First Look of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World

Just when you thought that drag race could not be any more popular, the show decided to unveil the trailer of its new franchise, – and yes, we’re not mad about it.
Introducing RuPaul’s Drag Race: Canada vs.The World
The trailer showcased queens who previously competed, in their disco fantasy, as they feel the beat and the rhythm of the night. With the abundance of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, who will reign supreme and win the title: the queen of the world?
What is Drag Race?
If you’re not familiar with the show, RuPaul’s drag race is a reality tv show that aims to find America’s next drag superstar. To fully understand what drag race is, it’s important to know what drag means.
Contrary to popular belief, drag is more than just dressing up as a woman. It’s a form of self-expression and a celebration of gender identity. To do drag is to tell a story.
Drag has evolved to the point that there’s no one description to describe what drag means. It could be tacky, camp, glamor, and high fashion.
As the host, RuPaul once said, “We’re all born naked, and the rest is drag.”
In this show, we’re introduced to different interpretations of the term. Queens are thrown challenges that aim to test their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.
The show is a perfect mix of entertainment, drama, and chaos.
Who will be joining the cast?
With over 18 franchises to choose from, 9 lucky queens have been chosen to battle it out. Make no mistakes, all these queens are one to watch.
Here is the revealed cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Canada vs.The World.
1. Anita Wigl’it
Fans were previously devastated when she first sashay-away in Drag Race Down Under. Though her time was short, she made sure to make an impact and land herself an invite to a future franchise. Now presented with another opportunity, will she redeem herself and take the crown?
2. Icesis Couture
The winner of Canada’s Drag Race Season 2, will also be competing to represent the country. Although many were surprised to see Icesis, as she only won last December 2021, another crown won’t hurt, right?
3. Kendall Gender
Another one to represent Canada, the queen of Vancouver, Kendall Gender, is also in the house. Known for her iconic verse in Queen of The North, she’s here to prove one thing, and that is: second time’s a charm.
4. Ra’Jah O’Hara
From a villain in season 11 to a fan favorite in All stars, Ra’Jah is back once again to prove why she is America’s next drag superstar. This queen has it all, from fashion and performance, Ra’jah will be the one to beat.
5. Rita Baga
Placed as a runner-up in the first season of Canada’s Drag race, she’s here once again to get that crown. Despite not winning the first time around, she proved that she can perform and that she is a threat.
Silky Nutmeg Ganache is perhaps one of the greatest lip sync assassins in the show. Known for surviving numerous lip syncs, Silky has proven that she’s a performer with a big personality, and a big heart.
7. Stephanie Prince
Stephanie Prince was an early out in season 2 of Canada’s drag race. Despite that, she left a good impression on fans of the show, cementing her an invite to this gig. Don’t underestimate her, as this Filipino queen got what it takes to go all the way.
8. Vanity Milan
The lipsync assassin that stormed Drag Race UK season 3 is back for vengeance. She’s here to prove that she has what it takes to be the queen of the world.
9. Victoria Scone
Vitoria Scone is the first cisgender female that the series has ever had. No exaggeration, fans were devastated when she went home early, as many people were betting for her to win. Now that she’s back, she has all the room to prove that sending her home early was a mistake.
For this season, the judge will be Brooke Lynn Hytes, it will be interesting to see how this plays out as Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky, and Rajah once competed in one season together.
We’re on the look to witness talent, fashion and drama for this franchise.