I Crochet Toys For Children (22 Pics)

My name is Natali and I am an amigurumi toy designer. I create and sell my author’s toy patterns and finished toys ready-to-use. For my products, I use only high-quality yarn. Crocheting is a very demanding and time-consuming process. My toys are a really nice gift idea for a birthday and other occasions. I always hope my products find a new home where they will be truly loved!

More info: inspireuplift.com | Instagram

#1 Black Cat

#2 The Llama In A Hat

#3 Easter Gnome

#4 Stuffed Dog

#5 Bunny Easter Gift

#6 Dragon

#7 Ballerina Cat Doll

#8 Bee Toys

#9 Bee Baby Teether

#10 Bee Toy

#11 Baby Rattle Cat

#12 The Llama Toys

#13 The Llama

#14 Llama Toy

#15 Bear

#16 Flamingo

#17 German Shepherd

#18 Flower Rattle

#19 Mini Mouse

#20 The Chicken Keychain

#21 Bunny Toy Valentines Gift

#22 Angel Doll

