I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl’s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)

When I was a kid, one of my dream jobs was becoming a newspaper cartoonist. I was a big fan of Garfield and Peanuts, then later Calvin & Hobbes and The Far Side. I went to college to become an illustrator. I was supposed to be drawing things for advertisements in magazines and stuff like that. All along though I would draw some funny comics to entertain my friends. I would make photocopied books and pass them out to whoever would take them. By the time I finished college newspapers were dying and my dream job was dying along with them.

But at the same time, the newspapers were fading, the internet was growing. I kept drawing my cute comics but instead of just showing my friends, I put them on the internet for anyone to see. As the internet grew, so did my webcomics’ readers. A few years later I was able to quit my day job and live off of my income from these cartoon drawings. I stopped chasing my dream job but it came back and found me.

I’ve previously shared my best comic strips on Bored Panda. I’m using this new comic series to explore my memories of childhood mixed with the perspective of now being a parent.

I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)
I Drew A Story Of A Little Monster Who Just Started Living Under A Girl&#8217;s Bed After Parents Kicked Them Out (23 Comics)

