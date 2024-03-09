What Is Michele Weaver’s Ethnicity? Life and Career of the American Actress

Michele Weaver is versatile in every sense of the word. The American actress has proven her mettle across all theater, film, television, and commercials while thriving in her exploits. Weaver had an early start, taking ballet lessons at the age of three, and continued to hone her skills in the art until her senior year of high school. She also joined the theater program in her high school. However, while it served as an extracurricular activity at the time, Weaver’s participation in the school theater projects set the stage for her to launch a professional acting career.
As a passionate performer, Michele Weaver has raised the bar with her acting credits. She is easily recognized for playing the lead in the Oprah Winfrey Network romantic drama series, Love Is in 2018 but there is so much more to know about Weaver. From her early start to her burgeoning career and the personal life she keeps under wraps, let’s unravel some exciting facts about the Love Is star.
Michele Weaver’s Ethnicity Explained
Just looking at Michele Weaver doesn’t give away her ethnic makeup. The actress is blessed with beautiful unique features that set her aside as someone from a mixed background. As expected, Weaver is from a multiracial home with a Haitian mother and a Caucasian father from Colorado, in the United States. As such, Michele Weaver is mixed race, and has a mix of African-American and Caucasian ancestry from both parents.
Michele Weaver was born on March 19, 1995, in Littleton, Colorado to Nicole Weaver (mother) and Steve Weaver (father). She grew up with two brothers, Jean-Paul Weaver who has carved a career as a photographer, and Luuk Weaver.
She Graduated From Pepperdine University
A Denver native, Michele attended a local high school in her hometown before going to Pepperdine University to further her studies. Weaver graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Theatre Acting and Media Production. She also spent her days on campus working with non-profits and did some overseas studies in places like Switzerland, Scotland, and London. She also co-founded Women of Color at Pepperdine. Weaver loves storytelling and has added writing, directing, and production to her resume.
Exploring Michele Weaver’s Acting Timeline
Endorsed by experts such as casting director Tamara Sibley, Michele Weaver began her acting career on stage. She gradually wove her way to mainstream recognition by appearing in short films, including One Night at Monich’s (2011), Unidentified (2012), Diana Leigh (2014), The Daughters of Eve (2015), and Cathedrals (2018). She debuted in a feature film in the 2016 Superpowerless as Brianne and appeared in the TV movie 2 Lava 2 Lantula as Raya West the same year. Other films Weaver has appeared in include Illicit (2017), Nighthawks (2019), I Forgive (2021), Beverly H. (2022), and the 2023 short film Christmas of Yes.
Michele Weaver has been more prolific in her television career which began in 2013 with her joining the main cast of The Cost of Living as Amber Gray. She appeared in minor roles on shows such as Day Job as Emily, Switched at Birth as Felicity, and Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life as Attractive Girl. She landed a career-defining role in 2018 when she joined the main cast of Love Is as Nuri Summers. The OWN series was renewed for a second season but faced cancellation when co-creator and producer Salim Akil was accused of domestic violence and copyright infringement.
Weaver played Phyllis on one episode of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings in 2019. She was a recurring cast member on Briarpatch in 2020 and joined the main cast of Council of Dads the same year. She also appeared as a main cast on Real Husbands of Hollywood in 2022. One of her latest projects is Ahsoka where she guest starred as Lieutenant Callahan in 2023. In addition to film and television credits, Michele Weaver has done a few commercials, including starring in Xbox KSR commercials since February 2014. She also appeared in the Grammys commercials for one year (2013-2014).
Michele Weaver Is Married
On March 16, 2020, the Love Is star received a surprise engagement ring from her longtime boyfriend. She thought they were doing a photoshoot for her birthday at Descanso Gardens but he had other plans. Taking to Instagram, Michele Weaver shared the exciting news with her fans but left out the identity of her man. They later exchanged vows on December 12, 2020. The actress and her husband welcomed a baby girl in 2023. Check out these movies to watch out for in 2024.
