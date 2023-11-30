Meet the Four-Person Cast of 65 Movie

A Quiet Place (2018) co-writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods returned in 2023 as directors and co-writers of the 2023 science fiction film 65. Released in the early quarter of 2023 on March 10, 2023, 65 held so much promise as one of the year’s earliest Box Office hits. However, besides its mixed or average reviews, it was far from being one of the year’s Box Office competitors.
Set 65 million years ago, 65 (2023) follows a pilot whose two-year space expedition transporting humans in cryonic chambers is cut short after a mass of asteroids hits his ship. This forces the ship to crash-land on an unidentified alien planet (later revealed to be Earth). Together with his lone survivor, a young girl, they must survive prehistoric Earth dinosaurs and find a way out of the planet. 65 had only four human casts throughout its 93-minute runtime. These are the four-person cast of 65 and where you know them.
Adam Driver as Mills
American actor Adam Driver leads the four-person cast of 65. He’s the first actor to sign on to the project in September 2020. Driver plays the protagonist, Mills, who is introduced as a spaceship pilot and a family man. To help raise money for his daughter’s treatment, Mills decides to take a longer space expedition of two years to transport cryonic passengers across space. When his autopilot-driven ship encounters a mass of asteroids, even his skills as a pilot aren’t enough to prevent a catastrophic crash landing on an unknown planet.
Alone on an unknown planet, Mills’ hope to survive is restored after he locates an escape shuttle far away in the mountain and rescues a young girl, Koa. With human-eating dinosaurs still present when he crashes to Earth, Mills must protect Koa and himself to reach the escape shuttle. Despite the review the film has received, Adam Driver gave as good a performance as he could, portraying a stranded pilot and mourning father. Before 65, Adam Driver is known for his roles in Lincoln (2012), Hungry Hearts (2014), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and its sequels, BlacKkKlansman (2018), Marriage Story (2019), House of Gucci (2021), and White Noise (2022).
Ariana Greenblatt as Koa
American actress Ariana Greenblatt was cast as the character of Koa in 65. The character is introduced after Mills receives a signal of life from one of the ejected cryonic chambers. Although there’s a language barrier between them, especially with his broken translator for assistance, Mills is determined to protect and rescue Koa from Earth. Koa had been transporting with her parents, and until reaching the mountaintop where the escape shuttle landed, she believed her parents were still alive. Greenblatt is 65‘s secondary protagonist, sharing most of the screen time with Adam Driver’s character. Ariana Greenblatt debuted on film in 2017, playing Lori Harkness in A Bad Moms Christmas. She played Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and appeared as Sasha in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie (2023).
Chloe Coleman as Nevine
Chloe Coleman had an exceptionally busy 2023, starring alongside top actors. Besides 65 (2023), she starred in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) and Pain Hustlers (2023). Coleman plays a supporting role as Nevine, Adam Driver’s character’s sick daughter. Nevine is shown throughout the film as flashbacks or through recorded holographic projections or videos. With the rising cost of her treatment, her father, Mills, chooses to embark on a longer mission to raise more funds. Desperate and fighting to survive on prehistoric Earth, Nevine’s recorded videos helped keep Mills sane and focused. Chloe Coleman’s previous notable performances include roles in My Spy (2020), Gunpowder Milkshake (2021), and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).
Nika King as Nevine’s Mom
Actress Nika King was the cast member with the least screen time on 65. Her character is introduced during a flashback explaining why Mills embarks on the long space expedition. Nevine’s mom supports Mills’s decision to take the job since it’ll provide funds to help treat their daughter. However, her only request is that Mills find a way to inform their daughter, Nevine. Nika King is not a strange face to television audiences, especially those following HBO’s Euphoria. She also played Pastor Ramona Chapman in Greenleaf (2016–2017). Besides playing a minor role as a salon patron on 50 First Dates (2004), 65 is her next major film appearance. Besides the four human casts in 65, actor Brian Dare is the artificial intelligence voice of Mills’s Zoic spaceship.
Follow Us