105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Okay, so the fact here is pretty undeniable – there’s a tattoo style for every person. Abstract designs for abstract-minded people, funny tattoos for the pranksters out there, old-school tattoos for the lovers of tradition, and realistic tattoos for those who want to have ink that’s a real showstopper. Now, it’s only up to you what exactly you want to be depicted in your hyper-realistic tattoo, but that does not necessarily mean you don’t want to see some gorgeous examples of lifelike tattoos on somebody else’s body. And we are glad you do! That’s why we’ve created this awesome list full of realism tattoo ideas, designs, styles, and absolute units. 

You might be wondering what you will find in this article. Well, just someone’s beloved humans, famous people, animals, arachnids (don’t say we didn’t warn you!), sculptures, concepts, and everything else done in such a way that a double take from passers-by is absolutely imminent. And you know what? If we had the guts to sit through hours and hours of poking and prodding, we’d surely like to get one of these astonishingly realistic tattoos from our list. Oh, and it doesn’t really matter if you like your ink in black and white or in full-blown technicolor since these realism tattoos can come in both variations. So, what’s there to stop you? (Besides painful inking, funds, and having to decide which one of these cool tattoos you’d like to get.)

With the introduction nearing its end, it’s time to ask you the most important question – are you ready to check out our selection of the most showstopping, head-turning, purely incredible tattoo designs? If so, scroll down below, check them out, and give your vote to the lifelike tattoos you liked the most. And lastly, don’t forget to share this article with your friends!

#1 Portrait Of Client‘s Wife

Image source: victorialeetattoo

#2 Tigz The Cat

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: davidcorden

#3 The Gold Snake

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: zi_artandtattoos

#4 Colourful Cathedral Art

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: audeladureeltattoobysandry

#5 Iguana Tattoo, That Took 17h Of Work To Complete

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: suriel_tattoo

#6 Nautical Kraken

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: evgeniyshvyrev

#7 Peonies Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: danmcwilliamsart

#8 Harrison Ford As Indiana Jones

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: ralfnonnweilertaa2

#9 “Gatos”

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: andresmartineztattoo

#10 Bruce Lee Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: stevebutchertattoos

#11 Amazing Piece Of Marylin Monroe

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: inalbersekov

#12 Half Back Piece Of Swans

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: ezer.artwork

#13 Face In Water

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: idont_inkso

#14 Breaking Skull Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: egon_weiss

#15 Peacocks And Woman

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: belmontetattoo

#16 Ode To My Cat And A Subtle Bi Pride Nod With A Wildflower Rainbow. Done By Soltattoo In Los Angeles

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: jack_hazard

#17 Colossal Dragon

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: egon_weiss

#18 Double Look Illiusion

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: valentina_rizzacasa

#19 Working Hard

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: _youyeon_

#20 Up Cover Up!

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: danilartist_

#21 Realistic Horse

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: suriel_tattoo

#22 Greek Artwork

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: anaquintana_tattoo

#23 My First Attempt At A Realistic Animal Tattoo! By Kurtoa

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: Kurtoa

#24 Permanent Memorial To Her Cat And Her Favourite Butterflies

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: zi_artandtattoos

#25 Fighter Skull

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: mundo_das_tattoo

#26 “For Sea Lovers”

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: delfi_tattoo

#27 Cover Up With Owl Motives

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: andresmartineztattoo

#28 Philippine Eagle

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: ibarraskinart

#29 Darth Maul – Dj Tambe – Bad Apple Tattoo – Las Vegas, NV

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: RedditRod888

#30 Weeping Mary By Fatih Köse

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: fa_kose

#31 Michael Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: b.o_tattoo

#32 Completed Memorial Full Leg Piece

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: mariab.tattoo

#33 Her Name Is Nouvelle

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: bruno.oldbird

#34 Wednesday Addams

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: dagiglio89_tattoo

#35 “Finished Up This Davy Jones”

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: stevebutchertattoos

#36 Deadpool LEGO Gun

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: mulgam_artist

#37 Japanese Temple Inspired

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: mukart.blackandgray

#38 Poseidon Statue

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: hugobericourt

#39 Praying Nun

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: huetmolar

#40 Shark In The Sea

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: robertocarlosart_tattoo

#41 Royal Crown

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: tattooist_melony

#42 “Japanese Themed Sleeve In Progress”

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: tinti_tattoo

#43 The Swing By Jean-Honoré

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: saegeemtattoo

#44 Rich Sloth

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: jc.vittorelli.ink

#45 Ribbon Attached Forever

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: sini__ink

#46 Glowing Warrior Girl

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: nikolaymertsalov

#47 Fortune Cat

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: idont_inkso

#48 Monster Girl

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: art_kosewski

#49 Forest God Mix Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: fa_kose

#50 “Do I Really Look Like A Guy With A Plan?”

