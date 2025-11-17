Hey Pandas, What Movie Character Has The Weirdest Name?

What movie character has the weirdest name? (James Bond characters included.)

#1

Zaphod Beeblebrox from Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

#2

Not weird but funny. Dean Martin from Back to School.

#3

Glorf, from Tress of the Emerald Sea

#4

President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Camacho – Idiocracy

#5

Thurman Merman-Bad Santa

#6

Peeta Mellark, from Hunger Games. Sounds like the type of bread, which is delicious, but still.

#7

Fiddleford H. McGucket

#8

Searcher Clade from Strange World

#9

Any and all Bond girls: Octopussy, Christmas Jones, etc…

Patrick Penrose
