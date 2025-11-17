Hey Pandas, What Movie Character Has The Weirdest Name?

What movie character has the weirdest name? (James Bond characters included.)
Zaphod Beeblebrox from Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Not weird but funny. Dean Martin from Back to School.
Glorf, from Tress of the Emerald Sea
President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Camacho – Idiocracy
Thurman Merman-Bad Santa
Peeta Mellark, from Hunger Games. Sounds like the type of bread, which is delicious, but still.
Fiddleford H. McGucket
Searcher Clade from Strange World
Any and all Bond girls: Octopussy, Christmas Jones, etc…
