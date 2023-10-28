Here’s Why People Think Taylor Swift Secretly Wrote ‘Argylle’

There’s nothing that gets people going like a good ol’ fashioned conspiracy theory. Sure, this is no fake moon landing or Area 51 theory, but it is as juicy as they come. It’s safe to say that news of the movie adaptation of Argylle is a buzz. With an intriguing storyline set in the high-stakes world of espionage and an even more impressive cast lined up, it’s curious that people are more interested in something else entirely. The book’s author – Elly Conway.
The gist of it all is that people think that there’s a cloak of mystery shrouding the writer. In fewer words, there are speculations that this Conway person doesn’t exist. Even more, word on the street is that it’s one of Taylor Swift‘s pseudonyms. Known for leaving a crumb of Easter eggs in her wake, it’s no surprise that the singer, and songwriter is involved in this debate. Besides her penchant for being mysterious, here are some reasons why people believe Taylor Swift secretly wrote Argylle.
1. Conway’s First Post Was On Taylor Swift’s Birthday In 2022
Even in this age of social media, it’s not particularly unheard of to have people with zero social media presence — but then it’s weird. So, the fact that Elly Conway only joined social media in 2022 is particularly suspect, but that’s not all. Apparently, the book and movie adaptation was announced a whole year and a half before Conway joined the ranks of the ‘online’. So, it’s definitely fishy that the author would try to grab some visibility so late after the announcements.
2. Taylor Swift Owns Tons Of ‘Argylle’ Sweaters And Even Sold One As Merchandise
Now, here’s one that truly points to the fact that Taylor Swift secretly wrote ‘Argylle’. It’s only natural to want to promote a project you’re a part of, regardless of the capacity. So, while the sweaters she sports are not the exact Argylle pattern, but it’s close enough. Even more, Swift has quite a penchant for the pattern so it makes sense that she would find a way to add it to a creation of hers.
3. Elly Conway In The ‘Argylle’ Trailer Is A Redhead
Right off the bat this one may seem a bit off-point because the Taylor Swift people know and have come to love is blond. But, there are some interesting dots to connect on this front and they all point back to Swift in the short film, All Too Well. In the production, she plays a version of herself that’s an author and guess what color her hair is — red. It may seem like a bit of a reach, but given that this is Swift, queen of breadcrumbs it’s a plausible connection.
4. According To Elly Conway’s Bio She Lives In Upstate New York
This one may be another reach for the stars but then again, it’s more than sufficient evidence for some. According to Conways biograpgy on various sites including Penguin Random House, she was born and bred in upstate New York. Coincidentally (or not), upstate New York is a frequent spot seen in Taylor Swift’s short film All Too Well. Even more, the character of Sadie Sinks puts on an argyle sweater in the scenes set in upstate New York.
5. Chip The Cat (In ‘Argylle’) Used A Taylor Swift Caption When Posting A Picture of Claudia Schiffer
If there’s one thing conspiracy theories do it’s that they cause a buzz. Needless to say, for an upcoming move like Argylle, buzz is a good thing. So, it’s safe to assume that at this point the whole Argylle team — including whoever handles Chip’s account — knows about this Swift-Conway conondrum. So, tagging the artist in pictures of her cats could be a great way to buy into the buzz. Or, it could very well be another crumb…
6. Elly Conway Is Also An Australian Soap Opera Character Who Debuted On December 13
True Swifties know the significance of this one right off the bat considering that the artist was born on December 13th. Altogether, this may be the most compelling piece of evidence pointing to the fact that Taylor Swift secretly wrote ‘Argylle’. Eleanor ‘Elly’ Conway happens to be a fictional character in the Australian show Neighbours. As mentioned above, she didn’t make any appearances till Swift’s birthday in 2022. Note that the book and movie were annunced a whole year and a half before that, so it does seem like less of a coincidence.
7. Taylor Swift Has A Conway Sweatshirt
Perhaps another one of her famous easter eggs, Swift was seen donning a Conway Studios sweatshirt. For a little more context, it’s an LA-based recording studio where she recorded ‘1989’ and her version of ‘Red’. While it could very well be a random occurence, Swift is known for ‘dropping them crumbs’, so it’s a valid point to look into.
8. A Taylor Swift- Matthew Vaughn Collaboration Has Been In The Works For A While
Back when Matthew Vaughn‘s adaptation of Mark Millar‘s ‘The Secret Service’ (Kingsman) was still in the works, Swift was reportedly up for a role. Though it was meant to be a cameo of sorts, the appearance never happens. It’s safe to say that their collaboration has been in the works for a hot minute. With Vaughn at the helm of Argylle, it would make sense that the pair would finally collaborate on a project.