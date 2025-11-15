Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Nerve-Wracking Secret Somebody Has Ever Told You? (Closed)

Add how it happened, why, where, and details!
#1
One time me and my friend were playing Roblox and she told me not to tell anyone she SCAMS people. I didn’t know she was a SCAMMER! I promised I wouldn’t tell, but I just felt very bad for the people she was scamming. I didn’t know what to do… :(
#2
Well my ex gf told me she would stab led from led pencils into her self in class and idk what to do but then a few months later she told me she stopped which was another lie
#3
why would i tell you, its a secret
#4
That family members I’m very close to had abortions. 😭
#5
you shouldnt tell people about thier secrets, youre just betraying thier trust and spreading stuff for them to gossip about….
#6
A girl from across the road when I was younger. ‘Daddy told me to keep it a secret, but it hurts, do you think your mammy will look at it?’. Street filled with Gardaí within minutes!
#7
They didn’t tell me this but I figured out that an old friend of mine is bi.
Follow Us