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: belmontetattoo

#51 Breakfast At Tiffany’s Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: saegeemtattoo

#52 Diablo, The Prime Evil – Done By Draz Palaming At Noire Ink In London, UK

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: kaleidoplushy

#53 Mixing Grey Color And Grey Wash Makes Everything Different

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: davidemikartattoo

#54 Adorable Shark Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: niki_tattoos

#55 The Journey Of Changing One’s Mind, Heart, Self, Or Way Of Life

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: bjoern_holtappels

#56 Small Pink Rose

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: saegeemtattoo

#57 Warrior Only Has One Face Untill He Dies

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: ata.ink

#58 Buddhist Collage

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: mukart.blackandgray

#59 Nearly Fully Armoured

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: nat_von_b

#60 Hannya & Kumihimo By John Embry. Muse & Myth. Louisville, KY

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: marxist-tsar

#61 Soulsborne Sleeve, Done By Bk At GENYTH In NYC

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: TheeMeepman

#62 My Late Mother Done By Aaron Springs At Red Daggar In Clear Lake TX

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: Vanstrucker2222

#63 Take On Nefertiti And Cleopatra

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: sabi.ink

#64 Sally Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: arleth_ink_

#65 Black Spider Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: pierced_black

#66 Lone Wolf

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: jeremy.capella

#67 “Were Together Brother”

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: rodolfomellotattoo

#68 Framed Poseidon

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: vrana_jan_tattoo

#69 Mountain Tops

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: brttattoo

#70 Old Father

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: sam_op_de_beeck

#71 Hand Wing Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: delfi_tattoo

#72 Spiritual Transmutation By John Embry. Muse & Myth. Louisville, KY

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: marxist-tsar

#73 Finished Ancient Roman Inspired Sleeve By Mike Cruz In Houston, TX

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: FitnessMike2013

#74 Captain Jack Sparrow

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: miluccio.tattooer.real

#75 “The Smallest Of Action Is Always Better That The Boldest Of Intentions”

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: sergiofernandeztattoo

#76 Sakura Performing In Iz*one Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: ellyn_ink

#77 Newer Variant Of The Legendary Harley Quinn

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: rubenbtattoo

#78 “Veni, Vidi, Vici”

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: nikolaymertsalov

#79 Cathedral Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: audeladureeltattoobysandry

#80 Scorpio Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: tatu_panda

#81 World Of Warcraft Leg Sleeve

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: gorestyles

#82 Kratos With A Fiery Background

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: rubenbtattoo

#83 Virgin Mary Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: valentina_rizzacasa

#84 “I’m Not Crazy. My Reality Is Just Different Than Yours”

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: andyengeltattoo

#85 “Ei Nerd!”

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: silviorealistictattoo

#86 “Die For You – Joji”

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: qhuy.tattooist

#87 Rose Half Sleeve

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: debi__real

#88 Core Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: inktotalart

#89 Jake Gyllenhaal Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: inalbersekovVerified

#90 Scar Cover Up With A Girls Portrait

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: ellyn_ink

#91 Davy Jones

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: rodolfomellotattoo

#92 Simple Flowers Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: marcomartini_tattoo

#93 Lord Of The Rings Collage Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: bartek.fortuna

#94 The Big Lebowski

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: fabienabbet

#95 Marvel Sleeve

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: virlaneduardtattoo

#96 Ozzy Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: portertattoos

#97 Screaming Together Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: markovisnictattoo

#98 Cthulhu Leg Sleeve

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: maxsomeart.2

#99 Suicide Squad Tim Burton Style

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: criquet.infernal_tattoo

#100 Old Man Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: smil3.inq

#101 Basktetballer Tattoo

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: art_kosewski

#102 Hermes, Done By Lukasz Michalski Of Vivid Ink Birmingham, UK

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: pancondulcedeleche

#103 Anchor With Chains

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: modernmarkings

#104 Driver With Results

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: criquet.infernal_tattoo

#105 A Rose And A Pistol

105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Image source: stema_n9veq4ttro

