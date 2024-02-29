Jacob Elordi: What’s Next for ‘Saltburn’s Rising Star?

Jacob Elordi’s role in Emerald Fennell‘s Saltburn landed him a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 2024. The twisted yet captivating film was a highly anticipated follow-up to Fennell’s Oscar-winning movie Promising Young Woman. While her directorial debut tackled difficult subject matters, Saltburn has garnered even more attention for its shocking themes and hyper-sexual nature.
Despite being snubbed by the Oscars, the film was recognized by the BAFTAs and has undeniably become one of the most talked-about movies of the year. The cast members of Saltburn have also experienced a significant boost in fame, with rising star Jacob Elordi in particular earning universal recognition for his performance. So, let’s explore the career of Elordi, from his beginnings to where he’s heading as his stardom continues to ascend.
Who Is Jacob Elordi?
Jacob Elordi, born on June 26 in Brisbane, Australia, initially began his career in theater before transitioning to screen acting. He rose to prominence for his role as Nate Jacobs in the critically acclaimed A24 and HBO series Euphoria. Elordi’s talent and on-screen presence quickly captured the attention of audiences and industry insiders alike. In 2023, he took on the challenging role of Elvis Presley in the biopic Priscilla, which unfortunately went somewhat under the radar, potentially overshadowed by the massive popularity of Baz Luhrmann‘s biopic Elvis released the year before. Nevertheless, Elordi’s career continued to soar, with a major breakthrough on the horizon with his role in the highly talked-about film Saltburn.
Why Jacob Elordi’s Role in Saltburn Was So Groundbreaking
Saltburn is truly a perfect example of a movie that shrouds the viewer in a captivating state of perplexity. This ambiguity comes from its complex characters, leaving viewers in a state of tension and confusion as they try to decipher each character’s motives. In the movie, Elordi takes on the role of Felix Catton, a member of a wealthy family who own and live on estate called Saltburn. While attending university, he crosses paths with Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan), a socially awkward and unpopular young man from Liverpool. Despite being polar opposites, with Felix being loud, confident and dynamic, the two still magnetise to each other. From here, a friendship blossoms and Felix introduces Oliver to his tight-knit yet snobbish inner circle of middle-to-upper class friends.
As Felix invites him into his life more and more, viewers are left to worry for Oliver as Felix’s actions seem as though there is a hidden agenda lurking beneath. In turn, this starts to paint the picture that Felix will reveal himself as the movie’s villain of sorts. So, when Felix then invites Oliver to spend the summer with his family at Saltburn, his kindness now wreaks of ill-intent. However, as Oliver’s true intentions are revealed, the roles are reversed, leaving viewers in a state of guilt as they realise he’s simply a nice guy with genuine and well-meaning intentions all along.
What’s so impressive about Jacob Elordi’s performance in Saltburn is the careful nuance he displays as the viewer’s perceptions of him change from scene to scene. While Keoghan is the star of the show, Elordi carries the weight of the puzzling narrative from the moment he enters the film to the moment he graces his final frame. Although he did not win his BAFTA, his nomination was well and truly deserved.
What’s Next for the Rising Star?
Following the glaring success and equal controversy around the release of Saltburn, Jacob Elordi has pushed himself to the forefront of the rising talent in Hollywood. He is set to reprise his role as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria in 2025, and we can safely assume the writers will take his elevated fame into consideration when mapping out character arcs. Additionally, he will star opposite Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz in Guillermo del Toro‘s fresh adaptation of Frankenstein. According to IMDB, the plot will focus on Dr. Pretorious, who sets out to track down Frankenstein’s monster who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein. Elordi will play the role as The Monster.
On top of these roles, Jacob Elordi currently has two projects in Post-Production – Paul Schrader‘s Oh Canada and Daniel Minahan‘s On Swift Horses. Want to read more about Saltburn? Here’s our exploration of the movie’s thought-provoking themes and shocking ending.
