Here’s How Euphoria Season 3 Can Fix Jules’ Story

Even though Euphoria is told through Rue’s perspective, Jules Vaughn plays a key role in the show. Jules is a transgender girl and Rue’s best friend. Played by the phenomenal Zendaya and talented Hunter Schafer, both Rue and Jules are compelling characters. Jules starts out as one of the show’s most intriguing and powerful characters in season 1, but unfortunately, her character gets a little bit sidelined in season 2.
Rue and Jule’s complex relationship is masterfully executed in season 1. As Rue battles opioid addiction, Jules is trying her best to navigate high school life and explore her sexuality. Throughout the entire season 1, they’re each other’s biggest support and have a special, seemingly unbreakable bond. Aside from Rue’s drug problem, Jules’ story is the centerpiece of Euphoria. At least, that was the case in season 1. So, what happened to this dramatic change in her character, and what can Euphoria season 3 do to fix it?
Why Did Jules Get Lost in Season 2?
Euphoria started out as a magnificent character study in season 1. However, there was a shift in season 2 as the story focused more on the dramatic love triangle between Nate, Maddy, and Cassie. When it came to Rue’s addiction problems, season 2 picked up where season 1 stopped. Despite Season 1 giving every character their moment in the spotlight, season 2 instead focused on Nate, Maddy, Cassie, and Rue. As a result, Jules’ character was one of the protagonists who got completely lost in the meantime.
Instead of focusing on her personal journey and exploring important topics like sexuality and gender expression, the show took another direction. It turned Jules into a side character who only orbits around Rue as her flaky girlfriend. Jules was turned from a main character to a sidekick, to the disappointment of many Euphoria fans.
Euphoria Season 3 Can Fix Her Character by Exploring Her Personal Growth
Even though Jules’ character was majorly sidelined in season 2, there’s still a chance for Sam Levinson to fix her story in Season 3 of Euphoria. One of the best parts of the show is the phenomenal character development. Even though season 2 prioritized Rue and Nate/Maddy/Cassie’s love triangle over other stories, there’s huge potential for improvement in season 3.
For instance, Jules could get the character arc she deserves. Her representation as a trans character in the mainstream media resonates with many. This still gives the showrunner, Sam Levinson, a chance to explore Jules’ inner growth, her strong relationship with both Rue and Elliot, as well as her interesting family dynamics. There’s still a lot to be done when it comes to Jules’ character. She doesn’t deserve to be just a plot device in someone else’s story and certainly shouldn’t be turned into a side character. She’s much more than that, and Euphoria Season 3 could fix it by putting Jules back in the spotlight.
