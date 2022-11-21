Home
Television
RuPaul's Drag Race
First Look of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World

First Look of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World

Just when you thought that drag race could not be any more popular, the show decided to unveil the trailer of its new franchise, – and yes, we’re not mad about it.

Introducing RuPaul’s Drag Race: Canada vs.The World

Credit: WOW Presents

The trailer showcased queens who previously competed, in their disco fantasy, as they feel the beat and the rhythm of the night. With the abundance of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, who will reign supreme and win the title: the queen of the world?

What is Drag Race?

Credit: Rupaul’s Drag Race

If you’re not familiar with the show, RuPaul’s drag race is a reality tv show that aims to find America’s next drag superstar. To fully understand what drag race is, it’s important to know what drag means. 

Contrary to popular belief, drag is more than just dressing up as a woman. It’s a form of self-expression and a celebration of gender identity. To do drag is to tell a story.

Drag has evolved to the point that there’s no one description to describe what drag means. It could be tacky, camp, glamor, and high fashion. 

As the host, RuPaul once said, “We’re all born naked, and the rest is drag.”

In this show, we’re introduced to different interpretations of the term. Queens are thrown challenges that aim to test their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

The show is a perfect mix of entertainment, drama, and chaos.

Who will be joining the cast?

With over 18 franchises to choose from, 9 lucky queens have been chosen to battle it out. Make no mistakes, all these queens are one to watch.

Here is the revealed cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Canada vs.The World.

1. Anita Wigl’it

Fans were previously devastated when she first sashay-away in Drag Race Down Under. Though her time was short, she made sure to make an impact and land herself an invite to a future franchise. Now presented with another opportunity, will she redeem herself and take the crown?

 

2. Icesis Couture

The winner of Canada’s Drag Race Season 2, will also be competing to represent the country. Although many were surprised to see Icesis, as she only won last December 2021, another crown won’t hurt, right?

 

3. Kendall Gender

Another one to represent Canada, the queen of Vancouver, Kendall Gender, is also in the house. Known for her iconic verse in Queen of The North, she’s here to prove one thing, and that is: second time’s a charm.

 

4. Ra’Jah O’Hara

From a villain in season 11 to a fan favorite in All stars, Ra’Jah is back once again to prove why she is America’s next drag superstar. This queen has it all, from fashion and performance, Ra’jah will be the one to beat.

 

5. Rita Baga

Placed as a runner-up in the first season of Canada’s Drag race, she’s here once again to get that crown. Despite not winning the first time around, she proved that she can perform and that she is a threat.

Credit: Rupaul’s Drag Race

Silky Nutmeg Ganache is perhaps one of the greatest lip sync assassins in the show. Known for surviving numerous lip syncs, Silky has proven that she’s a performer with a big personality, and a big heart. 

 

7. Stephanie Prince

Stephanie Prince was an early out in season 2 of Canada’s drag race. Despite that, she left a good impression on fans of the show, cementing her an invite to this gig. Don’t underestimate her, as this Filipino queen got what it takes to go all the way.

 

8. Vanity Milan

The lipsync assassin that stormed Drag Race UK season 3 is back for vengeance. She’s here to prove that she has what it takes to be the queen of the world. 

 

9. Victoria Scone

Vitoria Scone is the first cisgender female that the series has ever had. No exaggeration, fans were devastated when she went home early, as many people were betting for her to win. Now that she’s back, she has all the room to prove that sending her home early was a mistake.

For this season, the judge will be Brooke Lynn Hytes, it will be interesting to see how this plays out as Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky, and Rajah once competed in one season together. 

We’re on the look to witness talent, fashion and drama for this franchise.

Related Posts

About The Author

Gelo
More from this Author

My mind is a neighborhood for creative ideas and imagination. I thrive in environments where I am free to explore what my heart desire. I don't let people confine me in a cage because I know I'm meant to fly.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
First Look of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World
5 Potential Spin-offs from the Breaking Bad Universe
The Main Female Characters of Avatar: The Last Airbender
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Movie Review: I’m Charlie Walker
Movie Review: Nope
Rockstar Turned Down A Grand Theft Auto Movie Featuring Eminem
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 things you need to know about Dua Lipa
Hypocrisy, Thy Name is Tarantino
5 Potential Spin-offs from the Breaking Bad Universe
OPEN WORLD RPG
Open World RPG Games Every Anime Fan Should Play
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch
The Photograph (2020)
6 Best Black Romance Movies of the 21st Century
joker characters across comical franchises
Joker Characters Across Comical Franchises To Check Out
Splatoon 3
The Splatoon Video Game Series Detailed
Oregon Trail Video Game Headed Back to Computers
Everything We Know So Far About the Upcoming Diablo 4 Game
What the Leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 Gameplay Tells Us About the Game