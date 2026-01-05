40 Hilariously Bad Secret Santa Gifts People Have Actually Received

Secret Santa is humanity’s solution to the age-old problem of divvying up gift giving. After all, in any moderately sized family or group of friends, it’s not entirely possible to give everyone something, so it’s a great way to make sure everyone still gets a nice surprise. But things don’t always go to plan.
So we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious Secret Santa fails from across the internet for you to cringe at. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to raise an eyebrow or two, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.
#1 I (30m) Participated In Secret Santa At Work, Asked For Sport Equipment, Got This Instead
Coworker came up to me after and said, “I thought it was funny.”
Image source: gonehalohunting
#2 My Gift From Secret Santa
I’m allergic. Yes they knew.
Image source: goomygirl123
#3 Everyone At Work Got Amazing Heart Felt Gifts For Secret Santa And I Got A Bottle Of Car Detailer As A Joke
I work at Starbucks. The thing is, she doesn’t even hate me or anything. In fact, we get along really, really well.
Image source: PennyLaneTheBeagle
The air is crisp, the lights are twinkling, and suddenly, you find yourself staring at a tiny slip of paper with the name of a person you only know as “Dave from Logistics” or “the cousin who collects vintage spoons.” Welcome to the high-stakes, low-budget world of Secret Santa. It is a tradition designed to foster holiday spirit, yet it frequently results in some of the most awkward social exchanges known to mankind.
When done correctly, it is a heartwarming way to bond with peers, but when it goes wrong, it becomes the stuff of legendary office group-chat screenshots. To ensure you survive this festive gauntlet with your reputation intact, there are a few fundamental rules of the road that every participant must follow.
#4 Coworker Bought Me A Box Of Chocolates For Christmas – One Missing And The Rest Were Mouldy
Do you think this was intentional !?
Image source: umbrellasplash
#5 Book I Got For A Secret Santa
Image source: beanpole04
#6 My Mom Is Struggling To Comprehend Secret Santa
Image source: proxima
The first and perhaps most sacred rule involves the financial boundary. If the group has collectively agreed upon a twenty-dollar limit, you must treat that number as a divine command. Staying within the lines is vital because breaking them creates a social imbalance that even the most delicious eggnog cannot fix. If you decide to be a “holiday hero” and spend eighty dollars on a luxury gadget, you aren’t being generous, you are making everyone else feel like a cheapskate. Conversely, showing up with a five-dollar trinket makes you look like the Grinch’s less-successful younger brother.
#7 Got Waxing Strips As Part Of My Secret Santa
Oh they got me when I wasn’t paying attention, it wasn’t my choice.
Image source: MoaningLego
#8 Thanks Secret Santa… I Would Have Rather Gotten A Trash Can
Image source: PLUSsignenergy
#9 We Did A Secret Santa And Someone Got A Package Of Oreos With The Creme Separated From The Cookies
Image source: dbear26
Beyond the money, there is the matter of the “Secret” in Secret Santa. This requires a level of detective work that would make Sherlock Holmes proud. If you have drawn the name of someone you barely know, do not simply guess their interests based on their choice of desktop wallpaper. Ask around or look for subtle clues in their daily habits. Do they always have a specific brand of coffee? Are they a fan of a particular sports team? A little bit of research goes a long way in avoiding the “generic gift” trap.
#10 Had Given Up All Hope On My Secret Santa. After Three Months My Gift Arrived. Still Pretty Much Sums Up My Experience
Image source: reddit.com
#11 I Got Picked To Go First For The White Elephant Christmas Party At Work. You Can Probably Assume No One Wanted To Steal It From Me
I work at a pool, the kid was 15. He wrapped it like it was a piece of candy.
Image source: BPD-is-ruining-me
#12 Buddy At Work During The Secret Santa Party Legit Just Got Gifted The Same Shirt He Is Wearing
Image source: Dan_The_Salmon
Then, of course, we must address the “Don’ts,” which are often where the most spectacular fails occur. Re-gifting is a delicate art form that most people should probably avoid. While it is technically acceptable to pass on a brand-new, high-quality item that simply wasn’t for you, the danger lies in the details.
#13 This Gift My Little Sister Received In A £10 School Secret Santa
Yeh it’s safe to say he won’t be on the Christmas card list next year.
Image source: abradley121
#14 Tried To Buy A Secret Santa Exactly What They Wanted, But Alas My Dreams Are Shattered
Doing a family secret santa this year with my partner’s family, and I got her mum. She wanted these specific cocktail coupes (on her wishlist), so I tried to track them down as they’re sold out in a lot of places online. Finally found some, and they arrived yesterday like this. The business is now out of stock and had to refund instead. There’s no chance she’ll have her cocktail coupes on Christmas morning now.
Image source: Hetero_Sapian
#15 Pollyanna Positivity Is Definitely Mildly Infuriating
Ok, pigs can’t fly so saying anything is possible if you just think positive is beyond annoying to me. Living within possible limitations is not negative, it’s realistic. This is what is called false hope since it’s impossible. I have to look at this every day at work. I soooo would like to sabatage this little pig.
Image source: reddit.com
There are legendary stories of people receiving gifts that still contained the original “To/From” tag intended for the previous owner. Even worse is the “used” gift. There is a special kind of holiday horror that occurs when a recipient unwraps a beautiful jar candle only to find a charred, black wick and half the wax missing. It tells the recipient that you didn’t just forget to buy them a gift, you actually searched your own trash for a solution.
