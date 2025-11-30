Bad Bunny Movies: Every Role He’s Starred In

With a growing filmography, these Bad Bunny movies are becoming as much a part of his legacy as his music. They reflect his ambition to transform from a global music icon into a cross-platform entertainer. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, is famous for breaking boundaries in reggaeton and Latin trap. This shift towards acting comes at a moment when his cultural impact is at its highest.
Among his most recent accomplishments is the announcement that Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, set for February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium. While his acting work is still relatively young compared to his discography, the roles he has chosen already showcase a range. From brief cameos to more substantial character roles, here’s every movie Bad Bunny has starred in, and the roles he played.
F9
Bad Bunny made his film debut in 2021 as part of the cast of F9, the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. Although his role as “Lookout” is relatively small, serving as a cameo, it helped put him on the radar of Hollywood casting beyond the music industry. It’s no surprise that the Grammy Award-winning rapper landed several more roles in the following years. Bad Bunny appears in a single scene, in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment at the start of the film. He is part of the crew in the flashback 1989 scene before a younger Dominic “Dom” (Vinnie Bennett) and Jakob (Finn Cole) are about to race.
Bullet Train
While many couldn’t pick out Bad Bunny in F9, David Leitch’s action comedy Bullet Train fully introduced the Puerto Rican rapper to the movie world. To date, it remains one of his more high-profile roles in his acting career. In Bullet Train, Bad Bunny plays a revenge-motivated hitman (“The Wolf”). His character has one of the more striking aesthetic looks and a dramatic arc connected to the plot’s action sequences. Although he has a limited screen time, his character and performance are among the film’s most memorable. This says a lot, especially since Bullet Train had a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt. Unlike in his first film role, Bad Bunny is credited with his birth name in Bullet Train.
Cassandro
In Cassandro, Bad Bunny takes on a more dramatic part as Felipe. The role is more than a cameo but less than a co-lead. It sits somewhere mid-supporting. However, Bad Bunny’s performance is noticeable, emotionally resonant, and scene-stealing in certain moments, but it does not carry the main movie plot. Cassandro is a biographical film that centers on the life of the drag wrestler, Cassandro (Gael García Bernal). Felipe is introduced as an assistant assigned by Lorenzo (Joaquín Cosío), Cassandro’s agent/promoter. Besides being a drug dealer, Felipe becomes one of Cassandro’s love interests. There’s a romantic/emotional connection between them, which culminates in the iconic kiss scene.
Happy Gilmore 2
One of Bad Bunny’s most recent movie performances is in the 2025 sequel, Happy Gilmore 2. The Adam Sandler-led comedy gives Bad Bunny a role that leans into comedy. Bad Bunny plays Oscar Mejías, who becomes Happy Gilmore’s caddy. Previously, Oscar worked as a busboy at a restaurant.
Throughout the movie, Oscar steps into the role of caddy for Happy as the veteran golfer returns to the sport to support his daughter. Although a comedy, Bad Bunny’s character has both comedic and emotional arcs. With a more prominent supporting role, as well as the popularity of Happy Gilmore 2, the movie is arguably Bad Bunny’s biggest on-screen role. Like in Bullet Train, Bad Bunny is credited with his birth name, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.
Caught Stealing
Another recent Bad Bunny movie is Darren Aronofsky’s black comedy crime thriller Caught Stealing (2025). He joined the star-studded cast as Colorado, a Puerto Rican gangster-ish figure in 1990s New York who is involved in criminal networks. Led by Austin Butler, Bad Bunny’s Colorado is one-half of the people looking for Russ Miner (Matt Smith), who drags Butler’s character into the situation.
Although Bad Bunny’s character dies in the film, Caught Stealing represents perhaps the most weighty character he has taken to date. His Colorado character had more screen time, dramatic stakes, and was more woven into the film’s main plot than his previous roles. With a career spanning half a decade, Bad Bunny has managed to avoid being pigeonholed into a single type of role. These Bad Bunny movies are proof that if he takes acting more seriously, the rapper has all it takes to transition full-time into the big screen like many rappers before him.
