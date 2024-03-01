Who Is John Colaneri? Get to Know The HGTV Host

John Colaneri is one of the best in building, remodeling, and designing all kinds of structures and he has his upbringing to thank for his excellent skills and passion for the craft. His clients always walk away with a smile because of the satisfaction his work gives. Colaneri uses his top-notch attention to detail and years of experience to understand his client’s needs.
In addition to being a designer and builder, John Colaneri has made a name for himself as a television personality. Though he worked as a builder and designer for many years, appearing on HGTV shows and The Ellen Digital Network widened his horizon and launched him into stardom. Colaneri is also a published author on a mission to groom the next generation in the construction industry. With his first co-written children’s book, What Can You Do With a Toolbox – published by Simon and Schuster in 2018, he is already making great strides.
John Colaneri Grew Up In a Construction Family
Born on March 6, 1981, in New Jersey, John Colaneri was raised in a family deeply involved in construction. He has not shared the identity of his parents but they put him on the path of sharpening his skills as a builder from an early age. Growing up in a family that works in construction helped. As such, Colaneri naturally fits into the industry as he began working as a laborer in college.
He used his summer breaks to work in his uncle’s company – Prismatic Development. This exposed him to different aspects of the construction process. After college, he worked full-time in his family’s construction business, Brunelleschi Construction. The experience and skillset he garnered in his budding days have kept him at the top of his game.
He Graduated From Pennsylvania State University
John Colaneri is not just a builder, he has a college degree to support his skills. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University alongside his cousin and co-host, Anthony Carrino. After studying from 1999 to 2003, Colaneri earned a Bachelor of Science in labor and industrial relations with a minor in business management. He later got his Masters in construction management in 2010 from Stevens Institute of Technology. His academic background explains his exceptional skills in construction and business savviness
John Colaneri’s Career Timeline
John Colaneri worked full-time as a senior project manager at Brunelleschi Construction from 2007 to 2016. In 2019, he launched his construction company – Lilyshea LLC in Bergen County, New Jersey, named after his children. Aside from being the owner, Colaneri is also the construction manager and designer for all renovation projects.
Additionally, John Cplaneri has taken his craft to television audiences, appearing on HGTV and Ellen Digital Network. Colaneri has also partnered with other brands. He promotes their products using his influence in the construction and design industry.
As a television personality, John Colaneri has collaborated with his cousin Anthony Carrino to host several HGTV shows. They are known for appearing on shows like Cousins Undercover, Kitchen Cousins, Cousins on Call, Design Duo, and Grand Design with the Cousins on EllenTube. The cousins’ depth of knowledge and numerous years of experience in the construction industry put them in a league of their own. They have received widespread acclaim for renovating worn-out homes and constructing kitchens from scratch.
John Colaneri Married His Crush
After nearly seven years of friendship and having a crush on Jennifer Walker, John Colaneri asked her out. Just a couple of months after their first date, he proposed to her in front of thousands of viewers on national television. He was filming an episode of Kitchen Cousins in California when he flew her in without revealing his plans. Walker loved the pleasant surprise and so did his fans.
A year later, the couple married in a church wedding attended by family and friends. The wedding was a magical affair and this has been reflected in their married life. Colaneri and his wife are parents to two daughters- Lilyan Belle and Shea Logan. The family resides in Hoboken, New Jersey.
Colaneri’s wife is a teacher by profession. Thus, she has no ties to the construction industry or media. However, the couple complement each other in many ways. Colaneri is quite the handyman at home and helped to upgrade their New Jersey home to accommodate their growing family. Here are some of the best design and renovation shows to binge on.
Follow Us