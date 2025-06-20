‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Ginger Minj Reveals Autism Diagnosis

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10 which premiered on May 9, 2025 features eighteen former contestants including Ginger Minj who finished as runner-up in All Stars 6. Now returning for the fourth time to the RuPaul’s Drag Race’s franchise, Minj recently revealed her autism diagnosis and how this discovery helped her understand herself better.
In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on June 14, 2025, Minj reflected on her health prior to filming the show. She explained that while she had always suspected that she was autistic the confirmation did not come until the casting processes for All Stars 10 began. According to Minj, six months before the filming commenced, she was overweight, prediabetic, and had no control of her blood pressure and sugar levels. This situation she described as a near-death experience prompted her to journey into weight loss and regained control of her health.
During the psychiatric evaluation which was a necessary casting process, Minj stated that her conversation with the therapist made him suggest that she get tested for autism. She did and discovered she was indeed autistic. She has since embraced the diagnosis. “It should be more of a superpower, a strength of mine. I leaned into it,” she explained. To conclude that section of the interview, Minj shared that she better understood herself and it was the first time she was competing as herself, devoid of concern for how she would be perceived by others including fans.
Ginger Minj Speaks About Her Werk Room Moment With Cynthia and Ariana
Beyond discussing her personal journey, Minj also discussed the emotional moment in the Werk Room with guest judges ArianaGrande and Cynthia Erivo. She delivered a lip-sync performance against Daya Betty to Wicked’s Defying Gravity song — a moment she described as a volcanic eruption of pent-up emotion.
The performance took place during the seventh episode of the All Stars 10 which aired on June 13, 2025. In this challenge, the contestants worked in pairs to create good and wicked witch looks for the runway alongside an enchanting backstory. Paired with Betty, Minj represented the good witch while Betty represented the wicked witch. They both won the category after their dramatic lip-sync performance to Defying Gravity — one that ended with Grande and Erivo being moved to tears.
When asked whether she was aware of the teary response to her performance with Betty, Minj admitted the she had blacked out. She regarded that moment as proof that she could lip-sync without relying on being funny or pulling faces. Only afterward was she told about Grande and Erivo. For Minj, that performance represented her opportunity to thank the people who had pulled her out of despair during her hospitalization, specifically referencing the joy and hope she found in Wicked‘s trailer while fighting for her life.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10 airs exclusively on Paramount+. New episodes are released every Friday.
|RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
|Cast
|RuPaul, Ginger Minj, Jorgeous, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and others
|Premiere Date
|May 9, 2025
|Stream On
|Paramount+
|Hosted By
|RuPaul
|Produced by
|World of Wonder
|Based On
|Original format by RuPaul and World of Wonder
|Plot Summary
|Eighteen former contestants return to compete in challenges for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame
|Musical Elements
|Signature lip-sync battles, runway soundtracks, and original RuPaul tracks
|Current Status
|Currently airing on Paramount+
