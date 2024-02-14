A designer, developer, and contractor with over two decades of experience, Anthony Carrino stormed the limelight with HGTV shows alongside his cousin John Colaneri. From Kitchen Cousins to Cousins on Call and Undercover Cousins, Carrino has been a regular staple for renovation shows since early 2010. His career journey began during his days at Babson College when he founded a web development company while studying for his degree in Business Management and Entrepreneurship.
Years later, he cofounded Brunelleschi Construction with his father, Alfonso Carrino, and has since morphed into a renowned brand in the construction and design industries. He has faced some setbacks in the past, including a suit that saw him file for bankruptcy in August 2015. However, Anthony Carrino has since reinvented his career, transcending the world of HGTV to launch TheBuild.tv, a platform focused on educating and helping homeowners pull off their renovation projects.
1. Anthony Carrino Believes His HGTV Shows Are A Disservice To Homeowners
The New Jersey-based developer loves all his HGTV shows, but he says they are unrealistic and only good for visual ideas. As culled from his TheBuild.tv website, the HGTV renovation shows foster a massive disconnect between the expectations of homeowners and the reality of home renovation. Carrino stresses that the network doesn’t have any shows that educate viewers. “…They have gotten further and further away from process and planning. I think it is a disservice to both homeowners and the construction & design industries as a whole,” adds the Kitchen Cousins star. He thinks renovation shows should educate people about the cost implications of any project undertaken and how long it takes to complete them.
2. He Once Dated Fellow HGTV Host Genevieve Gorder
The HGTV host has been married to Jacey Lambros since July 2021. Before Lambros, his love life revolved around fellow HGTV host Genevieve Gorder. The Dear Genevieve host and Design Star judge began dating Anthony Carrino in 2013, the same year she finalized her divorce from Canadian actor Tyler Harcott. Gorder and Carrino met while filming promos for their shows and were displeased with each other. Gorder told Hudson Mod they “didn’t like each other at all.” According to her, this changed when they realized they were both strong and needed a strong partner. While their romance was quite serious, it only lasted for three years. By September 2018, Gorder was married to Christian Dunbar.
3. Anthony Carrino’s Wife Is A Former Radio City Rockette And Co-Founder Of Jane DO
Anthony Carrino’s wife, Jacey Lambros, is a dancer and celebrity fitness trainer. For nearly a decade, she was a member of Radio City Rockettes, a popular American precision dance company. Utilizing her years of experience with the Rockettes and knowledge as a certified pilates instructor, Lambros cofounded Jane Do with Danielle DeAngelo. The fitness brand is committed to building a large community of confident women through classes that help them reach their fitness goals.
Carrino and Lambros got engaged in June 2019 before their July 2021 wedding. The HGTV host shared news of their engagement on Instagram, describing Lambros as his everything. “She said YES! Couldn’t possibly be more excited to spend the rest of my life with this lady,” reads his post on the platform. To seal their union, they had each other initials inked on their hand.
4. He Welcomed His First Child On Valentine’s Day Of 2022
Anthony Carrino and Jacey Lambros welcomed their first child, a daughter named Leni Carrino, six months into their marriage. Born on Valentine’s Day of 2022, Leni weighed 6lb and 19 inches long at birth. Her arrival on Valentine’s Day rejuvenated the couple’s appreciation for the day devoted to celebrating love. The HGTV host expressed this sentiment in an Instagram post, wherein he announced Leni’s birth. Carrino disclosed that he and Lambros had never taken Valentine’s Day seriously, adding that Leni has changed that forever.
5. Anthony Carrino Is Passionate About Motorcycles, Photography And Traveling
Away from his career and family life, Anthony Carrino spends his time traveling or creating memorable pictures. The Kitchen Cousins star told Everyday Carry that his passionate hobbies include riding motorcycles, photography, and traveling. “…When I can combine all three into a single adventure, it doesn’t get any better than that,” he said. “I ride a BMW R1200GS, shoot on a Fuji XPro-1, and will travel anywhere the road takes me,” added the HGTV host. Check out five things you need to know about HGTV Host Scott McGillivray.
