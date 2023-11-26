‘Saltburn’ Ending & Its Thought-Provoking Themes

‘Saltburn’ Final Scene Sets a Complex Stage
The last episode of ‘Saltburn’ leaves viewers in a state of contemplation. The final scene is particularly striking, with Oliver’s nude dance through the house being a wanton display of possession. This act is not just about ownership of the physical space, but it signifies a deeper conquest. The immediate impact on the viewer is one of shock and awe, setting the stage for a thematic discussion that delves into the complexities of human behavior and societal norms.
The Journey to Self in ‘Saltburn’
The theme of identity and self-discovery is central to ‘Saltburn’. Oliver Quick’s trajectory is marked by a yearning for style over substance, reminiscent of characters like Patrick Bateman from ‘American Psycho’. His pursuit reflects a modern struggle with identity, where appearances often trump authenticity.
Saltburn does the same. And even though it’s set in 2006/2007, it’s about now. Specifically, about the pursuit of style over substance. Style at the cost of substance.
Unraveling ‘Saltburn’s’ Family Ties
In ‘Saltburn’, family dynamics are fraught with tension and complexity. Oliver’s chilling confession,
I hated all of you., reveals deep-seated animosity and brings a sharp resolution to his relationships. This revelation shakes the foundation of what family means within the narrative, leaving viewers to ponder the true nature of these bonds.
A Battle for Control in ‘Saltburn’
‘Saltburn’ is rife with power struggles, and Oliver’s ultimate triumph over Saltburn and the Catton fortune epitomizes this theme. His systematic annihilation of the Catton family is a calculated move to seize control, reflecting an intense power dynamic that resonates throughout the series.
The end of Saltburn begins in the aftermath of Oliver’s successful takeover of Saltburn through the systematic annihilation of the Catton family.
Moral Ambiguity at ‘Saltburn’s Core
The moral ambiguity in ‘Saltburn’ challenges viewers to question their own ethical compasses. Oliver’s lack of remorse for his actions—his celebration despite abandonment, murder, and betrayal—highlights this theme vividly. This ambiguity forces audiences to confront uncomfortable truths about desire and disgust within themselves and society at large.
Fennell’s artistic statement about the film says, in part, that she was interested in exploring that tension between disgust and desire.
