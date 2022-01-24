Meet The Cast Of “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area”

The Korean adaptation of the hit Spanish Netflix series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) has been announced with a teaser trailer released recently. Not much is known about the plot of the Korean adaptation of the series, which is officially titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, but it has been said to follow a similar plot and characters with an additional twist. The original plot follows a group of people who attempt to pull the biggest heist led by a criminal mastermind called the Professor. He recruits eight of the country’s top criminals with the goal of infiltrating the Royal Mint of Spain. The remake is anticipated to be released this year and is directed by Kim Hong Sun, who has directed several horrors and crime thriller dramas such as Voice and Son: The Guest, and the script is written by Ryu Yong Jae and his team, who wrote the drama Psychopath Diary. In an article by Soompi, Álex Pina, the executive producer of Money Heist, shared, “For several years, Korean content has crossed national boundaries and captivated audiences around the globe with its unrivaled composition and culture, just as ‘Money Heist’ has now. That is why we were attracted to the potential of a Korean version of ‘Money Heist.’ I am excited to see what will happen when this case unfolds against the backdrop of the Korean peninsula.” The teaser of the upcoming adaptation has revealed the main cast of the series. Get to know more about the main cast who will play the characters.
Yoo Ji-tae
Yoon Ji-tae will play the leader of the group as the highly intelligent and meticulous The Professor, which was played by Spanish actor Álvaro Morte in the original series. Aside from acting, Yoon is also a film director and screenwriter. He has appeared in several K-dramas including Healer, The Good Wife, Mad Dog, and When My Love Blooms. He also appeared in several films such as Svaha: The Sixth Finger, The Swindlers, and Old Boy.
Park Hae-soo
Actor Park Hae-soo, who played the role of Cho Sang-woo (Player 201), in Squid Game, will take on the main cast role as the second in command Berlin, originally played by Pedro Alonso. Park Hae-soo was already cast for the role of Berlin before Squid Game reached its global success. Aside from his main role in Squid Game, he also played the lead role in the Korean drama series Prison Playbook about a superstar baseball player who gets imprisoned after protecting his sister from an assault. The said series was Park’s first lead role and it became one of the highest-rated Korean series in cable television history. He also appeared in the films
By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture and Time to Hunt and recently starred in the crime thriller series Chimera.
Lee Kyu-ho
Actor Lee Kyu-ho will play the role of Oslo originally played by actor Roberto García Ruiz. He made his acting debut in the 2002 drama series Beautiful Days and has appeared in various K-dramas like The Uncanny Counter, The Good Detective, Holy Land, Kingmaker: The Change of Destiny, and Dr. Romantic.
Kim Ji-hoon
Kim Ji-hoon will play the role of Helsinki, played by Darko Perić in the Spanish original. The actor has appeared in several Korean dramas, such as The Good Detective and Dr. Romantic, Stranger, and Chimera, alongside co-star Park Hae-soo.
Lee-Hyun woo
Lee Hyun-woo will play the role of Rio in Money Heist: Korea, played by Miguel Herrán in the original. The upcoming series will be his first TV role since he was discharged from mandatory military service in 2019. The singer and actor played lead roles in the K-drama Moorim School and The Liar and His Lover, and appeared in K-dramas The Return of Iljimae, Queen Seondeok, Master of Study, and To the Beautiful You. Lee has played a role of a North Korean spy in the 2013 film Secretly and a genius hacker in the 2014 film The Con Artists, which might be slightly similar to his new role for Money Heist: Korea.
Jang Yoon-ju
Actor Jang Yoon-ju will play the role of Nairobi, originally played by actress Alba Flores. Jang made her debut as an actress in 2015 for the crime thriller film Veteran where she played the role of a detective. Money Heist: Korea will be her first K-drama project. Jang is a prominent model with around 20 years of experience. Before becoming an actor, she has made a career in media by hosting. She is the host of Korea’s Next Top Model and appeared in several TV variety shows. She won Best Radio DJ at the 2013 KBS Entertainment Awards for KBS Cool FM’s Rooftop Radio and also started a career in singing and songwriting releasing two albums, Dream (2008) and I’m Fine (2012).
Kim Ji-hun
Kim Ji-hun will play the role of Denver in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist. The character was played by actor Jaime Lorente in the Spanish original. Mosts of Kim Ji-hoon’s roles comprises of characters in romantic K-dramas such as My Cute Guys, Goddess of Marriage, and Sweet Stranger and Me with an exception of the drama series Flower of Evil for which he played a villain.
Lee Won-jong
Lee Won-jong will play the character Moscow in Money Heist: Korea, originally played by Paco Tous. The veteran actor has appeared in several dramas and films and won KBS Drama Awards: Excellence Award, Weekly Drama – Actor in 2008.One of his most notable roles is his role as Shaman Bak-soo in the Korean drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal. Some of the Korean dramas he has appeared in include Vampire Prosecutor, Empress Ki, A Girl Who Sees Smells, The Guest, Possessed, and Delayed Justice.
Jeon Jong-seo
Jeon Jong-seo will play the role of fan favoritre Tokyo, played by Úrsula Corberó in the Spanish original. Money Heist: Korea is Jeon’s first leading role in a K-drama. She has appeared in the acclaimed South Korean psychological thriller film Burning and Netflix thriller movie The Call, for which she won a Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actress.