest Invention Infinity Saucelet Will Make All Your Fast Food Dreams Come True

This is one issue from the Marvel comics you probably haven’t seen yet. From my Unnecessary Inventions lair, I present my latest creation – the Infinity Saucelet. Carefully choose your favorite six fast food sauce packets to be placed within this gauntlet of ultimate fast food power.
This 3D Printed device can wield all the power of your favorite fast food restaurants while you feast upon delicious chicken fingers, french fries, and anything in between. Now all you have to do is decide and find out if you are worthy of the power of the Infinity Saucelet!
Be sure to also follow along on Instagram to stay up to date on each invention as they are created! You can check out my previous posts here, here, here and here.
More info: unnecessaryinventions.com | Instagram
In one snap of your fingers, all your fast food dreams will come to life
This extremely powerful gauntlet can wield the power of all of your favorite fast food sauces all at once
Cover everything in a sauce… whatever it takes
Do you have the ability required to handle such immense power in one hand?
Watch the all-mighty power of the Infinity Saucelet in action!
Here were some of the reactions to the Infinity Saucelet:
What do you think of the Infinity Saucelet? What would happen when you snapped your fingers wearing one of your own?!
