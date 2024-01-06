2024 is looking to be an exciting year for cinema. While the majority of the contenders for the 2024 Academy Awards have already hit theaters, many of 2024’s upcoming movies are likely to fall into contention for the 2025 Oscars. As well as this, 2024 is set to be an outstanding year for comebacks, sequels and revivals.
With many classic movies returning to the screen after long hiatuses, it’s safe to say that 2024 will be a monumental year for cinema. Some of the movies on this list are yet to release trailers, however, the hype is still huge. So, here’s our pick of the 6 most anticipated movies of 2024.
6. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Beverly Hills Cop hit movie theaters in 1984 and quickly became a blockbuster hit. The story of Detroit police officer Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) heading to Beverly Hills to exact justice on his friend’s killer struck a major note with audiences. The film slickly blended action and comedy effortlessly and spawned two sequels thereafter. While the second movie was received well by both critics and audiences, the third entry didn’t live up to the weight and charm of the first two. As a result, Murphy would not return to his iconic character until the material was right.
In the summer of 2024, the eagerly anticipated fourth entry will be released. Titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the sequel will see the mischievous Foley head to Beverly Hills once again, this time to help his daughter out of some hot water. The film will land on Netflix 40 years after the glaring success of the original movie. Based on the official trailer, it’s looking to be an action-packed thrillride spliced with nostalgia. Judge Reinhold, John Aston, and Paul Reiser will reprise their roles, and Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will join the cast.
5. Beetlejuice 2
Beetlejuice is a 1988 supernatural comedy film from renowned filmmaker, Tim Burton. The classic movie revolves around a recently deceased couple, Adam and Barbara Maitland, who find themselves trapped in their own home and unable to scare away the new tenants. Desperate for help, they turn to a mischievous ghoul named Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), who manipulates the situation and wreaks havoc in an attempt to scare the new family away.
Beetlejuice served as a testament to Burton’s ability to create imaginative and visually stunning films, setting the stage for his later successes like Batman and Edward Scissorhands. After years of fans eagerly anticipating a sequel, it has been officially announced that Beetlejuice 2 will land in theaters on September 6, 2024. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara will reteam with Burton, and Willem Dafoe and Jenna Ortega will join. The plot of the movie has so far been kept under wraps. However, it will take place 30 years after the original and is reportedly set in Hawaii.
4. Wise Guys
In 2019, Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman enthralled moviegoers with its de-aging techniques. This innovative approach allowed its cast of veteran actors like Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino to portray their characters across a range of different ages. In 2024, De Niro will embark on another exciting first for his career, portraying two characters in Wise Guys (also known by its working title – Alto Knights). Barry Levinson‘s crime drama will chart the lives of Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two Italian Americans who spearhead two opposing crime families in the mid-20th century. De Niro will convey both characters.
Given that the script for Wise Guys is written by Nicholas Pileggi (Goodfellas, Casino), this alone makes the movie a highly anticipated affair. What’s more, cinema is alight with exhilaration to see Robert De Niro embark into the world of organised crime once again, a genre he has become synonymous for. Wise Guys is set for cinematic release on November 15, 2024. With such a release date, this will allow the movie to qualify for the 2025 Academy Awards.
3. Dune: Part Two
Dune is a 2021 science-fiction film from visionary mastermind, Denis Villeneuve. Based on Frank Herbert‘s renowned novel of the same name, Dune is set in a distant future where interstellar travel and political turmoil reign. It follows the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), who becomes the messianic figure to the native people of the desert planet Arrakis, known as the Fremen. The film skillfully blends stunning visuals, exceptional performances, and an intricate plot, birthing a masterwork that captivated both critics and audiences.
With its brilliant direction, mesmerizing cinematography, and complex storytelling, Dune proved to be both a critical and box office success. Grossing an impressive $402 million on a $165 million budget, it firmly established itself as one of the year’s highest-grossing films. The movie further propelled its success by winning six Academy Awards. With such accomplishments, it was only natural that a sequel would follow. Scheduled for release on March 1, 2024, Dune: Part Two will continue Paul Atreides’ journey as he joins forces with Chani and the Fremen, seeking vengeance against those who orchestrated the destruction of his family. Alongside Chalamet will be a plethora of Hollywood’s finest talents, including Christopher Walken, Josh Brolin, and Austin Butler.
2. Joker: Folie à Deux
Joker: Folie à Deux has garnered immense anticipation among cinema enthusiasts as one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. Acting as a sequel to the critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning 2019 movie, Joker, the film will continue the exploration of the twisted and disturbed world of Batman’s most iconic foe. Building upon the horrifying events of the first film, Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) manages to escape from the confines of Arkham Asylum. Furthermore, in a thrilling twist, he crosses paths and seemingly teams up with the infamous and menacing Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga).
With both characters known for their unpredictability and chaos, audiences eagerly await the electrifying chemistry between Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Gaga’s Harley Quinn, as they embark on a new wave of madness and mayhem. Joker: Folie à Deux is set to land in movie theaters on October 4, 2024. Alongside Phoenix and Gaga will be Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson. Todd Phillips will return to the director’s chair.
1. Gladiator 2
Gladiator 2 has consistently remained one of the most highly anticipated sequels in the last two decades, owing to the extraordinary success of its predecessor. Ridley Scott‘s original iconic classic achieved massive box office success, earning a staggering $503.1 million worldwide against its $103 million budget. Furthermore, Gladiator received critical acclaim, further solidified by its impressive achievement of winning five Academy Awards. With this exceptional track record, it comes as no surprise that fans have eagerly awaited news of a sequel.
So, finally, in 2024, Ridley Scott will return to helm the highly anticipated follow-up to his iconic masterpiece. The film will revolve around Lucius, the son of Lucilla and the late Maximus, and will delve into his journey after the death of his father. Rising star Paul Mescal will take on the central character, showcasing his dynamic talent on the big screen. The legendary Denzel Washington will grace the film with a supporting role, alongside The Last of Us and Narcos‘ Pedro Pascal. Universal Pictures will release Gladiator 2 internationally on November 22, 2024.
