Jean-Claude Van Damme was born on October 18, 1960, in Sint-Agatha-Berchem, Brussels, Belgium. From a young age, he began training in a variety of martial arts disciplines including Karate, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Taekwondo. His sheer dedication to martial arts eventually saw him became a skilled fighter with an impressive physical presence, something he would soon transfer over into movies.
In the early 80s, Van Damme emerged as a prominent action star alongside veterans like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, earning the nickname “muscles from Brussels” for his impressive physique and martial arts skills. While he may have faded from the mainstream spotlight in later years, there is no denying that Jean-Claude Van Damme was one of the biggest action stars of the 80s and early 90s, leaving behind a legacy of thrilling and entertaining films. So, here’s our pick of his top 6 movie roles.
6. Hard Target (1993)
Hard Target was a monumental action movie of the 90s that teamed together the iconic Jean-Claude Van Damme and renowned filmmaker John Woo. At the height of his career, Van Damme delivered a powerhouse performance as a drifter named Chance Boudreaux, who teams up with a woman searching for her missing father in the dangerous streets of New Orleans. John Woo, known for his stylish and action-packed films in China, made his Hollywood debut with this thrilling cat-and-mouse movie. With explosive action sequences, Woo’s signature camera styles, and intense fight scenes, Hard Target solidified itself as a classic in the action genre and showcased the talents of both Van Damme and Woo.
Watch Hard Target on Prime Video
5. Sudden Death (1995)
After the glaring success of the blockbuster classic Die Hard in 1988, many movies thereafter emulated the “one many army” concept. This sub-genre of action sees one man, who usually has an underlying deadly set of skills, take on a group of criminals single-handedly. The early 90s was home to a plethora of movies like this, with movies like Speed essentially being Die Hard on a bus, and Under Siege being Die Hard on a boat. 1995’s Sudden Death is a shining example of such emulation.
Sudden Death sees Jean-Claude Van Damme take on the role of a former firefighter turned security guard who finds himself in a deadly game of cat and mouse when a group of terrorists takes over a hockey arena during the Stanley Cup Finals. With his martial arts skills put to the test, Van Damme must single-handedly take down the ruthless terrorists and save the hostages. Through heart-pounding fight sequences and intense suspense that lingers throughout, Sudden Death showcases Van Damme at the top of his game as he battles against all odds to thwart the terrorists’ evil plans.
Watch Sudden Death on Prime Video
4. The Expendables 2 (2012)
Despite being such a huge star in the 80s and early 90s, Jean-Claude Van Damme did not feature in many mainstream movies from the mid 90s onwards. However, he kept working regardless, starring in a string of straight-to-DVD movies. This of course kept his die hard fans captivated for the most part, yet, many were vying for him to make a return to a blockbuster movie. In 2012, Van Damme was given that opportunity when he was cast as the villain in The Expendables 2. After playing the hero for so many years, Van Damme delivered a menacing performance as the evil terrorist, Vilain.
Like any action movie, the final fight scene is one that must outshine the others in the movie. In The Expendables 2, audiences got to see Van Damme go head-to-head with Sylvester Stallone, making for one of the most memorable battles in action cinema history. This role pushed Van Damme back into the eyes of mainstream audiences, and led to a career resurgence, with Van Damme leading his own TV series, Jean-Claude Van Johnson on Prime Video.
Watch The Expendables 2 on Netflix
3. Bloodsport (1988)
Bloodsport is a timeless martial arts classic that tells the story of an American martial artist named Frank Dux (Jean-Claude Van Damme) who decides to participate in the secretive Kumite, a brutal underground fighting tournament held in Hong Kong. As Frank battles his way through various opponents from different martial arts disciplines, he must also battle personal demons and confront his troubled past. With its intense fight scenes and memorable characters, Bloodsport has become one of the most iconic martial arts movies ever made. Jean-Claude Van Damme‘s performance as Frank Dux is nothing short of remarkable, showcasing his incredible physical abilities and martial arts skills at peek levels of physicality.
Watch Bloodsport on Prime Video
2. Universal Soldier (1992)
In 1992, director Roland Emmerich released the sci-fi action film Universal Soldier, capitalizing on the success of Terminator 2: Judgement Day by offering a fresh and innovative plot in the sci-fi genre. The movie follows the story of two soldiers, played by Dolph Lundgren and Jean-Claude Van Damme, who are killed in Vietnam but miraculously revived as part of a secret government program. As the two super soldiers battle it out, audiences were treated to an incredible showcase of martial arts skills from two of cinema’s biggest action stars. The film’s blend of adrenaline-pumping action, cutting-edge special effects, and intense showdowns between Lundgren and Van Damme made Universal Soldier a standout in the sci-fi genre and cemented its place as a cult classic in the action movie pantheon.
Watch Universal Soldier on Prime Video
1. Kickboxer (1989)
In 1989, the movie Kickboxer burst onto the scene, showcasing Jean-Claude Van Damme’s impressive martial arts skills and his unique charm that would become synonymous with his heroic roles. The film follows the story of Kurt Sloane, a martial artist seeking revenge for his brother who was paralyzed in a fight against the ruthless champion Tong Po. As Kurt trains under the guidance of a wise mentor, he prepares to enter a dangerous underground kickboxing tournament to face Tong Po and seek justice for his brother.
Kickboxer not only captivated audiences with its brutal bare-knuckle fight scenes, but also with Van Damme’s undeniable charisma and on-screen presence. As a result, the film has stood the test of time as a true martial arts classic, firmly cementing Van Damme into the category of action movie legends. If brutal fight scenes captivate your senses, here’s 10 actors who were clocked by their co-stars on set.
Watch Kickboxer on Prime Video
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!