#16 Everyone’s Posting Amazing Secret Santas. My Was Worst Secret Santa Ever
Image source: noisyturtle
#17 She Just Needs A Bit Of Love
Image source: CampariPuppy
#18 I Got The Worst Secret Santa Gift
It looks and smells so bad.
Image source: NoPerspective7497
Speaking of fails, we have to look at the “accidental insult.” Secret Santa is not the time to suggest self-improvement to your colleagues or friends. Gifting someone a book on how to manage their time or a “Guide to Better Breath” kit might feel practical to you, but to the recipient, it feels like a public performance review.
#19 This Is What I Got From My Office Secret Santa Today
I left her on display at my desk for an indefinite period of time.
Image source: BuddsMcGee
#20 White Elephant Gift. What Does It Mean
Yes indeed this was someone’s gift they seeded for our $100 minimum white elephant.
Image source: digicalist
#21 This Is Game I Was Gifted Roughly 8 Years That I Just Decided To Open Back Up
Image source: VitalPlane
Unless it is a high-end spa kit that everyone would enjoy, giving someone soap often sends a message you didn’t intend to send. One of the most famous Secret Santa fails involved a man who received a singular, loose potato wrapped in expensive silk ribbon. While the gift-giver thought it was a hilarious “anti-gift” joke, the recipient spent the rest of the party wondering what they had done to offend the “potato-wielder” so deeply.
#22 Secret Santa At School, $10 Minimum + I Specifically Asked For No Candy
The guy was on vacation, so he made his friend give me the “gift”, so the guy who got the person I got for the gift trade gave me his gift bc he‘s on vacation.
Image source: UnderCat3000
#23 Secret Santa Gift I Got For Coworker Unintentionally The Day He Got Fired
Showed up to work to give coworker of 2 months his secret Santa gifts. Left this in his cubicle and when I walked out into the hall the boss told me he had been fired and wouldn’t be coming back to collect any gifts. Explained why the cubicle looked so sparse.
Image source: mrdalo
#24 My Family Secret Santa Gift Was A 1000 Piece Impossible Puzzle. Opened To Find 790 Pieces Missing
Must have come from a charity shop and no one had checked the contents. There were no edges.
Image source: Tinylittleperson
There is also the “Office Supply Heist” to consider. Every year, at least one person decides that the best gift for their coworker is a stapler or a box of high-quality pens they “borrowed” from the company supply closet. This is not a gift, it is a chore. If someone wanted a stapler, they would have filled out a request form with HR. Your goal is to provide a moment of joy, not a reminder that they have three more reports due before the end of the year.
#25 Secret Santa Gift?
I was sent this as a secret Santa, there was no note, instructions or explanation. Simply two plastic white shapes, they hardly weigh anything at all, and when I google ‘Spyn’, nothing relevant comes up. Any ideas??
Image source: Abominable-Adm
#26 My Secret Santa Sent Me A Trash Can Lid. I’m Done
I put my likes as soccer, trucks, my dogs, and being outdoors. I like to make others happy. Definitely not anything to do with trash can lids.
Image source: is_this_RL
#27 My 12-Year-Old Son Asked For “A Gift Card Of Your Choice” And Received This For Secret Santa. They Didn’t Even Write His Name
LCBO is a wine store.
Image source: Time-Theme8985
#28 My Secret Santa Gift That I Got Last Year. I Wanted An Animation Book
Image source: oshio_kusanagi
#29 This Is What I Have Received From My Secret Santa
Image source: cardiacassist
#30 My Secret Santa Is A Jerk
Image source: notcarl
#31 What I Got For Secret Santa
Ps: budget was 500, pps: it’s plastic.
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Got This At The Office “White Elephant” Gift Exchange – Wrapped Together. Everyone Else Got Gift Cards And Electronics Accessories
Image source: pwens
#33 Ordered Something From Amazon To Give My Coworker For Secret Santa Tomorrow. It Was Delivered, But That’s Not My House
Amazon says I have to wait 24 hours to ask for a refund and if I need the item sooner, I should just buy another. I remember now why I don’t often order from them! If only there weren’t so many gluten free items on there.
Image source: ravemama13
#34 White Elephant Gift Came Today, Part Was Yesterday
Now to figure out if I keep it until next year and give it then or hope Amazon will let me return it. The tin is dented but also bloated. Is it going to explode in my basement if I keep it for a year.
Image source: smittythehoneybadger
#35 We Did Secret Santa In The Office Today. As The Only Black Guy In The Company, I Am Not Sure How To React To Receiving This Stress Banana
Image source: Mase_93
#36 I Brought 2 Xbox Games To A White Elephant Gift Exchange And The Gift I Got Was Bubble Wrap
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Had Secret Santa At School, I Got This! And Guess What, It Contains Traces Of Peanuts, Something I’m Very Allergic To
Image source: Negalugh
#38 This “Bottle Of Scotch” At My Office’s White Elephant Gift Exchange Was Stolen Twice Before Anyone Opened It
Image source: strooticus
#39 Everyone’s Secret Santa Is Sending Them Nice Things, And Mine Is Trying To Unalive Me
Image source: TheZethon
#40 This Was One Of The White Elephants Gifts At The Christmas Party Last Night
Image source: ohineedascreenname
Follow Us