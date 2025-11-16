Hey Pandas, What Was Your Weird Kid Moment? (Closed)

There is always that one kid. Post your own moment where your parents just stared like they were questioning if they should have used protection.
#1
Halloween when I was 3, I was bugz bunny. For a solid year after that I wore those freaking bunny ears, adding shorts and cowboy boots-everywhere I went. I also carried a little red suitcase that said “going to grandma’s”. Even though I wasn’t and it was empty. Lots of people telling me girls couldn’t be bugz bunny and that I could be Lola bunny instead. Jerks.
#2
I have two,
I was a homicidal Eevee axe murderer for Halloween. Yep from Pokémon. Pokéball full of fake blood and plastic eyeballs I had fun horrifying the more innocent kids in my class and my friends. There was fake blood everywhere though. Worth it.
When I was 4 I ate leaves. Off of trees. I was a weird kid.
#3
so when i was in elementary our teacher made us make little projects about a book the class would read either an essay, a poem or an art project depicting a scene from the book and i made an art project scene of the death of main characters sister when she got run over by a Nazi jeep and well…. lets just say the parent teacher conference had an interesting topic about behavior and ideals
#4
I used to be really into weird topics and know a lot about them and sometimes I’d info drop at inappropriate times. example: friend: my cat died me: oh I’m sorry about that, did you know that hermit crabs travel in groups called armies?
#5
Throughout most of my childhood, I had short hair. When I was six, I cut the hair of one of my Barbie dolls because I wanted her to look more like me while believing it would grow back long. My mom wasn’t happy with what I did. That wasn’t a very bright moment.
#6
When i was 11, i saw a really pretty girl (around my age) at the beach. I walked over to her, but she said, “hey wanna make yourself useful, lick the sand off my feet.” And guess what, i actually did it. Ultimate simp moment but no regrets
Follow Us