During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

by

It’s now been 11 years since I started visiting abandoned places around the world. Every time I get the chance, I try to take a selfie in the most memorable place of the location to keep a little memory. Usually, those locations are empty and full of melancholy, that’s why I love including myself in those images to put life back in those eerie places! Here is a selection of my favorites, hope you enjoy it! More to come on Instagram!

If you’d like to see more of my photographs, check out my previous posts on Bored Panda by clicking here, here, and here.

More info: romainveillon.com | Instagram | livre.fnac.com | twitter.com | Facebook

#1

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#2

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#3

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#4

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#5

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#6

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#7

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#8

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#9

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#10

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#11

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#12

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#13

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#14

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#15

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#16

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#17

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#18

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#19

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#20

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#21

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#22

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#23

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#24

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#25

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#26

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#27

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#28

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#29

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

#30

During Abandoned Place Exploration, I Take Selfies To Keep A Little Memory, And Here Are 30 Images Taken Over The Last 11 Years

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photographed One Of The Last Gigs I Attended – Left Lane Cruiser
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Artist Is Creating ‘Alarmingly Bad’ Comics With Humorous And Unpredictable Twists At The End (35 Pcs)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
When I Lost My Job In The Pandemic, I Focused On Creating My Art, Now I Am Hoping I Can Sell My Works As My Full-Time Job (13 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
55 Photos Of Lassen Volcanic National Park That Look Like They’re Taken At Another Planet
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman’s Facebook Post Perfectly Sums Up The Joy Childfree Life
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My Martin Clunes Fan Art (7 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.