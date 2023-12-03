Renowned filmmaker John Woo was born on May 1, 1946, in Guangzhou, China. He began his journey in the film industry by directing action-packed movies in Hong Kong during the 1970s and 1980s. He quickly gained recognition for his distinct style, characterized by intense gunfights, stylish cinematography, and an exploration of themes like honor and loyalty.
Woo’s movies, including A Better Tomorrow, and The Killer, became massive successes in Asia and established him as a pioneer of the heroic bloodshed genre. With his impressive track record, Woo eventually caught the attention of Hollywood, prompting his transition to the American film industry. As we gear up for his latest movie, Silent Night, here’s the top 6 John Woo movies you need to watch.
6. Hard Target (1993)
Although it may not be considered his best work, Hard Target marked John Woo’s first Hollywood movie. At the time of its release, Jean-Claude Van Damme was one of the biggest action stars in cinema. So, when he paired with Woo, the project quickly garnered a lot of attention. To that, Hard Target served as an action-packed thriller that truly showcased the directorial prowess of John Woo, displaying what he can do with a larger budget.
The film centers around a desperate woman who seeks the help of an ex-marine to locate her missing father. However, their investigation soon leads them down a sinister path and they stumble upon a sadistic ring that caters to the wealthy elite, who derive pleasure in hunting down the homeless. As the duo courageously confronts this despicable organization, Hard Target delivers a visual spectacle of dazzling action scenes. John Woo‘s signature style is evident in the film, as he masterfully employs slow-motion techniques and slick split-screen scenes. These stylistic choices have since become synonymous with his movies, further enhancing the film’s intense and adrenaline-fueled experience.
5. Bullet in the Head (1990)
Bullet in the Head is a riveting action film revolving around three best friends, Ben, Frank, and Paul, who journey to war-torn Saigon in search of their fortune. However, their dreams quickly turn into a nightmare when they become embroiled in a dangerous crime syndicate. Fueled by loyalty and a desperate desire to survive, their bond is tested as they face betrayal, violence, and the moral boundaries of war. John Woo’s revolutionary mix of martial arts and gunfights in Bullet in the Head served as a precursor to the contemporary action flick, John Wick, popularizing the term Gun Fu – a dynamic style emphasizing the lethal combination of firearms and hand-to-hand combat.
4. Red Cliff (2008)
Red Cliff is an epic historical war film from John Woo. After directing a series of Hollywood movies throughout the 90s and early 2000s, Red Cliff marked his triumphant return to Asian cinema. Set during the Three Kingdoms period in ancient China, the film depicts the legendary Battle of Red Cliffs, a monumental conflict between the warlords of the north and those of the south. The plot revolves around the strategic genius of military adviser Zhou Yu. Furthemore, it closely charts his alliance with the southern warlord Liu Bei and the legendary strategist Zhuge Liang to defend their land from the powerful northern warlord, Cao Cao. Red Cliff masterfully combines epic battle scenes and deep character studies. As a result, Woo created an immersive cinematic experience that showcases his unparalleled storytelling ability and his profound understanding of Asian history and culture.
3. Red Cliff II (2009)
Red Cliff II is a captivating sequel that follows a year after John Woo’s first epic movie. Set in ancient China during the Three Kingdoms period, this epic historical drama continues the thrilling tale of war, strategy, and betrayal. What made the movie surpass the first entry was with Woo’s ability to seamlessly continue the storyline, delving deeper into the captivating characters and their complex relationships. Although Woo ditched his signature traits of slow motion and split screens, he exhibited his versatility by handling larger scale action with sheer accuracy. This helped the film resonate with larger audiences as its dazzling set pieces successfully harnessed the grandeur and intensity of battle.
2. Face/Off (1997)
Face/Off was a groundbreaking blockbuster hit that captivated audiences in 1997 with its thrilling plot and powerhouse lead performances from Nicolas Cage and John Travolta. The film revolves around the intense rivalry between an FBI special agent, Sean Archer (Travolta), and the cunning terrorist, Castor Troy (Cage). However, the movie shines with a mind-bending twist when Archer undergoes a revolutionary face transplant surgery to assume Castor’s identity. From here, he embodies the man he hates in order to infiltrate his criminal organization.
This high-octane cat-and-mouse game intensifies as Archer becomes trapped in Castor’s face, leading to an exhilarating battle for identity and survival. Nicolas Cage and John Travolta deliver astonishing performances, masterfully embodying each other’s characters with a unique blend of intensity and depth. Furthermore, Face/Off not only established the film as a genre-defining action thriller but also catapulted John Woo to further Hollywood stardom. With its groundbreaking visuals and breathtaking action sequences, Face/Off paved the way for Woo to direct the blockbuster hit, Mission Impossible II.
1. Hard Boiled (1992)
Hard Boiled is an iconic action movie that has left an indelible mark in the genre. Although it is one of John Woo’ earlier works, it is perhaps still his most revered movie to date. Furthermore, it was the first movie of Woo’s that extended far beyond Asian cinema, quickly reaching the heights of mainstream Hollywood. Renowned for its non-stop action sequences, characterized by its breathtaking gunfights, Hard Boiled revolves around Tequila (Chow Yun-Fat), a relentless Hong Kong police officer. In a quest to bring down a powerful criminal organization, Tequila teams up with a mysterious undercover cop named Alan. Together, the two wage war on one the most dangerous criminal gangs in Honk Kong.
Through Woo’s masterful direction, Hard Boiled boasted innovative camerawork, utilizing long takes and dynamic camera angles, thus setting a new standard for action cinematography. As a result, the movie pioneered a whole new genre of action movies, with its relentless pace and high body count, creating a visceral and adrenaline-fueled experience unlike anything seen before. Even today, the film’s influence can be felt in modern action movies, with its signature style of one man taking on an army featuring heavily in countless actions films of today.
