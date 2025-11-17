105 Super Realistic Tattoos That Are Purely Amazing

Okay, so the fact here is pretty undeniable – there’s a tattoo style for every person. Abstract designs for abstract-minded people, funny tattoos for the pranksters out there, old-school tattoos for the lovers of tradition, and realistic tattoos for those who want to have ink that’s a real showstopper. Now, it’s only up to you what exactly you want to be depicted in your hyper-realistic tattoo, but that does not necessarily mean you don’t want to see some gorgeous examples of lifelike tattoos on somebody else’s body. And we are glad you do! That’s why we’ve created this awesome list full of realism tattoo ideas, designs, styles, and absolute units.
You might be wondering what you will find in this article. Well, just someone’s beloved humans, famous people, animals, arachnids (don’t say we didn’t warn you!), sculptures, concepts, and everything else done in such a way that a double take from passers-by is absolutely imminent. And you know what? If we had the guts to sit through hours and hours of poking and prodding, we’d surely like to get one of these astonishingly realistic tattoos from our list. Oh, and it doesn’t really matter if you like your ink in black and white or in full-blown technicolor since these realism tattoos can come in both variations. So, what’s there to stop you? (Besides painful inking, funds, and having to decide which one of these cool tattoos you’d like to get.)
With the introduction nearing its end, it’s time to ask you the most important question – are you ready to check out our selection of the most showstopping, head-turning, purely incredible tattoo designs? If so, scroll down below, check them out, and give your vote to the lifelike tattoos you liked the most. And lastly, don’t forget to share this article with your friends!
#1 Portrait Of Client‘s Wife
Image source: victorialeetattoo
#2 Tigz The Cat
Image source: davidcorden
#3 The Gold Snake
Image source: zi_artandtattoos
#4 Colourful Cathedral Art
Image source: audeladureeltattoobysandry
#5 Iguana Tattoo, That Took 17h Of Work To Complete
Image source: suriel_tattoo
#6 Nautical Kraken
Image source: evgeniyshvyrev
#7 Peonies Tattoo
Image source: danmcwilliamsart
#8 Harrison Ford As Indiana Jones
Image source: ralfnonnweilertaa2
#9 “Gatos”
Image source: andresmartineztattoo
#10 Bruce Lee Tattoo
Image source: stevebutchertattoos
#11 Amazing Piece Of Marylin Monroe
Image source: inalbersekov
#12 Half Back Piece Of Swans
Image source: ezer.artwork
#13 Face In Water
Image source: idont_inkso
#14 Breaking Skull Tattoo
Image source: egon_weiss
#15 Peacocks And Woman
Image source: belmontetattoo
#16 Ode To My Cat And A Subtle Bi Pride Nod With A Wildflower Rainbow. Done By Soltattoo In Los Angeles
Image source: jack_hazard
#17 Colossal Dragon
Image source: egon_weiss
#18 Double Look Illiusion
Image source: valentina_rizzacasa
#19 Working Hard
Image source: _youyeon_
#20 Up Cover Up!
Image source: danilartist_
#21 Realistic Horse
Image source: suriel_tattoo
#22 Greek Artwork
Image source: anaquintana_tattoo
#23 My First Attempt At A Realistic Animal Tattoo! By Kurtoa
Image source: Kurtoa
#24 Permanent Memorial To Her Cat And Her Favourite Butterflies
Image source: zi_artandtattoos
#25 Fighter Skull
Image source: mundo_das_tattoo
#26 “For Sea Lovers”
Image source: delfi_tattoo
#27 Cover Up With Owl Motives
Image source: andresmartineztattoo
#28 Philippine Eagle
Image source: ibarraskinart
#29 Darth Maul – Dj Tambe – Bad Apple Tattoo – Las Vegas, NV
Image source: RedditRod888
#30 Weeping Mary By Fatih Köse
Image source: fa_kose
#31 Michael Tattoo
Image source: b.o_tattoo
#32 Completed Memorial Full Leg Piece
Image source: mariab.tattoo
#33 Her Name Is Nouvelle
Image source: bruno.oldbird
#34 Wednesday Addams
Image source: dagiglio89_tattoo
#35 “Finished Up This Davy Jones”
Image source: stevebutchertattoos
#36 Deadpool LEGO Gun
Image source: mulgam_artist
#37 Japanese Temple Inspired
Image source: mukart.blackandgray
#38 Poseidon Statue
Image source: hugobericourt
#39 Praying Nun
Image source: huetmolar
#40 Shark In The Sea
Image source: robertocarlosart_tattoo
#41 Royal Crown
Image source: tattooist_melony
#42 “Japanese Themed Sleeve In Progress”
Image source: tinti_tattoo
#43 The Swing By Jean-Honoré
Image source: saegeemtattoo
#44 Rich Sloth
Image source: jc.vittorelli.ink
#45 Ribbon Attached Forever
Image source: sini__ink
#46 Glowing Warrior Girl
Image source: nikolaymertsalov
#47 Fortune Cat
Image source: idont_inkso
#48 Monster Girl
Image source: art_kosewski
#49 Forest God Mix Tattoo
Image source: fa_kose
#50 “Do I Really Look Like A Guy With A Plan?”
