Step by Step Cast: Then and Now

Step by Step was a classic family sitcom that aired for seven seasons between 1991 and 1998. The show centered around divorced contractor Frank Lambert and widowed beautician Carol Foster, who meet, fall in love, and quickly get married. With both parents having three children each, the blended family faces the challenges of merging two distinct family units under one roof.
Step by Step tackled themes of love, family dynamics, and the ups and downs of navigating life as a blended family. The show’s enduring legacy is attributed to its portrayal of the complexities and joys of merging two families through marriage, a theme that continues to resonate with audiences today. To that, Step by Step remains a beloved classic for its relatable and heartwarming depiction of family life and the bonds that unite us. So, over two decades since it last aired, let’s catch up with the Step by Step cast and see where they are today.
Patrick Duffy as Frank Lambert
Before the remarkable success of Step by Step, Patrick Duffy had already achieved stardom thanks to his iconic role as Bobby Ewing in the popular television series Dallas. However, Step by Step may be considered his most renowned and enduring role. Duffy’s portrayal of Frank Lambert showcased his versatility as an actor, portraying a laid-back, cautious, and quiet character who navigates the challenges of merging two families with humour and love.
Frank Lambert’s dedication to being the best father he can be to his blended family, amidst the chaotic and comedic escapades, endeared Duffy to audiences and solidified his place as a beloved television dad. Outside of the hit show, Duffy has mostly starred in TV movies, and lent his voice to the hit series, Family Guy. In recent years, he starred as Stephen Logan in the long-running drama series, The Bold and the Beautiful.
Suzanne Somers as Carol Foster Lambert
Suzanne Somers was born on October 16, 1946, in San Bruno, California. She began her acting career by playing small roles in classic films such as Bullitt and American Graffiti. Subsequently, she quickly made a name for herself in television, starring in many acclaimed shows of the 70s and 80s, including The Six Million Dollar Man and Starsky and Hutch. However, it was her breakthrough role as Chrissy Snow in the hit TV show Three’s Company that catapulted her to stardom.
Following the end of Three’s Company, Somers joined the Step by Step cast, portraying the caring mother Carol. With her dazzling chemistry with co-star Patrick Duffy, Somers effortlessly carried the show, solidifying her status as one of the finest actresses in Hollywood. Somers’ portrayal of Carol in Step by Step remains one of her most enduring and beloved roles, showcasing her talent and charm to audiences for years to come. Sadly, Suzanne Somers passed away on October 15, 2023 at 76 years of age. Her final role was in the 2001 comedy, Say It Isn’t So, sharing the screen with Heather Graham.
Brandon Call as John Thomas ‘J.T.’ Lambert
Brandon Call joined the Step by Step cast as J.T. Lambert, Frank’s well-meaning but often mischievous son. While he usually had great intentions at heart, his antics often landed him in trouble. However, these escapades always served as standout moments in the comedic show. There’s no doubt that the pinnacle of Brandon Call’s comparatively brief career was his role in Step By Step. Since the show ended, Call has never acted again.
Although he has never divulged why he stepped away from acting, many speculate that it has something to do with a near-death experience he suffered in 1996. In a road rage incident, Call was shot six times and was left for dead. Thankfully, he made a full recovery. According to Gazette Review, these days, Brandon Call is a happily married man who works at his family’s petrol station in San Diego, well away from the limelight of Hollywood.
Christine Lakin as Alicia ‘Al’ Lambert
Christine Lakin‘s portrayal of Alicia ‘Al’ Lambert among the Step by Step cast left a lasting impact on audiences. As the tomboyish and rebellious middle child in the Lambert family, Lakin’s comedic timing and relatable portrayal of Al made her a fan favorite. In recent years, Lakin has shifted her focus away from acting and ventured into directing. She has excelled behind the camera, taking on directing roles for hit shows such as The Goldbergs and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Sasha Mitchell as Cody Lambert
Sasha Mitchell‘s portrayal of Cody Lambert in Step by Step showcased his versatility as an actor, as well as his impressive kickboxing abilities. In the show, Mitchell’s character Cody demonstrated his kickboxing skills in various episodes, but one of the most memorable moments was when he saved Dana from a sexual predator using his martial arts prowess. Mitchell’s real-life kickboxing skills were leveraged when he took over from Jean-Claude Van Damme in the Kickboxer movie sequels. In recent years, Mitchell’s career has slowed down somewhat, but he has continued to showcase his talent by taking on small roles in shows like E.R. and NYPD Blue.
Josh Byrne as Brendan Lambert
Josh Byrne‘s role as Brendan Lambert among the Step by Step cast was notable, despite his young age of just seven years old when the show first aired in 1991. Byrne brought a sense of innocence and charm to the character of Brendan, the youngest member of the Lambert family. After the show ended, Byrne made the decision to retire from acting, stepping away from the spotlight to focus on other aspects of his life. Additionally, Byrne has chosen to stay away from public social media platforms, leading to limited information about his current whereabouts and activities.
Angela Watson as Karen Foster
Angela Watson‘s portrayal of Karen Foster in Step by Step added depth and humour to the beloved sitcom. She was the middle child of the Foster family and an aspiring model and country singer. Much like many other members of the Step by Step cast, Watson’s acting career experienced a slowdown after the show ended in 1998. Despite her talent and screen presence, Watson’s last starring role came in the form of the 2007 short film, Cowboys and Indians.
Christopher Castile as Mark Foster
Christopher Castile‘s disappearance from the spotlight after the end of Step by Step in 1998 was a surprising turn of events for fans of the talented actor. Despite being on the path to becoming one of the biggest child stars of his era, thanks to his roles in Step by Step and the beloved family movies Beethoven and Beethoven’s 2nd, Castile retired from acting in 1998. Following the conclusion of Step by Step, Castile obtained a master’s degree. He is currently a professor of political science at Biola University in La Mirada, California, and teaches US history at Downey High School.
Staci Keanan as Dana Foster
Staci Keanan, best known for her role as Carol's oldest child, Dana, shot to fame during her time on the beloved sitcom. However, after the show left the air in 1998, Keanan's acting career experienced a major slowdown. Despite her talent and charm, Dana's character was often perceived as a bit of a spoiled brat by audiences, which may have played a role in her struggle to find roles post-Step by Step. While it is merely speculation, the portrayal of Dana as a somewhat unlikeable character could have influenced casting decisions and impacted Keanan's ability to secure new opportunities. Keanan hasn't acted since 2017 and is now working as a lawyer, after getting her law degree in 2012.
