Angus Cloud, a talented and fast-rising star, possessed the natural ability to captivate audiences with his undeniable talent and raw charisma. Tragically, his promising journey was abruptly halted on July 31, 2023, when news broke of his untimely demise due to an accidental overdose. Despite the brevity of his time on screen, the impact of Cloud’s work has been profound.
Stepping into the limelight with remarkable performances, he created genuine connections with viewers through his immersive portrayals. His unique ability to effortlessly inhabit complex characters left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Though his life was cut short far too soon, his legacy continues to reverberate, serving as a reminder of his immense talent and the potential that was tragically left unfulfilled. What’s more, not only did he touch the hearts of TV fanatics worldwide, he touched the hearts of his co-stars as well.
Sydney Sweeney on Angus Cloud’s Untimely Passing
Sydney Sweeney is a rising talent in Hollywood who has garnered attention for her exceptional portrayal of the complex character Cassie Howard in Euphoria. From the very beginning, Sweeney’s ability to bring depth and nuance to her role has captivated audiences. As the older sister to Lexi, Cassie is a young woman with a traumatic past, and Sweeney artfully portrays the layers of pain and vulnerability that lie beneath her seemingly perfect exterior. Starting out as the quiet people-pleasing sidekick, Cassie’s evolution throughout the show is nothing short of astonishing. In season two, Sweeney fearlessly embraces Cassie’s transformation into an unhinged anti-hero, delivering a captivating and intense performance that solidifies her status as a talented actress to watch.
Off screen, Sweeney developed a close bond with her late enigmatic co-star, Angus Cloud. Shortly after his death, she took to her official instagram page to pay tribute to her friend and colleague. She wrote: “You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same“. Months later, it appears her heart still aches for the loss of Cloud.
When speaking with Glamour Magazine in December 2023, Sweeney said how Cloud’s death came as “such a shock”, and stated that the cast of Euphoria “were constantly on the phone with each other crying”. Filming is set to commence at the start of 2024 for the third season. However, Sweeney is still mourning the loss. She told Glamour Magazine: “I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set.”
Breaking Down Angus Cloud’s Rapid Climb to Success
Angus Cloud was born in Oakland, California. Growing up, his passion leaned towards technical theater rather than acting. He attended the Oakland School for the Arts. After completing his education, Cloud relocated to New York, settling in the vibrant neighborhood of Bushwick. To support himself, he took a job at a local chicken and waffle restaurant. However, his life was about to change for the better. When talking to GQ in 2019, Cloud detailed the start of his acting journey.
According to Cloud, fate took an unexpected turn one day in 2018 when he found himself walking the streets of Manhattan. Out of the blue, a casting agency representative approached him, offering him an opportunity to audition for a new television series. Little did he know, this chance encounter would lead him to his biggest role yet – that of Fezco on the hit show, Euphoria. It was a stroke of luck that propelled Cloud into the world of acting, forever altering the trajectory of his life.
The Lasting Impact of Angus Cloud’s Euphoria Character
Euphoria, the groundbreaking series that took the television world by storm, delves deep into the tumultuous lives of its young characters, exploring themes of addiction, trauma, and self-discovery. Led by an exceptional ensemble of young talent, including the mesmerizing Zendaya, the brilliant Maude Apatow, and the captivating Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria has catapulted these rising stars to superstardom. However, amidst this galaxy of talent, it is Angus Cloud’s portrayal of Fezco that truly stands out.
Fezco, a complex and effortlessly cool character, serves as a reflection of the harsh realities faced by the show’s protagonists. His magnetic presence and unwavering loyalty have endeared him to audiences, making him an unforgettable part of the Euphoria experience. As fans eagerly anticipate season 3 in 2025, it is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge Angus Cloud’s absence. Fezco, with his unique charm and indomitable spirit, will surely be missed, leaving behind a void that will be hard to fill. What’s more, his lasting impact has not only been felt by fans of the show, but with his co-stars who are still coming to terms with his sad passing.