Image source: belmontetattoo
#51 Breakfast At Tiffany’s Tattoo
Image source: saegeemtattoo
#52 Diablo, The Prime Evil – Done By Draz Palaming At Noire Ink In London, UK
Image source: kaleidoplushy
#53 Mixing Grey Color And Grey Wash Makes Everything Different
Image source: davidemikartattoo
#54 Adorable Shark Tattoo
Image source: niki_tattoos
#55 The Journey Of Changing One’s Mind, Heart, Self, Or Way Of Life
Image source: bjoern_holtappels
#56 Small Pink Rose
Image source: saegeemtattoo
#57 Warrior Only Has One Face Untill He Dies
Image source: ata.ink
#58 Buddhist Collage
Image source: mukart.blackandgray
#59 Nearly Fully Armoured
Image source: nat_von_b
#60 Hannya & Kumihimo By John Embry. Muse & Myth. Louisville, KY
Image source: marxist-tsar
#61 Soulsborne Sleeve, Done By Bk At GENYTH In NYC
Image source: TheeMeepman
#62 My Late Mother Done By Aaron Springs At Red Daggar In Clear Lake TX
Image source: Vanstrucker2222
#63 Take On Nefertiti And Cleopatra
Image source: sabi.ink
#64 Sally Tattoo
Image source: arleth_ink_
#65 Black Spider Tattoo
Image source: pierced_black
#66 Lone Wolf
Image source: jeremy.capella
#67 “Were Together Brother”
Image source: rodolfomellotattoo
#68 Framed Poseidon
Image source: vrana_jan_tattoo
#69 Mountain Tops
Image source: brttattoo
#70 Old Father
Image source: sam_op_de_beeck
#71 Hand Wing Tattoo
Image source: delfi_tattoo
#72 Spiritual Transmutation By John Embry. Muse & Myth. Louisville, KY
Image source: marxist-tsar
#73 Finished Ancient Roman Inspired Sleeve By Mike Cruz In Houston, TX
Image source: FitnessMike2013
#74 Captain Jack Sparrow
Image source: miluccio.tattooer.real
#75 “The Smallest Of Action Is Always Better That The Boldest Of Intentions”
Image source: sergiofernandeztattoo
#76 Sakura Performing In Iz*one Tattoo
Image source: ellyn_ink
#77 Newer Variant Of The Legendary Harley Quinn
Image source: rubenbtattoo
#78 “Veni, Vidi, Vici”
Image source: nikolaymertsalov
#79 Cathedral Tattoo
Image source: audeladureeltattoobysandry
#80 Scorpio Tattoo
Image source: tatu_panda
#81 World Of Warcraft Leg Sleeve
Image source: gorestyles
#82 Kratos With A Fiery Background
Image source: rubenbtattoo
#83 Virgin Mary Tattoo
Image source: valentina_rizzacasa
#84 “I’m Not Crazy. My Reality Is Just Different Than Yours”
Image source: andyengeltattoo
#85 “Ei Nerd!”
Image source: silviorealistictattoo
#86 “Die For You – Joji”
Image source: qhuy.tattooist
#87 Rose Half Sleeve
Image source: debi__real
#88 Core Tattoo
Image source: inktotalart
#89 Jake Gyllenhaal Tattoo
Image source: inalbersekovVerified
#90 Scar Cover Up With A Girls Portrait
Image source: ellyn_ink
#91 Davy Jones
Image source: rodolfomellotattoo
#92 Simple Flowers Tattoo
Image source: marcomartini_tattoo
#93 Lord Of The Rings Collage Tattoo
Image source: bartek.fortuna
#94 The Big Lebowski
Image source: fabienabbet
#95 Marvel Sleeve
Image source: virlaneduardtattoo
#96 Ozzy Tattoo
Image source: portertattoos
#97 Screaming Together Tattoo
Image source: markovisnictattoo
#98 Cthulhu Leg Sleeve
Image source: maxsomeart.2
#99 Suicide Squad Tim Burton Style
Image source: criquet.infernal_tattoo
#100 Old Man Tattoo
Image source: smil3.inq
#101 Basktetballer Tattoo
Image source: art_kosewski
#102 Hermes, Done By Lukasz Michalski Of Vivid Ink Birmingham, UK
Image source: pancondulcedeleche
#103 Anchor With Chains
Image source: modernmarkings
#104 Driver With Results
Image source: criquet.infernal_tattoo
#105 A Rose And A Pistol
Image source: stema_n9veq4ttro
Follow Us