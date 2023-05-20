Netflix’s The Night Agent has put Kari Matchett back on television with her iconic role as U.S. President Michelle Travers. Matchett is no stranger to television, as she has starred in several popular shows in main and recurring roles. Matchett is a Canadian actress with more work in television than in film.
Matchett was born In Spalding, Saskatchewan, Canada, on March 25, 1970. As audiences await the much anticipated The Night Agent season 2, Matchett’s character is one to look out for after recruiting Sutherland fully into the Night Agent program. Here are 7 things you didn’t know about The Night Agent‘s Kari Matchett.
1. The TV Shows You Know Kari Matchett From
Before taking the role of U.S. President Michelle Travers, Kari Matchett appeared in different TV shows in several main and recurring roles. From 1998 to 2000, Matchett played Colleen Blessed on the Canadian TV drama Power Play. In 2005, Matchett was cast as Mariel Underlay in the ABC American science fiction series Invasion. The short-lived show aired from September 21, 2005, to May 17, 2006.
TV audiences will remember Matchett from playing Joan Campbell in the action drama series Covert Affairs. Matchett appeared in all 5 seasons of the show, which ran from July 2010 to December 2014. Matchett’s last Canadian TV series in which she played a lead role as Mary Howard in Fortunate Son. However, most TV audiences will recognize her from the popular Netflix The Night Agent.
2. How Kari Matchett Got Started In Television
After graduating High School in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, Kari Matchett enrolled in Montreal’s National Theatre School. As an exchange student, Matchett studied at Moscow Theatre School. Matchett also performed plays for three years at the Ontario Stratford Shakespeare Festival. She got her chance to debut on television in 1996. Matchett was cast as Tanya Nanibush Beakhert on CBC’s drama The Rez. That same year, Matchett guest-starred as Alyss de Brabant in Forever Knight.
3. Kari Matchett Has Played The Same Role With An Actor Three Times
Starring with a particular actor in multiple films is not uncommon. However, it becomes more than coincidence playing the same role every time. Kari Matchett has played the love interest of American actor Timothy Hutton in three different TV shows. The first was in 2001 when the actors co-starred in the A&E mystery TV series A Nero Wolfe Mystery.
Matchett was cast in a recurring role as Lily Rowan, Archie Goodwin’s (Timothy Hutton) romantic companion. The actors teamed up in 2004 in the five-part miniseries Five Days to Midnight. Timothy Hutton plays the movie’s protagonist, J.T. Neumeyer, while Matchett plays Claudia Whitney, J.T.’s girlfriend. In 2009, the actors shared the screen again in TNT’s action crime drama Leverage, with Matchett playing a recurring role as Maggie Collins. Collins was Timothy Hutton’s character, Mate Ford’s ex-wife.
4. Kari Matchett Has Starred In More TV Movies Than You Think
Kari Matchett has starred in over 15 TV movies since her career began in 1996. Matchett starred in her first TV movie the same year she began acting, playing Marcie Reed in Undue Influence. The next year, in 1997, she starred as Marina in Breach of Faith: A Family of Cops 2. Matchett’s last TV movie was Mad Mom (2019), where she played Jill Jones.
5. Other TV Shows Kari Matchett Was In
Kari Matchett has guest-starred in several TV shows since 1996. In the mid to late 90s, Matchett appeared as a guest on Viper (1997) as Beatrice and Poltergeist: The Legacy (1998) as Caroline Crane. In the 2000s, she appeared as Carrina Mallett in The Eleventh Hour (2005), Lisa Miller in a recurring role in 24 (2007), and Skye Wexler in ER (2007). Other notable TV shows include Ugly Betty, The Cleaner, Criminal Minds, Saving Hope, The Good Doctor, and Charmed.
6. Other Movies Kari Matchett Was In
Kari Matchett may not have appeared in as many films as she has on television, but she has made notable appearances in a handful of movies. She played Candace in the romantic drama Angel Eyes (2001). She also starred in Cube 2: Hypercube (2002), Civic Duty (2006), Maudie (2016), and Code 8 (2019).
7. The Nominations & Awards Kari Matchett Has Received
Kari Matchett was nominated at the Gemini Awards in 2000 and 2001 for her performance in Power Play, A Colder Kind of Death, and Blue Murder. Matchett was nominated in the category for Best Performance by an Actress in a Continuing Leading Role in a Dramatic Series, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Supporting Role in a Dramatic Program or Miniseries, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Guest Role in a Dramatic Series, respectively. Kari Matchett has also been nominated three times at the ACTRA Awards in 2003, 2017, and 2021.
