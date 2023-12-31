Heather Graham: 6 Things You Didn’t Know About The Actress

Heather Graham is an American actress with an impressive resume across film and television. Her interest in acting was piqued during a school production of The Wizard of Oz. As such, Graham started as a child performer and was labeled a ‘theater geek’ by her peers. She was also named the Most Talented student by her senior year class in high school. However, her passion for the performing arts rustled some feathers at home as her parents were not into it.
Nevertheless, Heather Graham went ahead to carve a niche for herself as an actress. She began by appearing in commercials before her full-time acting career took off. Graham moved to Los Angeles after high school to start her acting career but only got small roles. While waiting for her breakthrough, she enrolled in the University of California at Los Angeles where she met the person who would turn things around in her acting career. Some of her notable credits include License to Drive (1988), Drugstore Cowboy (1989), Twin Peaks (1991), Say It Isn’t So (2001), From Hell (2001), Scrubs (2004), Californication (2014), and Best. Christmas. Ever! (2023). Learn more intriguing facts you probably didn’t know about Heather Graham below.
1. Heather Graham Has A Strained Relationship With Her Parents
Heather Graham was born to James Graham, a retired FBI agent, and Joan Graham (née Bransfield), a teacher and author of children’s books. Her ancestry is a mix of Irish, English, Scottish, Welsh, and German descent. Her father’s job took the family to different cities before the family settled in Agoura Hills, California, where Graham finished high school alongside her younger sister Aimee Graham who is also an actress and writer.
Since the release of Boogie Nights (1997), Heather Graham has reportedly not communicated with her parents. The actress has been estranged from her parents since she chose acting over her education. Graham who has expressed her distaste for the media’s perception of her relationship with her parents has made it clear she doesn’t like to talk about her family. According to the actress, her relationship with her parents often gets misinterpreted in the press. While her parents raised her as a strict Catholic, Graham now practices Hinduism.
2. She Dropped Out Of College To Pursue An Acting Career
When Heather Graham didn’t get the career breakthrough she hoped for in her budding days, she applied to the University of California at Los Angeles. She studied English at UCLA for two years before leaving to face her acting career. The decision was inspired by actor James Woods who noticed her at UCLA and encouraged her to try for a role in Diggstown (1992), a film he also starred in.
3. She Was One Of The 80 Women Who Brought Sexual Assault Charges Against Harvey Weinstein
In 2017, Heather Graham added her voice to the numerous women who accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. She relived her encounter with the randy producer in the early 2000s when Weinstein, though indirectly, implied that she could have any role of her choice if she slept with him. Graham also recounted how she had to cancel a meeting with Weinstein at a hotel when her friend couldn’t go with her. Subsequently, she distanced herself from Weinstein and was never cast in any of his movies.
4. Heather Graham Practises Transcendental Meditation
Transcendental meditation is one of the techniques Heather Graham uses to stay focused in life and has been practicing it since 1991. Graham was introduced to transcendental meditation by American filmmaker David Lynch. Currently a dedicated practitioner of the act, she appeared on Time Magazine’s cover of the August 4, 2003 issue meditating. Aside from TM, Heather also enjoys other activities like yoga, cooking, and playing poker.
5. She Hates Reality Television
While various reality shows garner millions of fans across the world, Heather Graham may never be one of them. In a 2007 interview, Graham expressed her dislike for reality television, saying the whole idea of watching people live their lives on TV seems strange and sad. “Why do we all want to watch people be so miserable? Other people’s pain and misery – it seems kind of sad.”
6. Heather Graham Has Never Married Or Had Children
Heather Graham resolved to never have any children of her own and she doesn’t regret the decision. Graham has never been married before but she has dated a few men. She dated her Diggstown co-star James Woods in 1992 and was in a relationship with British rock star Adam Ant. One of her longest relationships was with Israeli screenwriter Yaniv Raz whom she dated from 2008 to 2011. She was also romantically linked to late Australian actor Heath Ledger. Heather Graham is currently in a relationship with John de Neufville, CEO of Eutectix, LLC.
