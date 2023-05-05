Longmire Seasons Ranked, According to Rotten Tomatoes’ Audience

Longmire made a mark on television during its run. The reputation of the modern Western crime series among audiences solidifies it as a powerhouse in the genre. While A&E executives attempted to cancel the show due to ratings drop, Longmire still garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences.
Based on Craig Johnson‘s series of Walt Longmire Mystery novels set in Wyoming, Longmire premiered to critical acclaimon June 3, 2012. When the show debuted on A&E, it occupied a place of pride as the network’s highest-rated original drama series. Unbeknownst to excited audiences, the show would later begin struggling and A&E would have to let it go after the third season. Subsequently, Netflix picked it up and revived the show to run from season four to six. In all, Longmire seasons received favorable deliberations on authority review websites like Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes with the latter being the focus of this piece, as we rank the seasons of Longmire.
6. Season 6 – 86%
Longmire season 6 has 10 episodes, all of which were aired on Netflix on November 17, 2017. As the series finale of the iconic show that inspired a cult status, expectations were high but the show didn’t get to have a graceful exit with a deafening ovation. Instead, with 86%, it became the worst-ranked among the Longmire seasons according to audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the seemingly poor ratings, Longmire’s series finale was widely praised by audiences who didn’t want to see the show go. The visuals, premise, and delivery of the roles by actors were commended by fans of the show on Rotten Tomatoes.
5. Season 5 – 90%
Debuting on Sep 23, 2016 on Netflix, Longmire season 5 is ranked the second lowest season according to audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Like its predecessor, the season has 10 episodes and while it didn’t get enough love from audience ratings like the ones before, it gave the series finale a sturdy launchpad. On the outcome of Longmire season 5, critics maintain that the show kept getting better, especially with the cast ensemble that gave their characters perfect interpretations. Audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes agree with the critics, with viewers describing Longmire season 5 as yet another great part of the iconic series with the best cast any show could ask for.
4. Season 2 – 91%
Longmire season 2 is one of the three seasons aired on A&E before the network gave it up. The season stands out from the rest as it remains the only installment with 13 episodes. A&E aired the first episode of season on May 27, 2013, and the last episode was aired on August 26, 2013, to positive reception. Notably, Longmire season 2 came after almost a year of winning fans over with the pilot. Thus, the anticipation was high and the season didn’t disappoint. One key takeaway from the audience reviews is how season 1 was slow but the characters were captivating while season 2 picked up steam, maintaining the tempo and finishing strong.
3. Season 1 – 92%
Starring Robert Taylor as Walt Longmire, the modern Western crime series’ debut season premiered to positive reception on June 3, 2012, with the season finale airing on August 12, 2012. The show was praised for its charming cast and the setting, becoming the “highest-rated original drama series” on A&E. Longmire season 1 introduced audiences to the titular character, Sheriff Walt Longmire as he battled demons from the past by burying himself deep inside his job. The series’s plot unfolds as he faces those demons when a Denver detective arrives with news about his wife’s death. The pilot season ended on a good note with critics and audiences’ reviews expressing interest in how the mysteries unfold.
2. Season 3 – 95%
The third and last season of Longmire aired on the A&E network, Longmire season 3 may have snagged a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes but its ratings threatened cancellation. Consequently, A&E announced in August 2014 that the show will not be renewed after the third season but Netflix saved the day and picked it up from the fourth season. In spite of A&E’s reservations about the future of the Longmire television series at the time, the third season was a critical success and audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes rank it as one of the best seasons with some intriging and intense episodes.
1. Season 4 – 96%
The Longmire season ranked the best is the first season that aired as a Netflix production – Season 4. The season arrived to excited audiences on September 10, 2015, and ultimately got a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100% on the critics’ Tomatometer. Ultimately, Longmire returned for its fourth run on sturdy ground. Audience reviews equally solidified the show’s place as an engaging modern Western police procedural series.
