50 Times People Had To Look Twice To Truly Understand The Things That Were In Front Of Them (New Pics)

Our mind is really good at playing tricks on us. It can selectively remember certain details, create false memories, and even distort reality.

So we at Bored Panda set out to find the situations that made people do a double take to fully understand what they were looking at.

From unlikely coincidence to trippy optical illusions, the pictures we ended up with serve as a playful reminder of the intricate dance between the human brain and the world around it, urging us to appreciate the beauty in the ordinary.

#1 The Frost On My Car Window Looks Like A Sketch

Image source: hacksverstappen

#2 This Bubble In An Ice Fishing Hole That Froze Over Looks Like The Moon Rising Over A Forest

Image source: JephriB

#3 Weeds In Bricks Look Like Oasis

Image source: Saint-Andrew

#4 My Statue Of Zeus Broke And Now He Looks Like He’s Throwing Someone A Roll Of Toilet Paper

Image source: unsociali

#5 The Way The Sunlight Reflects Off My Vase Makes It Look Like Smoke

Image source: SimpleSpyder

#6 This Crane Looks Like He’s Wearing My Sneakers

Image source: kardashevy

#7 Speed Bump And Crosswalk Signs In Iceland Look Like Alien Abduction

Image source: nmathmaster

#8 A Moon-Sized Turtle Orbiting The Earth, Or A Large Turtle In A Crystal-Clear Lake

Image source: Plasmazine

#9 The Area I Used To Work In Washington Looks Like Jurassic Park

Image source: zuzuofthewolves

#10 Bird Flew By During A Picture. Now It Looks Like A Giant Bird Landed On My Head

Image source: Ok-Atmosphere8982

#11 This Plant Flips Me Off Every Morning On The Way To Work

Image source: rose-buds

#12 This Church Looks Like A Gingerbread House

Image source: eminems_ghostwriter

#13 This Pepper I Grew Looks Just Like A Fruit Roll-Up

Image source: amerebrineshrimp

#14 Noticed That A Cloud Behind My Girlfriend Looked Like A Thought Bubble

Image source: Dodoman0

#15 This Paint I Was Mixing Looked Like A Little Forest Planet

Image source: momus_the_waste

#16 Looks Like They’re Flying To The Moon

Image source: weII_then

#17 This Bird That Looks Like Danny DeVito

Image source: jolteona

#18 The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign, It Looks Like It’s Heavy Metal Style

Image source: dave_wigwam

#19 My Dirty Coffee Cup Looks Like A Pine Forest

Image source: Knugles

#20 This Potato That Looks Like An Apple

Image source: iceesnowcone

#21 The Snow On My Car Window Rolled Up Like A Swiss Roll Cake This Morning

Image source: gosane

#22 This Frozen Puddle Looks Like A Topographical Map

Image source: kmgenius

#23 I Have A Pair Of Moles That Look Like An Eyebrow Piercing

Image source: szlfr

#24 A Reflection From My Friend’s Phone Created A Pink Floyd Album Cover On Her Hazard Button

Image source: leafgirl420

#25 Flashlight Through A Rock Makes It Look Like The Moon

Image source: gammarays01

#26 I Was Taking A Picture Of This Cloud That Looks Like A Feather When A Bird Flew Into The Shot

Image source: TedTheHappyGardener

#27 These Chocolate Chips Look Like Tiny Pipes

Image source: MLG_Eli

#28 This Tomato Scar Looks Like The Eiffel Tower

Image source: dayafterpi

#29 This Grape That Looks Like A Pumpkin

Image source: bright174

#30 This Photo I Took Of A Bird Through My Binoculars Looks Like A Planet

Image source: stanjolly

#31 A Cloud That Looks Like A Hat

Image source: SequenceStar

#32 My Outdoor Stray Cats Look Like My Indoor House Cats’ Stand-Ins

Image source: nonbinaryspongebob

#33 Son Moved A Turtle With The Number 3 On Its Pattern Out Of The Road

Image source: StrangerSouth432

#34 This Square Cloud Looks Like A Giant Rug

Image source: WhatTheFoxtrout

#35 Weird Reflection Makes Man Look Like A Ghost

Image source: TheSh0rt1

#36 Dirt On A Window At Miami International Airport That Looks Like A Dental X-Ray

Image source: refswerepaidoff

#37 A Restaurant I Went To Had Yellow Windows, And It Made The Outside Look Like A Hollywood Version Of Mexico

Image source: Sweeney_Todd_is_best

#38 These Clouds Look Like Europe, Africa, Asia, And Australia

Image source: Optisrule

#39 This Banana Looks Like Somebody Opened It Up And Stitched It Together

Image source: Timely_Combination68

#40 This Turtle At The Zoo Looks Like It’s Wearing A Turtleneck Sweater

Image source: Bituulzman

#41 My Rug Looks Like A Giant Version Of My Napkin

Image source: madewitheggs

#42 My Tan Lines Make Me Look Like I’m Wearing Necropants

Image source: elite4caleb

#43 My Daughter Found A Potato That Looks Like A Heart. It’s A Heartato

Image source: Emeri5

#44 My Mom Just Got These New Lights And It Looks Like They Have The Moon Inside

Image source: RadegastTheGinger

#45 The Roots Of These Sprouts Grew In The Shape Of A Leaf

Image source: HannahsMirror

#46 This Adorable Parrot In A Hat

Image source: birdhism

#47 My Friend’s Back Sweat Looks Like A Tree

Image source: chef_bro_ardee

#48 This Seed Pod Stuck To My Car Window Looks Like A Mustache

Image source: emzim

#49 This Stick Looks Like A Sword

Image source: haxdds

#50 Water Forms “Ha” Perfectly On My Glasses After Rinsing Them

Image source: KaitouSky

